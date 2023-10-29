I’m Guessing You’ve Probably Seen These 30 Products On TikTok, So Take This As A Sign To Add ‘Em To Cart

Useful Products is a small business based in New York. Its founder is a former technician living with carpal tunnel who started the company to create products that'll allow folks like him to clean pain-free.



It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. BTW, the drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!

Check out the drill brush attachment on TikTok!



Promising review: "This drill brush is a game changer when it comes to cleaning. I used it to clean the carpet and mats in my car, and it got the job done so much better and easier than using the vacuum alone. My shower has never been cleaner since using this brush. I don't have to use as much elbow grease. I highly recommend this product." —EcoJon



Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in different brush stiffness levels).