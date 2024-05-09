Hot Topic
Here ye, here ye! We just launched our very own Shrek Generator! It's a new AI-powered engine that transforms any celebrity into a genuine, swamp-loving, onion-eating ogre 🧅.
Scroll to the bottom of this post to transform your favorite celebrities, and on the way, take a look at some famous people that I personally idolize:
1. Reba McEntire:
2. Bill Nye:
3. Dolly Parton:
4. Jack Black:
5. Lisa Rinna:
6. Idris Elba:
7. Ina Garten:
8. Ian Armitage (AKA Young Sheldon):
9. Sarah Jessica Parker:
10. Keith Urban:
11. SZA:
12. Dev Patel:
13. Tony Hawk:
14. Mindy Kaling:
15. Adam Driver:
Now, it's your turn! Use the generator below to 🪄 Shrek-ify 🪄 any celebrity you'd like and post your famous ogre to the comments below!
