I’m Guessing You’ve Probably Seen These 30 Products On TikTok, So Take This As A Sign To Add ‘Em To Cart

1. A collagen hair protein treatment that'll help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Promising review: "I’m mad it took me 26 years of life to find this product because it’s amazing. I have no idea what’s in it but I don’t even care. I’ve used this several times but I could see a big difference just after the first use. Hair is much softer/smoother and feels thicker too. I just wish it came in a bigger size!" —Alexis
2. A power scrubbing cleaning kit you can attach to your drill and get to work in making your living space look brand freakin' new.
Useful Products is a small business based in New York. Its founder is a former technician living with carpal tunnel who started the company to create products that'll allow folks like him to clean pain-free.
It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. BTW, the drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!
Promising review: "This drill brush is a game changer when it comes to cleaning. I used it to clean the carpet and mats in my car, and it got the job done so much better and easier than using the vacuum alone. My shower has never been cleaner since using this brush. I don't have to use as much elbow grease. I highly recommend this product." —EcoJon
3. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with multiple silicone earbuds so you can find your perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
4. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
5. An oversized sweater vest you can wear a buncha different ways and still look like an effortlessly chic fashionista every time. Wear it by itself on warmer days or pair it with a shirt underneath when you need something a tad more toasty.
Promising review: "Love this! Well worth the price! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which isn’t what I expected at all. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" —Jon Evans
6. A tattoo aftercare cream formulated with fatty acid- and antioxidant-rich ingredients to help moisturize and soothe newly inked skin and revive faded pieces.
Mad Rabbit is a small biz that sells tattoo skincare products and was featured on season 12 of Shark Tank!
Promising review: "Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." —Janson Ward
7. A can organizer for keeping your favorite sodas, seltzers, and beers in a tidy spot in your fridge.
Promising review: "These holders are excellent! I love how they take up less room in the refrigerator. I ordered two sets and it still takes up less room than what I was using for my cans of sodas. Well worth the space and money." —Doe
8. A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! My son gets really large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like, completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to the dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions, which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
9. A veggie chopper that'll make dicing up fresh produce for salads, soups, and casseroles easy-peasy (and tear-free, if you're chopping onions).
Fullstar is a small biz that specializes in super useful kitchen gadgets!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
10. A nail and cuticle care solution for helping your nails look fresh and healthy. Use it consistently for results that'll wow you!
Promising review: "This product is a game changer for my nails. I use it every night before bed. It has helped my nails become stronger because they are no longer dry and brittle. I highly recommend it." —Christine Murray
11. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "Mascaras always make the same claim...but my short, straight lashes have never looked thicker or longer! And, I don’t have to bother with false lashes. Seriously, this mascara is a game changer." —CoCust
12. A stainless steel tumbler for keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours!!! Not to mention it looks super sleek and comes in a bunch of great colors.
Promising review: "This is a game changer. First, it just looks great. Slick and modern. However, what really makes this a game changer is how cold it keeps my water! I conducted a little experiment. I put ice and water in the cup. After 24 hours, yes 24, the water was still as cold as if it had been dispensed from the refrigerator. For a teacher, this is phenomenal!" —melanie
13. The Pink Stuff, a cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Promising review: "This. Stuff. Is. Amazing. Just buy it. I have never loved a cleaning product so much. Just moved into a new house and my oven and stove both set the fire alarm off every time. No product (organic or chemical) could get them fully clean except this stuff. I was ready to buy a whole new oven because I couldn’t stand it. I have now gone on a cleaning spree and have used this to remove the rust on my kitchen sink, marker from a dresser (darn kids), grout in the bathroom. The list goes on. I would probably still use a Magic Eraser on painted wood/walls because this is pretty abrasive but other people have done it and had success. The smell/scent is so minimal. Didn’t even notice it. It’s so easy to use. Some things will require more elbow grease than others but that should be expected with any cleaning product." —NYC Livin
14. A vitamin C showerhead because unwinding at the end of a long day with a citrus-scented shower sounds like the most deliciously luxurious experience right about now.
15. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
Promising review: "Skincare game changer. I started using this two years ago and this product has transformed my skin completely! I have dull, dry skin and this helps hydrate and makes my complexion look healthy and hydrated. I use this under my moisturizer day and night." —Nhi Luu
