7 Ways To Personalise Your Wellness And Redefine Your Health Goals With Samsung's Galaxy Watch6

We're all slowly becoming more and more conscious of self-care and looking after our wellbeing — and it's difficult to find tools to help us manage that journey. Well, Samsung's Galaxy Watch6 series features two smartwatches that'll help make the process a lot more seamless.
1. We all know that quality sleep is the cornerstone of a healthy life. The Galaxy Watch6 takes your sleep seriously. It doesn't just monitor your sleep — it interprets it [1].
2. But simply knowing your habits isn't going to help you change them — especially when it comes to sleep. The Galaxy Watch6 understands that and offers personalised Sleep Coaching.
3. Plus, it's never been easier to monitor your fitness journey. The smartwatch offers a snapshot of your body composition — including essential metrics like muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage [5].
4. Whether you're a yoga enthusiast or a high-intensity workout lover, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series has something for everyone.
5. It doesn't stop at fitness — you can even monitor your blood pressure.
6. Imagine being able to control your watch without making contact while you're running — with the Galaxy Watch6 series, you can.
7. And it tracks over 100 workouts, so whether you're cycling, dancing or doing pilates, it's got you covered.
Beyond health and fitness, the Galaxy Watch6 series offers an array of features. With Samsung Wallet, you can leave your wallet at home and access boarding passes, credit cards and more from your wrist.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series is your ticket to organising and maintaining your ultimate health and wellness journey. So what are you waiting for? Snag the ultimate self-care sidekick and get started now.
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 here.
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic here.
1 Galaxy Watch6 is not a medical/therapeutic device and is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician.
3 Sleep tracking features are intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or sleep disorder. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice.
4 Sleep Coaching requires sleep data of at least 7 days, including 2 days off.
6 Body composition is only supported in Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series and later released Galaxy Watch models. Body composition should not be used if you have an implanted pacemaker or other implanted medical devices, or if you are pregnant. Any health-related information accessed through the device and application should not be treated as medical advice. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under 20 years old. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice.
7 The ECG feature is intended to create, record, store, transfer, and display a single channel electrocardiogram (ECG), similar to a Lead I ECG for adults 22 years and older. The ECG feature is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment. The ECG feature is not intended for users with other known arrhythmias. If an irregular heartbeat or atrial fibrillation is detected, consult a doctor. If you experience symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular conditions, do not rely on the notification of the device and consult a doctor. Requires a Galaxy smartphone running Android OS 9.0 Pie or higher. FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE. IF SYMPTOMS PERSIST, WORSEN OR CHANGE UNEXPECTEDLY, TALK TO YOUR HEALTH PROFESSIONAL
8 For accurate blood pressure readings, a calibration is required every 4 weeks by BP monitor & arm cuff. Requires a Galaxy smartphone running Android 10.0 or above. Availability of Blood pressure app may vary by country or region. Due to country restrictions in obtaining approval/registration as a Software as a medical device (SaMD), Blood pressure app only works on watches and smartphones purchased in the countries where service is currently available (however, service may be restricted when users travel to non-service countries). Check out https://www.samsung.com/apps/samsung-health-monitor for more information and latest update on service countries. It is not intended for use by people under 22 years old. Blood pressure app is not intended for any diagnostic purposes regarding hypertension or other heart conditions or users under 22 years old. Users should not interpret or take clinical action based on the device output without consultation of a qualified healthcare professional. Blood pressure app is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment. Blood pressure feature only to be used by adults 22 years+. Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, monitoring, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or disease. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice. For accurate BP readings, a calibration is required every 4 weeks by BP monitor & arm cuff. Users should measure their blood pressure when at rest, as they would do with a traditional cuff, and refrain from measuring when they are working out, smoking, or drinking. Requires a Galaxy smartphone running Android OS 9.0 Pie or higher.
9 To update the ranges of each HR zone for running based on cardiopulmonary capabilities, it is required to run outdoors more than 10 min with constant speed of 4km/h or faster
10 Thermo Check is a third party app that can be used with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or higher models and has a function to measure and record temperature. Additional fees and charges may apply.