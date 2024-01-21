Bookmark This List Of 33 Splurge-Worthy Products You’ll Want To Shop Next Time You’re In The Mood To Treat Yourself

Promising review: "I'm a dental hygienist and have known about the research with the Waterpik for years, and have seen how effective it is when recommending it to patients, but I just bought this for myself and I love it. When used for three seconds straight in between teeth, this product has been proven to be just as effective as floss while also flushing out any food debris or other irritants from below the gums and massaging them as well. You have to use the Waterpik and experience how well your gums feel afterward to believe it. Do yourself a favor and buy this product, whether you have severe periodontal problems or are perfectly healthy. The attachments that come with this make it perfect for anyone to use. It may get a little messy, but it's well worth investing in and getting a little wet while using to get the benefits this product has to offer. Another trick is to put mouthwash in the water reservoir and use it, diluted or not, to really get it below the gum, which normal swishing won't do. Throw in an electric brush and you have the perfect combination for a happy, healthy mouth." —Johnnybombplate

Get it from Amazon for $76.01+ (available in four colors).