Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence Following Controversial Sandy Hook Conspiracy Report

Rodgers posted on social media that he believes the massacre that killed 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut did indeed take place.

“As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life,” he continued. “My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”