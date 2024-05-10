We Taught This AI Generator To Speak The Victorian Language Of Flowers So You Can Create Unique And Expressive Bouquets For Everyone You Love

We just launched our very own Flower Bouquet Generator! It's a new AI-powered engine that uses advanced flower-picking technology to create a custom bouquet for anyone in your life 💐.
Simply describe the person you want to send flowers to — such as your mom, best friend, or soulmate — in three words and using a Victorian Flower language, we'll match them with the specific type of flowers that symbolize them.
Use the generator below to create your custom bouquet and post it to the comments below or send it to them directly!