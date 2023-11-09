This May Sound Overdramatic, But You Really Need To See These 21 "Food Miracles" To Believe Them

I was blessed yesterday when I noticed I got seven nuggets instead of six in my drive-thru order. But TBH, that looks like NOTHING compared to these mega-wins on the r/foodlottery subreddit:
1.
"Behold, my 9-square Cheez-THEM!"
2.
"Got two Fruit Roll-Ups in one package."
4.
"Got lucky and scored this big ass chip. If only it was a casino chip for $500 instead!"
6.
"This mint came with a baby mint. 🥹"
7.
"Five peanuts in a single shell."
9.
"Massive blackberries."
10.
"I got three Pop-Tarts in my package!"
11.
"My avocado this morning was a treat!"
12.
"Got this long Cheeto."
13.
"I got two double yolk eggs in one go."
14.
"Opened my ramen, and two packs of seasoning came out."
15.
"Biggest fry I've seen in my life."
16.
"My box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch has a giant brick of cinnamon and sugar in it."
17.
"There wasn't a single pip in this papaya when we cut it open."
18.
"I took a bite out of a Kinder Egg, and it had another layer inside."
19.
"The watermelon is looking pretty good."
20.
"I got an extra Girl Guide cookie."
21.
"A miracle has occurred."