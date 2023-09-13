Whether it's the nostalgia or the satisfying snap when it closes — I think everyone can agree that flip phones are ~the moment~. Thankfully, Samsung is continuing to facilitate our flip-phone fantasies without making us sacrifice everything else we love about smartphones — especially with their newest edition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5.
The Galaxy Z Flip5 comes in four futuristic colours inspired by nature — mint, graphite, cream and lavender. And if you purchase the phone online, you have access to exclusive choices, with grey, blue, green and yellow colour options. It's also the most compact Galaxy Z Flip by Samsung so far — meaning despite the larger Cover Screen, you can still slip this baby in your pockets and micro-bags with ease.
You can't make any decisions on what you're going to wear unless you know what kind of weather you're dressing for. With the Galaxy Z Flip5's Flex Window, you can swipe up, down, left and right to check the weather or your notifications — all without un-flipping your phone.
The ease of widget access won't affect your ability to match your Flex Window design to your phone case or outfit. Take it a step further and pick a design that features multiple colours, so you can add the same tones to your makeup. It's all in the details.
You won't need to worry about training your beau or bestie to take great pics of you and your 'fits. The Galaxy Z Flip5 allows you to use the Flex Window as a viewfinder for your rear camera when you use the Dual Preview mode.
Or, take crisp and clear selfies with the same function — then use Quick View in your Flex Window to ensure you got the shot before you rush away to the next thing.
And it's even perfect if you like to document your 'fits — on the internet or for the private look-book that lives in your phone gallery — all with your new bestie, the Flex Window, helping you ensure you're in frame the entire time.
There's no mistaking it — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is the ultimate accessory. Discover more and shop your perfect style sidekick here.