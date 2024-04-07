30 Products That'll Make Your Friends So Jealous This Spring, They'll Want To Buy Them Too

1. A handy dandy weeding tool so you can easily pluck up those unsightly plants without having to bend, pull, or kneel.
Promising review: "This works so well in a lawn or garden. The trick is to make sure the soil isn't overly saturated but wet enough that you can easily sink in and pop weeds right out. I was so surprised at the larger weeds it was able to get out. However, sometimes it is unable to grab smaller weeds or pull them out entirely. Overall, very impressed and makes it fun to pull weeds." —lilo
2. A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
3. A pair of braided heel sandals ready to be your showstopping plus-one at brunch and dinner dates with the besties, warm weather weddings, or even strutting around the office.
Promising review: "These shoes are great! I'm not one to wear heels, but I needed them for a formal dinner in Nashville. I made it all night without breaking them in. I didn't get blisters and my feet didn't hurt. They were true to size. Highly recommend." —Brooke A
4. A set of silicone luggage wheel covers that'll not only help protect your suitcase wheels when wheeling it through some potentially rough ground/bad weather conditions, but can also help minimize the noise level as well. Not to mention, they come in some really fun colors so if nothing else, they'll just look really neat!
Promising review: "Functions as advertised. Easy to install. Quality looks good, but only time will tell. The best feature is that they make your luggage stand out. Recommended!" —Jon Padilla
5. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "It was only $5, and the reviews were all really positive, so I thought, why not? So I bought it. I'm a teacher, and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup at school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask, so I just haven't been wearing anything. Plus, it makes morning time hella easy. #bareface I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall and was like, 'Oh, she got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. One kid even told me I looked younger, and the best story of all was that a teammate of mine was out, and the sub was having trouble with the announcements, so I went in to help her. Her homeroom just went bananas about my lashes, and then they started clapping, and I got a standing ovation. A literal standing ovation. Best $5 I've ever spent LOL!" —Katie
6. A planter that...get this...also doubles as an AIR PURIFIER. Mind = blown. On the bottom, you have an H13 HEPA purifier designed to reduce the presence of dust, dander, and other allergens in the air. On the top, you have a place to display your fave type of plant.
Promising review: "This deserves its 5-star rating. It looks elegant and I love that it automatically adjusts its level of purification. It is very quiet and unless I put my ear close to it, I can hardly hear it. We put a nice plant in the planter section, and no one can tell that it is an air purifier. I have received many compliments and would absolutely recommend it. Love it!" —FerAmazonCust
7. A saline nasal gel to assist in restoring moisture to your dry, irritated nose. Between recovery from winter dryness and spring allergens in the air, this little under-$5 solution may just help you out.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
8. A pair of slide sandals that'll make you feel like you're walking on clouds. The question isn't whether you should buy these or not, the question is which colors you should buy them in. Answer: all of them.
Promising review: "Best Amazon purchase I've made! I have spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg, and foot pain. This literally helps relieve my pain while I'm working and standing on my feet. They are super cute. I get tons of compliments on them, and they are breathable, lightweight, and easy to keep clean. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽♀️ Other brands look like this, but don't be fooled — THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable. I have other brands, and they don't cut it!" —Chelsea Proenza
9. A loose-fit capri-style jumpsuit destined to be your go-to outfit — it will be especially great on those days when the thought of having to coordinate both pants AND a top is just too. much. work!
Promising review: "I love this jumpsuit! I had ordered another one from a random Instagram ad and returned it. This one is 1,000x better and comes as advertised! It’s a light jersey fabric, very stretchy, super comfortable. I bought it for a tropical vacation and am stoked to wear it. I ordered the style with gathered ankle hem rather than the loose style and I love it. The minty sage green color is awesome also. Perfect!" —katie kos
10. A stuffed waffle maker that'll easily turn you into a morning person going forward if you aren't one already. Think about it...you have a waffle that is perfection in and of itself, but now it's STUFFED WITH MORE DELICIOUSNESS?? Breakfast meats and cheeses? Nutella? Jam?! Gonna stop here before I drool on my keyboard.
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First, waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. The second one with scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
11. A mystical flame colorant for upping your bonfire game — orange flames are sooooo last year. Rainbow flames? The future is here ppl!!!
Promising review: "This is amazing. For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet, and the colors were so good — it seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs on hand." —TeNe
12. A cleansing oil designed to clean makeup residue, potentially clear up blackheads and sebum, and help minimize the appearance of pores and acne. Its hypoallergenic and gentle formula plays well with sensitive and acne-prone skin, and many reviewers actually use it as a step in their double cleansing routine. Double cleansing = using an oil-based cleanser (like this one) and then a water-based cleanser afterward!
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I'm so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see the white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin; however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom, and my scarring doesn't look as deep! The cleanser has a light, clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
13. A ruffled crew neck knit that's kinda the most perfect springtime long-sleeve top. It's lightweight but still soft (perfect for those days when it's a weird mix of warm and chilly outside) and comes in so many great colors. Plus, you can pair this with a wide variety of jeans, shorts, leggings, and skirts. Not sure what you're waiting for. Add it to your cart already!!
Promising review: "I always worry about how inexpensive sweaters will wash, and this one came out beautifully. I washed it in the machine on a delicate cycle with cold water, dried it flat on a rack, and it's as good as new. It is a beautiful and soft sweater as others have described." —craft fanatic
