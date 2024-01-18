Skip To Content
    The Data Is Out And Here Are The 40 Baby Names "Going Extinct" In 2024

    It's official: Last names as first names are out.

    Sarah Aspler
    by Sarah Aspler

    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    BabyCenter has just released a list of names that are plummeting in popularity in the year 2024. These are names that data shows are on a downward trajectory and vanishing from trending baby name lists 📉.

    Closeup of a baby looking at a screen

    Generally, it seems like girls' names that were popular when millennials were born have dropped dramatically from the top of the charts in the past decade, like Michelle and Diana.

    Names ending with "-aden" were super popular for boys throughout the 2000s, though many aren't as highly favored anymore, like Aiden.

    And finally, last names-turned-first names are officially out among both boys and girls, like Sawyer and Reid.

    Without further ado, here are the top 20 boys and girls names that are "going extinct" in 2024:

    1. Brooklyn

    Brooklyn Beckham
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    2. Blake

    3. Raegan

    4. Charli

    Closeup of Charli D&#x27;Amelio
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    5. Finley

    6. Amanda

    7. Jaiden

    Jaden Smith
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    8. Ariah

    9. Gracelyn

    10. Michelle

    Michelle Visage holding an Emmy
    Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

    11. Adelynn

    12. Cali

    13. Mckenna

    Mckenna Grace on the red carpet
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Sony Pictures

    14. Mckenzie

    15. Nasir

    16. Ronan

    A closeup of Saoirse Ronan
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    17. Sawyer

    18. Alaya

    19. Diana

    Diana Ross speaking onstage
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic

    20. Oaklee

    21. Julius

    22. Bo

    Bo Burnham
    Rich Fury / Getty Images

    23. Preston

    24. Raiden

    25. Norah

    Norah Jones
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    26. Reid

    27. Brady

    28. Brooke

    Brooke Shields
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    29. Eden

    30. Angela

    31. Bradley

    Bradley Cooper
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for National Board of Review

    32. Clayton

    33. Princeton

    34. Hendrix

    Jimi Hendrix
    Andrew Maclear / Andrew Maclear / Getty Images

    35. Aiden

    36. Orion

    37. Johnny

    Johnny Knoxville smiling
    Jc Olivera / Getty Images

    38. Maximus

    39. Baylor

    40. And finally, Raphael

    Rafael Nadal fist pumping on the tennis court
    Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

    You can read more about BabyCenter's baby name trends here.