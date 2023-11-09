Skip To Content
    This May Sound Overdramatic, But You Really Need To See These 21 "Food Miracles" To Believe Them

    "My box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch has a giant brick of cinnamon and sugar in it."

    Sarah Aspler
    by Sarah Aspler

    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    I was blessed yesterday when I noticed I got seven nuggets instead of six in my drive-thru order. But TBH, that looks like NOTHING compared to these mega-wins on the r/foodlottery subreddit:

    1. "Behold, my 9-square Cheez-THEM!"

    a giant Cheez-it
    u/Goochbaby03 / Via reddit.com

    2. "Got two Fruit Roll-Ups in one package."

    Two Fruit Roll-ups
    u/Dhershb / Via reddit.com

    3. "Sour Patch adult."

    A giant Sour Patch kid
    u/Kazooooooo / Via reddit.com

    4. "Got lucky and scored this big ass chip. If only it was a casino chip for $500 instead!"

    a hand holding a giant chip
    u/Low-Selection4894 / Via reddit.com

    5. "Full meal kiwi."

    a giant kiwi
    u/somewhatbold / Via reddit.com

    6. "This mint came with a baby mint. 🥹"

    a baby mint and a big mint
    u/suicidalfiend / Via reddit.com

    7. "Five peanuts in a single shell."

    multiple peanuts in one shell
    u/Ancient-Worry-6668 / Via reddit.com

    8. "So much flavor!"

    closeup of a Dorito
    u/Witty-Percentage-468 / Via reddit.com

    9. "Massive blackberries."

    giant blackberries
    u/KookyAlternative4294 / Via reddit.com

    10. "I got three Pop-Tarts in my package!"

    Three Pop-Tarts in one
    u/Hardcore_Gamer16 / Via reddit.com

    11. "My avocado this morning was a treat!"

    An avocado with a small seed in the middle
    u/Jessica147896 / Via reddit.com

    12. "Got this long Cheeto."

    a long, swirly Cheeto
    u/KoVerQ / Via reddit.com

    13. "I got two double yolk eggs in one go."

    Eggs in a skillet
    u/Grantgamefreak / Via reddit.com

    14. "Opened my ramen, and two packs of seasoning came out."

    Two packs of seasoning on ramen
    u/AlexTheBored / Via reddit.com

    15. "Biggest fry I've seen in my life."

    a hand holding a giant fry
    u/superchefnextdoor / Via reddit.com

    16. "My box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch has a giant brick of cinnamon and sugar in it."

    a piece of cinnamon and sugar
    u/political_og / Via reddit.com

    17. "There wasn't a single pip in this papaya when we cut it open."

    a pip-less papaya
    u/yetusdeletusmaxima / Via reddit.com

    18. "I took a bite out of a Kinder Egg, and it had another layer inside."

    a kinder egg
    u/UpbeatMonitor2096 / Via reddit.com

    19. "The watermelon is looking pretty good."

    closeup of watermelon
    u/LuumuMarmeladi / Via reddit.com

    20. "I got an extra Girl Guide cookie."

    Girl Guide cookies
    u/Gafizen / Via reddit.com

    And finally...

    21. "A miracle has occurred."

    Two ice cream drumsticks in one
    u/aGodfather / Via reddit.com

