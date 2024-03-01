30 Storage And Organization Products From Amazon To Get Your Space In Order

1. A bottle organizer for providing a nice little area to store you and your fam's water bottles when they're not being used.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Price: $19.99+ (available with two or three shelves and wide styles)
2. A can organizer so the next time you just want a bowl of soup for dinner, you won't have to sift through cans of vegetables, sauces, and beans just to find what you want.
3. An over-the-door cabinet organizer to give your hair-styling tools their own tidy little storage spot that's not the same drawer where you keep your toothpaste and dental floss.
Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before, all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but this metal basket minimized clutter, kept things organized and separate, and also looks nice. It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable as well, but the basket fit perfectly to my cabinet. Worth the buy." —Alyssa Jewell
Price: $15.74+ (available in five finishes)
4. A cable management box that'll be a heck of a lot nicer to look at than an unsightly tangle of wires and a surge protector.
And grab a sleek cable sleeve (aka a wire cover) while you're at it!
Promising review: "I've been searching for something to not only hide the cord mess but protect them from my munch monster of a cat. This box, in addition to cable straps and cable wrap, has solved my cable management like magic! I highly recommend this product." —Lauryn
Price: $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors)
5. A nine-slot drawer organizer you can use to keep your cutlery nice and tidy or the contents of your desk drawer clean and orderly. There's no wrong way to use this!
Promising review: "This utensil organizer looks like it was custom-made for my drawer. It seems very well made, and the materials are very attractive. The areas are the perfect size for my utensils and give me plenty of space for everything I need in the drawer. I couldn’t be happier!" —Kim G
Price: $30.97 (available in five colors and a smaller seven-slot size)
6. A bakeware pan rack that'll make going to grab the cookie sheet or muffin tin (or whatever it is you may need) a lot less chaotic than having to go through the pile and lift up every item until you get the right one.
Promising review: "My baking cabinet has been bugging me for two years. My baking sheets, cutting boards, and pizza pan were inconveniently piled up, and it was hard to find what I was looking for. I have no idea why I didn’t think of getting this sooner! The large organizer fit perfectly and was easy to install. I’m so happy with this purchase and would recommend." —Val
Price: $25.99 (available in five finishes)
7. A hanger stacker so you can keep unused hangers in one organized spot. When you DO need a hanger, you won't have to spend a million and one minutes untangling them.
No more searching for missing hangers, no more cluttering up your space with empty hangers. We love an easy solution!
Promising review: "Great functionality. I gather hangers as I gather dirty clothes. This stacker lives in my laundry room between the washer and dryer. It keeps my plastic hangers under control and I no longer suffer 'clothes hanger rage' from them getting tangled and not cooperating with me." —msw
Price: $25.75+ (available in six different pack sizes)
8. A set of shower shelves because keeping your bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash within your direct line of sight is sooo much more efficient than on the shower floor.
Promising review: "Exactly what my shower needed. Very sturdy, adhesive is very strong, and they are large enough for many shampoo bottles or soaps." —Bobby Sisneros
Price: $9.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes)
9. A desktop organizer to finally give all of the items on your desk like books, folders, writing utensils, decorative pieces, and more a tidy storage spot. Plus, this is a piece of decor in its own right so it'll make your work space really pop.
Promising review: "I have gone through many different desk organizers trying to find the right one, and this is it. It is sturdy, adjustable, and stylish. I read that many people were disappointed by the fact that there were no covers for the screws, but I purchased the light wood tone, and I think the screws add to the aesthetic. It looks great, and I love it. I would recommend this product to anyone who asked!" —Julia Harrison
Price: $25.99 (available in six colors)
10. A four-drawer makeup organizer that'll make for a great spot to store your cosmetics, skincare products, brushes, sponges, and more. Now you won't have to dig through a messy makeup pouch just to find the lipstick color you want.
Promising review: "This is a quality acrylic product and so versatile. It stacked nicely, and the drawers slide out with ease. I have one that I put my jewelry in and another that I put my makeup in. I really like the little velvet lining that comes in them as well to keep things from sliding all around. I looked at other brands, but this one was my favorite." —Amazon Customer
Price: $19.99 (available in other sizes)
11. A spice rack organizer to make looking for your favorite seasonings super simple. Plus this is an easy way to prevent messy clutter.
Promising review: "I'm in love with this spice rack! I purchased two and will get more! They are so easy to install and look amazing in the cabinet. I can finally access my spices without turning the entire cabinet upside down every time I'm looking for something." —Paula Jones
Price: $39.40 (available in other options)
12. A set of Shoe Slotz space-saving units that'll take your collection of shoes from an overwhelming messy pile of who knows what to basically resembling the aisles of a DSW. You'll *gasp* actually be able to see your shoes.
Promising review: "These things are genius. I had my closet redone and asked for the back wall to have cubbies so I can easily display my shoes, but I either underestimated the number of shoes I have or overestimated the space that was in the closet and I couldn't display them all. I bought a few packs of these and now I have extra space. I guess I'll have to go out and buy more shoes now!" —Hercules
Price: a pack of 10 for $32.99 (also available in a pack of 20 and 40)