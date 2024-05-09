    I Turned 15 Celebrities Into Shrek Because WHY NOT — You Can Use Our Generator To Make 'Em Too

    You better Shrek yourself before you wreck yourself.

    Sarah Aspler
    Sarah Aspler

    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    Here ye, here ye! We just launched our very own Shrek Generator! It's a new AI-powered engine that transforms any celebrity into a genuine, swamp-loving, onion-eating ogre 🧅.

    Scroll to the bottom of this post to transform your favorite celebrities, and on the way, take a look at some famous people that I personally idolize:

    1. Reba McEntire:

    Animated character resembling Fiona from Shrek, smiling with updo hairstyle

    2. Bill Nye:

    Illustration of Shrek with a human-like appearance wearing a suit and bow tie
    3. Dolly Parton:

    Illustration of Shrek-themed Dolly Parton with blonde hair and green skin

    4. Jack Black:

    Shrek, animated character, sporting a smirk and wearing a typical brown vest and white shirt

    5. Lisa Rinna:

    Image of a fictional character resembling She-Hulk with stylish hair and a confident expression

    6. Idris Elba:

    Shrek with a realistic human face, wearing his usual brown vest

    7. Ina Garten:

    Illustration of Fiona from Shrek holding a pot of green substance, smiling

    8. Ian Armitage (AKA Young Sheldon):

    Shrek, an animated ogre character, smiling in a promotional portrait

    9. Sarah Jessica Parker:

    Portrait of a person with green skin, pointed ears, long hair, and wearing a V-neck top, resembling Shrek&#x27;s Fiona

    10. Keith Urban:

    Animated character Shrek with a smiling expression, wearing a medieval tunic

    11. SZA:

    Animated character resembling Fiona from Shrek smiling, with long green hair and ogre ears

    12. Dev Patel:

    Shrek, an animated ogre character, set against a natural backdrop

    13. Tony Hawk:

    Shrek holding a skateboard, smiling, with palm trees in the background

    14. Mindy Kaling:

    Animated character Fiona from Shrek with a crown, braided hair, against a green background

    15. Adam Driver:

    Shrek with a realistic human-like face against a plain background

    Now, it's your turn! Use the generator below to 🪄 Shrek-ify 🪄 any celebrity you'd like and post your famous ogre to the comments below!

