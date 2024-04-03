If There Were A Spring Problem-Solving Hall Of Fame, You Would Find These 35 Products There

1. An electric mosquito repellent because bug bite szn seems to go from 0 to 100 REAL QUICK every year. This handy gadget creates a 15-foot zone of mosquito protection, so get ahead of the curve this year and let those little bloodsuckers know they are NOT welcome to your outdoor hangs.
Promising review: "I bought this because I was looking for an effective insect repellant for my patio this spring/summer. I didn't want a bulky candle or tiki torch that smelled like canola oil. I found the Thermacell. It looked modern and promising. We tried it and it works really well. It also produces no smell or sound. We live in the south where mosquitos are really awful and the Thermacell made sitting on our patio tolerable! Definitely recommend." —Trusted Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.42+ (available in 10 colors and packs of two).
2. Or a bug zapper that provides 1 acre of coverage and not just from mosquitos, but from other types of bugs as well such as flies, gnats, moths, and beetles! Nothing ruins the outdoor barbecue vibes quite like some pesky insects showing up uninvited.
3. A handy dandy weeding tool so you can easily pluck up those unsightly plants without having to bend, pull, or kneel.
Promising review: "This works so well in a lawn or garden. The trick is to make sure the soil isn't overly saturated but wet enough that you can easily sink in and pop weeds right out. I was so surprised at the larger weeds it was able to get out. However, sometimes it is unable to grab smaller weeds or pull them out entirely. Overall, very impressed and makes it fun to pull weeds." —lilo
Get it from Amazon for $44.41.
4. A saline nasal gel to assist in restoring moisture to your dry, irritated nose. Between recovery from winter dryness and spring allergens in the air, this little under-$5 solution may just help you out.
Reviewers say this is also helpful if you use CPAP machines or if you fly (it helps deal with dry air on a plane).
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.
5. An immune system supplement that serves two purposes: helping to prevent seasonal allergies and reactions, and supporting your pet's digestive health.
Promising review: "My dog loves these. We live in the South, so allergies are pretty serious here. When spring came around, I noticed he was constantly gnawing at his paw and not eating as much as he used to. I did some research and found this product. I was skeptical, as he's kind of picky, but he is obsessed with them. He waits at the pantry door every morning for them. He thinks they are treats. I noticed — within hours — that he was no longer gnawing at his paw, and his appetite was also back to normal. When he finished his first tube of these, I decided to wait to order more and see if they really worked or if his allergies just wore off. A few weeks went by, and I noticed him gnawing at his paw again and not eating. I ordered them Sunday and he's back on them again. He was so excited to see them again and is no longer gnawing at his paw :)" —Alyssa
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five styles).
6. An air purifier to assist in reducing the level of allergens, bacteria, dust, odors, smoke, and pet dander in the air so you can breathe a sigh of (clean air) relief.
I got to try out this air purifier and I LOVE it! I had an air purifier from another brand two years ago, and I honestly felt like it didn't do much. When it was time for a filter change, I didn't even bother because why spend money on a new filter when the purifier didn't function the way it should? I was a bit hesitant to test this out, but I'm a major year-round allergy sufferer and was desperate for relief. This thing is AWESOME. I have definitely noticed a difference since I started using this a few months ago in the midst of fall (and now spring) allergy flare-ups.
Another thing I love about this is that it warns you when smoke levels are high. My Revlon hot air brush has definitely been known to set off the smoke alarm in my apartment, and with this baby, I know when the air is getting too smoky before that horrible piercing alarm goes off, and I can give the air some time to cool down between uses. Just buy it!!!!
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in two sizes).
7. A set of heel protectors — a must-have with warm weather szn upon us, aka the start of outdoor events like weddings, graduations, and parties galore. No matter the occasion, you're gonna want these babies so you can rock your favorite heels without worry of them sinking into grass or breaking on rough surfaces.
Promising review: "After slightly sinking into the ground at my own wedding, I decided that I absolutely needed these for every summer wedding thereafter! They were a hit — everyone thought they were genius, and my heels were spared from sinking into grass as well as dirt and gravel! LOVE THEM! I need them in every size!" —Alexis
Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four sizes).
8. A dog spot repair solution made from a combo of mulch, seed, and soil amendment to help repair lawn damage caused by your furry monster friends. You deserve to have a house surrounded by green grass and not patches of dirt.
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and four styles).
9. An inflatable lounge pool so you have somewhere cool to hang out all day long, even if your backyard errs on the smaller side. All you need now is an icy bev, a good read, and maybe even a fun pool toy!
Promising review: "Good size. I'm 5'4, and I bought it for my 3-year-old and 2-year-old for the spring and summer. I didn't need anything huge; I have a nice-sized deck, and we spend a lot of time on it, so I wanted something big enough for them to have some wiggle room to keep cool but not too big so it wouldn't take up too much room. I also purchased an outdoor grass rug to protect the bottom of it and keep it from getting splinters (just a suggestion if you plan on using it on the deck). It has a drain plug, so cleaning and getting fresh water is not hard at all." —Majestic 0220
Get it from Amazon for $46.99.