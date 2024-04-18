The Only Thing More Genius Than The People Who Invented These 28 TikTok-Famous Products = Anyone Who Buys Them

1. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I’m a teacher and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup to school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask so I just haven’t been wearing anything plus it makes morning time hella easy. #bareface I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall and was like 'oh she's got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. And the best story of all: A teammate of mine was out and the sub was having trouble with the announcements and so I went in to help her. Her homeroom just went bananas about my lashes and then they started clapping and I got a standing ovation. A literal standing ovation. Best $5 I’ve ever spent LOL!" —Katie
Get it from Amazon for $4.74.
2. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
Promising review: "Skincare game changer. I started using this two years ago and this product has transformed my skin completely! I have dull, dry skin and this helps hydrate and makes my complexion look healthy and hydrated. I use this under my moisturizer day and night." —Nhi Luu
Get it from Amazon for $17.
3. A collagen hair protein treatment that'll help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Promising review: "I’m mad it took me 26 years of life to find this product because it’s amazing. I have no idea what’s in it but I don’t even care. I’ve used this several times but I could see a big difference just after the first use. Hair is much softer/smoother and feels thicker too. I just wish it came in a bigger size!" —Alexis
Get it from Amazon for $8.45.
4. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
5. A set of antimicrobial toothbrushes featuring "floss" bristles to provide a deeper clean by actually reaching between your teeth (bye bye little food bits hiding in there) and are formulated with nano-silver, aka it self-cleans yucky-ness left behind on your bristles after you brush. Your other toothbrushes simply cannot relate!!!
Mouthwatchers is a small biz that sells antimicrobial toothbrushes, fluoride-free toothpaste, as well as bundle sets and travel-sized options!
My colleague Emma Lord owns this toothbrush and loves it! Here's what she has to say about it:
"I personally just bought this and love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $15.99.
6. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. It scrubs away at gunk that causes buildup and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." —sylvie yah
Get two packets on Amazon for $12.65 (also available in packs of 1, 6, and 16 packets).
7. A can organizer for keeping your favorite sodas, seltzers, and beers in a tidy spot in your fridge.
Promising review: "These holders are excellent! I love how they take up less room in the refrigerator. I ordered two sets and it still takes up less room than what I was using for my cans of sodas. Well worth the space and money." —Doe
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.69.
8. The Pink Stuff, a cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Promising review: "I got spray paint all over my hardwood floors. The Pink Stuff took it off like butter after one or two minutes of scrubbing! All the other good reviews speak for themselves." —Anonymous JD
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
9. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents)
10. A carpet spot remover spray to clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles.
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
11. A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $10.77.
12. Schick Silk touch-up tools perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face, and even clearing away dead skin. These little guys go a long way.
Promising review: "I regularly used the Tinkle facial razors, which I thought worked well, but I just used one of these razors for the first time yesterday and OMG the amount of peach fuzz and to my surprise dead skin that came off was shocking and oh so satisfying. I will definitely be stocking up." —I & S. Stark
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.
13. A set of pins to prevent the duvet insert from balling up or shifting while you sleep. You can also use them to pin a comforter to a top sheet so they don't get tangled or slide off the bed.
Pinion Pins is a small biz that sells home improvement products!
Promising review: "We just bought a king-sized duvet insert and several covers, but the cover never stays in one place. These pins are a game-changer. I stick one end through the fabric and duvet, simply attach the other side of the pin (it basically attaches itself), and I repeated that at about 40 centimeter intervals, and those pins are solid and don’t bother us at all when we sleep. I would most definitely buy these again and recommend them highly." —M rol
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $17.95.
14. A curl spray leave-in conditioner great for both kiddos and adults! Simply spray it on damp or dry hair and bask in the glory of soft, bouncy, defined curls.
This spray is ideal for all hair types and has tons of reviews from folks with 2a–4c curls who absolutely swear by it!
Promising review: "This stuff is great! It was a game changer for my 4-year-old’s curls. Turned them from a tangled mess to beautiful ringlets. I wish I would have bought sooner. I have the shampoo and conditioner too." —Jessica Leyendecker
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.