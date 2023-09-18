Paid Post

7 Ways To Personalise Your Wellness And Redefine Your Health Goals With Samsung's Galaxy Watch6

The ultimate self-care sidekick just dropped.

Samsung Australia
by Samsung Australia

Brand Publisher

We're all slowly becoming more and more conscious of self-care and looking after our wellbeing — and it's difficult to find tools to help us manage that journey. Well, Samsung's Galaxy Watch6 series features two smartwatches that'll help make the process a lot more seamless.

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch6 isn't just any watch — these handy gadgets are packed with features to help you reach your health goals, improve your sleep and take charge of your fitness. Here are some of our fave features:

1. We all know that quality sleep is the cornerstone of a healthy life. The Galaxy Watch6 takes your sleep seriously. It doesn't just monitor your sleep — it interprets it [1].

Samsung

Ever wondered what's happening during your slumber? With the Galaxy Watch6 series, you get the full picture through Sleep Score Factors2 — your total sleep time, sleep cycles, periods of wakefulness and your physical and mental recovery3

2. But simply knowing your habits isn't going to help you change them — especially when it comes to sleep. The Galaxy Watch6 understands that and offers personalised Sleep Coaching.

Samsung

It provides tailored instructions, tips and reminders to help you build a bedtime routine that guarantees a restful night. It even adjusts your home electronics settings to create the perfect sleep environment4.

3. Plus, it's never been easier to monitor your fitness journey. The smartwatch offers a snapshot of your body composition — including essential metrics like muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage [5].

Samsung

Armed with this data, you can set realistic fitness goals, track your progress and fine-tune your exercise routines using the Body Composition Feature6. It's like having a personal fitness coach, helping to customise your journey to health.

4. Whether you're a yoga enthusiast or a high-intensity workout lover, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series has something for everyone.

Carol Yepes / Getty Images

With a personalised Heart Rate Zone, it analyses your unique physical capabilities and defines five optimal running intensity levels7 tailored to your fitness level. It's practically a personal trainer you can wear on your wrist, motivating you to push harder or dial it back based on your individual needs.

5. It doesn't stop at fitness — you can even monitor your blood pressure.

Samsung

Using the Samsung Health Monitor app and blood pressure monitor, you can calibrate the watch to the more easily track blood pressure and ECG8 while on the go9. It also boasts a skin temperature measurement feature, which isn't just great for tracking your body's response to exercise but can also come in handy for checking the temperature of your food or even the ocean before a swim — all without making contact, thanks to the downloadable Thermo Check app10.

6. Imagine being able to control your watch without making contact while you're running — with the Galaxy Watch6 series, you can.

Getty Images

You can switch between modes, check your progress, and even manage your music, all without breaking your stride. It's the ultimate hands-free workout companion.

7. And it tracks over 100 workouts, so whether you're cycling, dancing or doing pilates, it's got you covered.

Carlos Ruben Hernandez Blasco / Getty Images

It records your runs on a track with Track Run — and with Custom Workout, you can create and track your personalised routines. Plus, it provides validation and motivation, celebrating your milestones and helping you stay committed to your fitness goals.

Beyond health and fitness, the Galaxy Watch6 series offers an array of features. With Samsung Wallet, you can leave your wallet at home and access boarding passes, credit cards and more from your wrist.

Samsung

Enhanced Gesture Control lets you manage your watch hands-free, while apps like WhatsApp, Google Calendar, and Gmail keep you connected and productive. And if you misplace your phone, don't worry — the Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic can pinpoint its location through Find My Phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series is your ticket to organising and maintaining your ultimate health and wellness journey. So what are you waiting for? Snag the ultimate self-care sidekick and get started now.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 here.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic here.

Galaxy Watch6 is not a medical/therapeutic device and is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician.    

Displayed on a paired smartphone. Galaxy Watch6 is not a medical/therapeutic device and is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician.

Sleep tracking features are intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or sleep disorder. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice.

Sleep Coaching requires sleep data of at least 7 days, including 2 days off.     

Galaxy Watch6 is not a medical/therapeutic device and is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician

Body composition is only supported in Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series and later released Galaxy Watch models. Body composition should not be used if you have an implanted pacemaker or other implanted medical devices, or if you are pregnant. Any health-related information accessed through the device and application should not be treated as medical advice. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under 20 years old. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice.    

The ECG feature is intended to create, record, store, transfer, and display a single channel electrocardiogram (ECG), similar to a Lead I ECG for adults 22 years and older. The ECG feature is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment. The ECG feature is not intended for users with other known arrhythmias. If an irregular heartbeat or atrial fibrillation is detected, consult a doctor. If you experience symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular conditions, do not rely on the notification of the device and consult a doctor. Requires a Galaxy smartphone running Android OS 9.0 Pie or higher. FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE. IF SYMPTOMS PERSIST, WORSEN OR CHANGE UNEXPECTEDLY, TALK TO YOUR HEALTH PROFESSIONAL

For accurate blood pressure readings, a calibration is required every 4 weeks by BP monitor & arm cuff. Requires a Galaxy smartphone running Android 10.0 or above. Availability of Blood pressure app may vary by country or region. Due to country restrictions in obtaining approval/registration as a Software as a medical device (SaMD), Blood pressure app only works on watches and smartphones purchased in the countries where service is currently available (however, service may be restricted when users travel to non-service countries). Check out https://www.samsung.com/apps/samsung-health-monitor for more information and latest update on service countries. It is not intended for use by people under 22 years old. Blood pressure app is not intended for any diagnostic purposes regarding hypertension or other heart conditions or users under 22 years old. Users should not interpret or take clinical action based on the device output without consultation of a qualified healthcare professional. Blood pressure app is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment. Blood pressure feature only to be used by adults 22 years+. Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, monitoring, diagnosis, treatment of any medical condition or disease. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice. For accurate BP readings, a calibration is required every 4 weeks by BP monitor & arm cuff. Users should measure their blood pressure when at rest, as they would do with a traditional cuff, and refrain from measuring when they are working out, smoking, or drinking. Requires a Galaxy smartphone running Android OS 9.0 Pie or higher.

To update the ranges of each HR zone for running based on cardiopulmonary capabilities, it is required to run outdoors more than 10 min with constant speed of 4km/h or faster

10 Thermo Check is a third party app that can be used with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or higher models and has a function to measure and record temperature. Additional fees and charges may apply. 