Generally, it seems like girls' names that were popular when millennials were born have dropped dramatically from the top of the charts in the past decade, like Michelle and Diana.
Names ending with "-aden" were super popular for boys throughout the 2000s, though many aren't as highly favored anymore, like Aiden.
And finally, last names-turned-first names are officially out among both boys and girls, like Sawyer and Reid.
Without further ado, here are the top 20 boys and girls names that are "going extinct" in 2024:
You can read more about BabyCenter's baby name trends here.