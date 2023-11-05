30 Small Purchases That’ll Make A Big Difference In Your Bathroom

1. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use on a plethora of items and surfaces around your bathroom including but not limited to: toilets, shower/tub floors and doors, tile grout, sink fixtures, and pretty much anything else you can think of.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
2. A FlexiSnake so you can unclog your hair-filled drain by simply ~snaking~ this tool down there, letting it grab the hair, pulling it back up, and deciding whether you should marvel at its abilities or gag.
More than 4,000 hook and loop micro-hooks cover the full 18-inch span of the snake. It's reusable! Just remove hair after use, and clean with soap, water, and a brush. It's compatible with most bathroom drains, without needing to take off the stopper.
Promising review: "I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so! I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." —Linsey Walker
3. Or a TubShroom that'll collect your hair while in the shower/bath, so it doesn't go down the drain and clog it in the first place.
This fits any standard 1.5-inch tub drain or bathroom sink drain. But, if you want to keep your hair-catching separate between your tub and sink, then treat yourself and your home to the SinkShroom!
Promising review: "This is absolutely worth every penny. Kudos to the inventor of this product. I have thick long dark hair, and after two months of moving into my own apartment, my shower drain was completely clogged with all my hair. After being disgusted at the amount of hair I had to clean out with a snake (which is NOT a fun task), I decided I needed to purchase something to prevent it from happening again. I read about this product in a BuzzFeed article, and I have no regrets. It is so satisfying to clean out, and it does not lie when it says it catches every single hair. I have had it for close to four months without once instance of my shower drain backing up. This product is absolutely worth it." —JT
4. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "Had months of mold and mildew built up in the tub, as we are unable to bend or kneel. This product works as advertised. Spray and rinse two consecutive days and completely clean and shiny! Smells clean too. Will definitely reorder!" —Sheri D.
5. A wall-mounted towel holder that'll have your bathroom looking like a 5-star hotel bathroom in no time. Additional perk: You'll always have a towel within reach when you get out of the shower.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! We have extra large towels and these racks hold them perfectly when rolled up! It's such a great modern style and gives the bathroom a great look. They are sturdy and come with wall anchors as well. Will be buying another set of these for our other bathroom, and perhaps another for the dining room for some wine bottles! Don't even have to think twice before buying these!" —Erin Cech
6. And if you're looking for some nice towels to go with your new holder, this waffle towel set is a great option! These moisture-wicking towels boast being gentle on sensitive skin and will basically make your bathroom feel like your very own personal spa.
Set comes with one bath towel, one hand towel, and one washcloth.
Promising review: "High quality material that is quick drying. Look and feel are amazing and smooth as butter. Highly recommend hang drying or on delicate in the dryer. I use the the hand towel for my hair to dry it a little quicker so I can scrunch." —Kimberly H.
7. A drawer organizer because if you're gonna continue tossing your skincare products, dental supplies, and hair ties into the same little space, you might as well make it look nice and tidy.
8. A pumice toilet bowl ring remover so you can easily scratch away at those yucky stains without leaving behind scratch marks in the bowl.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
9. Or a toilet wand to prove wands of all sorts, even ones for cleaning toilets, are truly magical objects. Refer to disgusting photo below for evidence.
Comes with one ToiletWand, one storage caddy, and six disposable ToiletWand refills to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Just click the wipe onto the wand, swish, scrub, and clean the bowl, pop the wipe off, and dispose in the trash.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." —Whitney
10. A toilet tank cleaner that'll leave that area you never even THINK about cleaning looking good as new. And the best part? You don't have to scrub. You can thank us later.
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
11. A stone creations spray to give your old-looking bathroom countertop a more current look. Not to mention, you can also use it to transform something like a glass vase or bottle into a gorg decorative piece!
Promising review: "Original review (from 2018): We recently purchased a new home, and we're not gutting our main bathroom until next summer, and I just couldn't live with that 1980s green another day. So, after reading a lot of tutorials, I decided to go for it and paint the counter. I LOVE how it came out! It's held up like a dream. I wouldn't use any heavy chemicals on it (but I wouldn't advise those period), but otherwise zero issues with it. (I had done this previously with a different color by a different brand and the outcome was similar, it held up like brand new for several months of daily abuse before I decided to repaint because I didn't really like the color). I think this will easily hold up until we remodel, and it looks great too. DEFINITELY better than that '80s green! Side Note: I see a lot of negative reviews on this product because it doesn't hold up for people outdoors. USE A SEALANT. Don't blame a product if you don't use it correctly. It's not rocket science folks. May 2020 Update: The countertop is just now starting to need (slight) touchups around the sink itself. We had to postpone the remodel until this summer, and this counter has held up like a champ. I couldn't be happier with this product!" —Mistella
12. A grout pen that'll get your floors shining like the top of the Chrysler building in no time at all. Did you hire a fancy schmancy service to clean your tiles? Nope, you used a PEN to cover it all up.
Pen is ideal for use on floors and walls!
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" —Jenelle
13. Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser to help you get sinks, bathrubs, showers, faucets, toilets, tile, and grout in your bathroom looking as good, if not better, than the day they were installed.
Promising review: "I LOVE this stuff!!! It removed rust stains in my bathroom sinks in a minute. The water stains and discolored toilet bowls look like new. I can't wait to try it out in the kitchen. I will never be without this product!!!" —Zebra Girl
14. Peel-and-stick floor tile for giving old, outdated flooring a shake-up without needing a professional to come over and take out your floors.
While these are typically applied to the floor, you can totally use them on furniture, surfaces, and walls, too!
Promising review: "I've only had these on my bathroom floor for a month or so, but they seem like they'll hold up. They were a bit of a pain in the ass to cut, but I didn't have the best tools or patience. The price is bananas for how good these look! They really transformed the room for cheap." —Jenascia
15. An over-the-door cabinet organizer to give your hair-styling tools their own tidy little storage spot that's not the same drawer where you keep your toothpaste and dental floss.
Promising review: "This product did exactly what I needed it to. Before all my items were in a drawer and the cords were a pain, but with this metal basket it minimized clutter, keeps things organized and separate, and it also looks nice. It fits two of my blow-dryers, a flat iron, and curling wand. The bars are adjustable, as well (just use the twist ties it came with to secure them in place). Worth the buy!" —Alyssa Jewell
