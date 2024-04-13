Everyone Else Seems To Be Spring Cleaning, So You Might As Well Stock Up On These 28 Reviewer-Loved Essentials

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces. Plus, this is vegan!
Promising reviews: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done, and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We've since cleaned a weird, chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We'll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
2. A wood polish and conditioner for bringing your precious wooden furniture back to factory condition. Did you just get your house redone by an HGTV crew, or are you just super good at picking out cleaning products?
Gives your wooden furniture a protective, soft luster coating thanks to Carnauba wax and beeswax. It also prevents it from drying and fading. Good for use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors, trim, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places, and we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris
3. A pack of furniture touch-up sticks you're gonna wish existed back when you were a little one because maybe then your parents would have THANKED YOU instead of grounding you for drawing on household furniture. 🤷
Includes six repair markets, six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and one wax stick sharpener packaged in a blister card. Plus, it comes with six different colors — maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black. To use, just draw over a scratch/scuff/discoloration on your wooden furniture, allow it to dry quickly, and bam! It's magic.
Promising review: "Better than expected. Blends perfectly and leaves a beautiful sheen. Used them on different shades of wood: cherry, oak, and mahogany. I blended several shades of markers on each piece. Blended easily and matched perfectly to the different shades of wood. Used on claw foot dining table, Chippendale chair legs, Grandfather clock, and china cabinet. All look sensational. Covered sweeper scuffs well. They look new now, not touched up. They stain quickly, so wear disposable gloves and cover floors where you are working. Excellent results." —PhoebeS
4. A hard-water stain remover that'll clean stubborn bathroom messes and restore a multitude of your surfaces (ahem, like the shower door as seen below) to brand-new condition.
This helps eliminate hard water stains, rust, and limescale from things like shower doors, windows, sinks, stainless steel, and more!
Promising review: "When we moved into our new place, the shower doors looked like they had never been cleaned before. I tried at least 10 different products and methods to remove the hard water spots, but nothing even made a dent. Bio Clean, however, was like a magic eraser! I scrubbed each door for about 10 minutes, and it was incredible! I've never written a cleaning product review before, but this one is worth every penny." —Shane B
5. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
6. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "My daughter is the queen of spilling juice on her bed, and I never fully realized the damage/dirt it was causing. My sister bought this, and I decided to try it, and it is worth every single penny!! I sprayed the bed down with the machine and I left for about five minutes, came back, and began to actually do the suction. It took about 15 minutes to finish, but some lighter stains disappeared right away — no scrubbing needed." —Amazon Customer
7. A mold and mildew removal gel to help make your bathroom surfaces look brand new. Mold and mildew are bound to happen; there's no need to fret!
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight, and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
8. A carpet cleaning solution for those whose home deserves a million-dollar-looking floor...for under $20 that is.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small biz that sells home cleaning products. This stuff both cleans AND deodorizes carpets. It can be used in pretty much all machines — Hoover, Bissell, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. The solution works on all water-safe surfaces like carpets, rugs, furniture, and automobiles. Plus, it's biodegradable and nontoxic.
Promising review: "This works like a dream. I have light beige carpets, and this gets all the dirt and stains right out." —Karen M.
9. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. The biodegradable packet cleans sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately, it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
10. A natural oven scrub cleaner so the appliance you use to roast yummy veggies, bake sweet treats, and heat up frozen pizzas will be clean as can be.
This comes with a jar of oven scrub as well as a professional-grade metallic scrubber. You can use this to clean your enamel oven, racks, and the oven door's interior glass panel. Everneat is an Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut that sells 100% natural cleaning products and microfiber cloths.
Promising review: "I am in absolute shock over how well this works. I really wish I had taken a before picture. WOW! My oven door window had grime on it for years that I couldn't get off from the previous owners so I'm estimating it's been like that for 4+ years. Nothing helped to cut through it, and finally, this oven cleaner made it look brand new. Still in shock!! Would highly recommend. Also, the smell of the product is sooo delightful." —Vanessa
