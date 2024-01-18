It May Be Dreary And Cold Outside, But These 22 Products Will Help Brighten And Warm Up Your Home This Winter

1. A cabinet set to stow away items (aka hide alllllll the clutter) so your living space feels more clean and open. Plus, the rattan accent provides a brighter feel to your home than let's say, a dark wood cabinet would. Your home is gonna look and feel so fresh!
Promising review: "These cabinets are so elegant and beautiful! They are definitely worth the price! Everyone who’s come into my home loves them and compliments them. I bought two of them to put next to each other and make a TV stand. I have a 65-inch TV and it fits well. Super glad I made this purchase." —sylvia
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in three colors and two sizes).
2. A super soft plush knot pillow for the perfect accent to your couch, chair, or bed! It comes in a bunch of pretty colors, and anyone who visits is gonna ask where they can get one for themselves!
Promising review: "I saw a similar option at Design Within Reach that was $140. This one looks so similar at a fraction of the price. Highly recommended." —cori espinosa
Get it from Amazon for $18.49+ (available in 3 sizes and 17 colors).
3. A colorful retro-style keyboard because we're years into this whole WFH thing now and it's time you give your at-home desk setup the upgrade it deserves! This baby looks so cool it might actually make you excited to sit at your desk and join a 9 a.m. Zoom call.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in 11 colors).
4. An abstract shower curtain to bring a welcome element of fun to your bathroom.
Promising review: "Cute shower curtain to mix up the bathroom. The print is very cute and goes well with the light pink tiles in my bathroom. The print is very accurate to the picture, colors are just as vibrant, and the picture is clear. It is as good of a shower curtain as any; not particularly nice but it's not see-through and it dries quickly when it gets wet." —Nicole Adler
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A cabinet paint kit perfect for freshening up the paint on your current kitchen set or giving it a whole new look altogether.
The kit comes with two cans of cabinet paint, a roller arm, two roller covers, and an angled paint brush; it requires no stripping, priming, or top coat or sealer, and there's no need to remove your cabinet doors.
Promising review: "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing! Did take more than one coat though. My cabinets were bare wood and I still needed a couple of coats. (Five to be exact, but that was just me being extra.) My kitchen is medium-sized, not too big, and it only took up one can. But I still went over a couple more times just to get a nice coating. I also let it sit for some days and saw the wood was sucking up the paint in some areas so I went over it again. The project ideally does take one day like the promotion video says, but one day as in 24 hours. This took my kitchen from looking like a cheap rental apartment kitchen to a high-quality kitchen with just this paint and new knobs. The paint is perfect for cabinets — it's not too thick, so you still see the wood grains. It comes with EVERYTHING you need. I didn't have to buy a thing. The project is super easy, paint dries fast, and I did it at first by removing the cabinets but it wasn't necessary at all. Just make sure you don't leave any dripping because it would make your cabinets look cheap. I would recommend EVERYONE to purchase this and give your cabinets a chance before making a big investment in new cabinets. Wood is wood and it can be refinished." —Brandon Moronta
Get it from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in three colors)
6. A floral wall mural to help liven up your walls in the prettiest way possible. You have a fun-loving personality, and damnit, it's time your walls reflect it!
Promising review: "Absolutely stunning and everything I wanted, looks way better and more vivid IRL, I almost didn't buy this because the colors look so dull and old school in the pics and I wanted more a modern glam look, but this was perfect. Took two of us to install and three-ish hours with breaks. Took the advice of previous reviewers and bought premixed paste from The Home Depot. Definitely don't go easy on the paste, you need enough on the wall to make it easier to adjust and align. Don't worry too much about the bubbles, once it dries down it all adheres nicely. My guess is the bubbles are excess paste. The quality of this paper is thick and not sheer at all. However I do think it will look nicer if theres a lighter color under it to begin with. For the price this is definitely worth it and then some. I would have paid much more for this had I seen it in person. You won't regret it: )" —Almond Joy
Get it from Amazon for $74.34.
7. A faux-fur duvet cover you'll love so much, it'll make you excited to hibernate all winter long.
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom-fringed pillow sham, and other set sizes include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —Sk
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes Twin–King and 34 colors).
8. A privacy window film to help block up to 96% of UV rays and reduce up to 79% of glare, which may just help you save a little bit on energy bills! Plus, it looks a little like having your very own stained glass window and creates a beautiful rainbow effect on sunny days. So many reasons to buy this, so just do it already!
Promising review: "I have a large window in my bathroom and you can see in from the backyard, not very private. I like the light but needed privacy, sheer curtains were not enough. This product is very easy to install, and I love the rainbows. This is this cheapest rainbow window cling I could find and it exceeded my expectations. I will definitely be doing more windows." —Ashley Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in 11 sizes).
9. Peel-and-stick stair riser decals that'll take your staircase to the next ~level~. Get it? Because you use stairs to get between different levels in your house? OK, sorry, bye.
10. Stick-on lights to easily brighten up a kitchen (or any other room) that's lacking in the lighting department.
Includes a remote that can adjust the brightness.
Promising review "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $16.79+ (available in three light colors).
11. A set of concealed floating bookshelves for the coolest way ever to display and store your favorite reads. Now for an important question...alphabetical order, color coded, or random?!
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes and in sets of three).
12. A disco ball bar cart because what could possibly be a bigger flex than offering your guests a margarita and then sashaying your way over to this BEAUTIFUL and unique piece to grab a bottle of tequila?! Nothing, that's what.
Glam Globes is a small biz based in the UK that sells super cute disco ball home decor pieces!
My colleague Maitland Quitmeyer owns this awesome bar cart and loves it! Here's what she has to say about it:
"This is the best product I bought this year, actually! It's from a small biz based in the UK and while it did take a while to arrive (as I expected), it was *well* worth the wait. The light bouncing off the mirror fragments and onto my walls is just dang beautiful. Between the bottom tray and the space inside the globe (yes, the globe OPENS UP!), there's a nice amount of storage for bottles and glassware. And unlike regular bar carts, the things you keep inside the globe will actually stay dust free. I bought the 'champagne' color (which is a nice neutral cream-beige) but it comes in tons of colors that'll go perfectly with your home decor."
Get it from Glam Globes on Etsy for $292.05 (available in eight colors).
13. Velvet sofa cushion covers so you can enjoy the perks of owning a brand-new velvet couch without having to buy a whole new couch. *Breathes a sigh of relief.*
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in 23 colors and 5 sizes).
14. A pack of abstract decals for easily adding a little pizzazz to boring white walls.
14. A pack of abstract decals for easily adding a little pizzazz to boring white walls.

Promising review: "I was looking for something that would match up my abstract aesthetic and pastel colors. It really adds more personality to my room! It was easy to stick — probably spent 15 minutes trying to decide the best arrangements. I would 100% recommend."