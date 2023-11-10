33 Things That May Actually Make You Dread Winter A Little Less

Promising review: "Super comfortable and cozy. I work from home, and this keeps my feet warm under my desk all day. The 'bag' itself is kind of big but it allows you to push your feet in all the way up to your ankles or even mid-calf. The control box is even easy to push with my toes :). It has a simple display with a small green light for low, yellow for medium, and red for high, so you can tell at a glance what level temperature you have selected. The pad heats up quickly and at a good temperature for all three levels — not too hot, not too cold. I also enjoy putting this on my lap and pushing my hands inside it as it warms up my hands and core. I recommended this to all my coworkers who now want to get one as well. It's been a great purchase." —BJ Hughes



Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in four colors).