Ex-Best Friends Are Sharing The "The Real Reason" They're Not Friends Anymore

7.

"It ended because of a pre-paid cellphone plan. It's 18 years ago at this point, but my then-best friend pocket-dialed me, while my phone was lying on the desk in the classroom. I didn't hear it ring and some random guy in my classroom answered the call, but just left it sitting on the desk. I think it was sort of a prank. The call ended up lasting enough that his $25 phone plan got all used up. He ended up calling me the day after, calling me all names under the sun, and where I could go to fuck myself. I had no fucking idea what he was on about, and when he explained that his phone plan had been emptied. I even offered to just pay it back just to be told to fuck off. I haven't talked to him since. I even saw him at a train station a few years later, smiled, and waved at him. He literally turned around and walked away, waiting for the next train instead of taking the same train as me. I guess our friendship was only worth $25 to him."