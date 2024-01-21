Bookmark This List Of 33 Splurge-Worthy Products You’ll Want To Shop Next Time You’re In The Mood To Treat Yourself

1. A pair of 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro because you truly deserve to treat yourself, and by treat yourself, I mean tune out the rest of the world and pretend you're the angsty main character in a romcom while listening to Guts by Olivia Rodrigo.
Promising review: "The AirPods Pro deliver exceptional sound with effective noise cancellation. Their comfortable design, seamless controls, and adaptive features make them a top choice for a premium wireless earbud experience. With spatial audio, long battery life, and effortless connectivity, they excel in both performance and convenience. Great deal." —Altruistic
Get them from Amazon for $199.99.
2. A Waterpik that'll make you *gasp* actually enjoy flossing. It features 10 pressure settings and comes with seven flossing tips and only takes 90 seconds to use each day. It's the gift that you and your pearly whites truly deserve.
Promising review: "I'm a dental hygienist and have known about the research with the Waterpik for years, and have seen how effective it is when recommending it to patients, but I just bought this for myself and I love it. When used for three seconds straight in between teeth, this product has been proven to be just as effective as floss while also flushing out any food debris or other irritants from below the gums and massaging them as well. You have to use the Waterpik and experience how well your gums feel afterward to believe it. Do yourself a favor and buy this product, whether you have severe periodontal problems or are perfectly healthy. The attachments that come with this make it perfect for anyone to use. It may get a little messy, but it's well worth investing in and getting a little wet while using to get the benefits this product has to offer. Another trick is to put mouthwash in the water reservoir and use it, diluted or not, to really get it below the gum, which normal swishing won't do. Throw in an electric brush and you have the perfect combination for a happy, healthy mouth." —Johnnybombplate
Get it from Amazon for $76.01+ (available in four colors).
3. A Kindle Paperwhite so you can easily dig into all those books you've had on your "to read" list for AGES, but haven't had the time to get around to yet.
I did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. I even spent two years creating a rainbow library on my bookshelf in my apartment. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kinde Unlimited which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available with or without three months of Kindle Unlimited and ads, in 8 GB or 16 GB versions, as well as a kids version).
4. An Amazon-famous thickened-down jacket even those who hate cold weather with a burning passion will look forward to wearing. It features large pockets, a fleece-lined hood, and comes in an awesome array of colors.
Be sure to check out our Orolay down jacket review! FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test it out before committing if you’re a Prime member!
Promising review: "Very warm and cute. I am actually obsessed with this jacket. I stopped a woman on the street to asked her where she got hers. I immediately ordered one. I wasn't sure what size to get so I ordered the small and medium. I am smaller on the top so actually the small was better because I could open up the zippers on the side." —Susan Alexander
Get it from Amazon for $151.99+ (available in 13 styles and women's sizes XXS–5XL).
5. Or a lightweight jacket equipped with a battery pack to heat it up if you're someone who sweats the second you put on a bulky winter coat.
Promising review: "I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect. It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." —Ezra Adair
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in three colors and women's sizes XS–XXL) and $159.99 (available in three colors and men's sizes S–3XL).
6. A massage gun that'll finally allow you to call the personal masseuse you never had and tell them it's over.
It comes with five massage heads and five speed levels to try out — and weighs just 1.5 pounds!
Promising review: "I have had chronic issues with pain caused by severely knotted muscles. This massager changed my life! I have tried muscle relaxers, stretching, and many other things, but a couple of muscles in my upper back would just knot up with any stress, physical or emotional, and the pain was nearly constant. I used this for about a half hour on all of my muscles with the first use, and the effects were immediate and profound. Pain relief was instant, and occasional use for a couple of minutes to the affected areas has been able to maintain that relief. I loved it so much, I bought one for my brother, who says it is helping him tremendously, as well. I have charged my massager twice in the last two months, battery life is excellent!" —Patty S.
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in four colors).
7. A floral wall mural to help liven up your walls in the prettiest way possible. You have a fun-loving personality, and damnit, it's time your walls reflect it!
Promising review: "Absolutely stunning and everything I wanted, looks way better and more vivid IRL, I almost didn't buy this because the colors look so dull and old school in the pics and I wanted more a modern glam look, but this was perfect. Took two of us to install and three-ish hours with breaks. Took the advice of previous reviewers and bought premixed paste from The Home Depot. Definitely don't go easy on the paste, you need enough on the wall to make it easier to adjust and align. Don't worry too much about the bubbles, once it dries down it all adheres nicely. My guess is the bubbles are excess paste. The quality of this paper is thick and not sheer at all. However I do think it will look nicer if theres a lighter color under it to begin with. For the price this is definitely worth it and then some. I would have paid much more for this had I seen it in person. You won't regret it: )" —Almond Joy
Get it from Amazon for $74.34.
8. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars, I would. This vacuum is amazing and can get out DECADES of stains and dirt. For example, my couch has been at my cabin for years and has been through massive family gatherings and has been well-loved. Used this little machine on a particularly bad arm and I was able to get rid of stains from before I was alive." —Liv T
Get it from Amazon for $121.24.
9. A wide armless desk chair you'll absolutely love if your preferred method of sitting at your desk is crisscross applesauce. It's the comfy cloud chair of your dreams.
Promising reviews: "Buy this chair. I’ve bought so many office chairs over the years. The classic Goldilocks story — this one’s too bulky, this one’s too flimsy, that one has too much hard plastic…yada yada. I think this one might be it. Really comfortable, solid build, attractive, but the best feature is the wide seat. I can crisscross my legs easily to relieve the pressure in my hips, which is life-changing if you’re chained to your desk sitting in meetings all day." —Larissa Harrison
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available with or without wheels and in a furry fabric).
10. An Instant Pot Duo Crisp that combines the speed of a classic Instant Pot pressure cooker with the wonder of an air fryer into one kitchen gadget! We love a multi-functional tool that saves us space and money!
It's got air frying, roasting, baking, dehydrating, pressure cooking, slow cooking — *takes breath* — steaming, sautéeing, sterilizing, warming, rice cooking, and yogurt-making functions!
Promising review: "What else can you say about this product? It will replace three appliances that I use on a regular basis — rice cooker, air fryer, and pressure cooker. That's important to me because at this point kitchen space is at a premium. The packaging is great, the instructions are very clear and well written and it works very well. The first use was to make chicken bone broth using the pressure cooker feature. It worked flawlessly. Two-hour cook time. It takes 10 minutes prep, 30 minutes to cool off. Three hours later I had homemade bone broth in the refrigerator. And the whole house didn't smell for 24 hours like it would with an open pot method. Anyway, the instant pot is a huge kitchen innovation IMO. Just get one, and use it." —Josh Brainard
Get a six-quart pot from Amazon for $149.95 (also available in an eight-quart size).
11. An iRobot Roomba so you can ditch vacuuming your own floors and sit back on the couch while you watch your robot BFF get busy.
This vacuum uses iAdapt 2.0 Navigation and vSLAM technology so the robot can map its surroundings around your home. It has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. It can clean under beds, sofas, and a variety of hard-to-reach areas. Its high-efficiency filter can catch about 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust. The vacuum can connect to Wi-Fi, and works well on both carpets and hard floors. Download the iRobot Home app here.
Promising review: "Life changing. My Roomba is one of my favorite things I have ever bought myself. It’s incredible! It cleans so thoroughly and I am so impressed by how well it cleans under furniture. As a two-cat owner who is not the best at maintaining a cleaning schedule, I can’t believe it took me this long to get one. It is also great on both carpet and hard wood!" —Katherine Hanson
Get it from Amazon for $231.30+ (also available with a virtual wall barrier).
12. A wall-mounted jewelry organizer that not only will make for a great spot to keep your accessories orderly, but will also serve as a lovely piece of decor!
It includes screws and drywall anchors for mounting.
FigureGrain is an LA-based small biz that makes functional yet stylish organizational accessories to keep your home clutter-free.
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this unique jewelry organizer. Not only did it ship and arrive very quickly, but it also is sturdy, beautiful and 100% worth every penny. It looks like a piece of artwork hanging on my wall. I’m so beyond pleased!" —Kayla Sewell
Get it from FigureGrain on Etsy for $89+ (available with gold or silver hardware and with one or two trays).
13. A Nespresso coffee and espresso machine to bring your morning coffee game to a whole new level of delicious. You're sure gonna love this thing a latte.
It also comes with a milk frother you can use to make lattes and cappuccinos!
Promising review: "I am really enjoying my new Nespresso machine. I have used it to make regular cups of coffee and also to make lattes. The frother that came with it works great! It makes both hot and cold froth! I also bought a pod holder that you can put the machine on top of, and I’m really glad I’ve got that storage space for the pods. I’ve had my machine a couple of weeks now, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone interested in a pod type of machine. It makes way better tasting coffee than my previous machine did." —K Dunn
Get it from Amazon for $235+ (available in black or chrome).