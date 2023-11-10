33 Things That May Actually Make You Dread Winter A Little Less

1. A tub of O'Keeffe's hypoallergenic hand cream that will make dry, cracked wintry hands feel as if they were just treated to a 5-star manicure (without having to leave the house and brave the cold).
Promising review: "Does this product need another 5-star review? Nope. But I had to. This is truly a miracle product!! I have the driest skin in the winter. To the point where I will look down at my hands to notice they are bleeding from all the various cracks. This product made a major difference after just one use! Here I am weeks later, and my hands have no cracks, look younger, and are no longer red. Can O'Keeffe's fix potholes too!?!" —P. Neuber
2. An electric foot heater to give your feet the warm relief they crave that even the thickest, coziest socks can't even provide on the coldest of winter days.
Promising review: "Super comfortable and cozy. I work from home, and this keeps my feet warm under my desk all day. The 'bag' itself is kind of big but it allows you to push your feet in all the way up to your ankles or even mid-calf. The control box is even easy to push with my toes :). It has a simple display with a small green light for low, yellow for medium, and red for high, so you can tell at a glance what level temperature you have selected. The pad heats up quickly and at a good temperature for all three levels — not too hot, not too cold. I also enjoy putting this on my lap and pushing my hands inside it as it warms up my hands and core. I recommended this to all my coworkers who now want to get one as well. It's been a great purchase." —BJ Hughes
3. A foot file if your biggest struggle each winter is annoying, uncomfortable cracked heels that snag onto your bedding, socks, carpet, etc. Smoother feet are possible and they're on their way.
Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all — the cheap foot files and the expensive ones. None of them remotely compare to this one. I thought I was doomed to have coarse heels forever, but no more! With just one use, my heels are fabulous! The calluses this thing removed were absolutely disgusting, but I couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!" —JMart
4. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband claiming to ward off motion sickness and nausea, minus the drowsiness side effect found in most nausea medications. These babies are gonna come in handy for any holiday family road trips or winter break vacations you may have coming up.
Promising review: "THESE ARE A MUST BUY!!!! I was having horrible pregnancy nausea that lasted all day — I was hardly eating. These arrived and within minutes I felt instantly better and was able to eat a bit. I would recommend these to everyone! Lifesaving purchase!!" —Amazon Customer
5. An adorable little space heater deserving of a spot on your desk this winter because it'll be pretty dang difficult to respond to all of those emails or have a report ready for your boss in time if your fingers are too cold to comfortably type.
Promising review: "I bought this to use under my desk to keep my feet warm. It's perfect and as you can see it's little (about the size of a medium coffee), so it's not in the way of me hitting it with my feet. There's a safety button on the bottom so the heater stops working when its tipped over, picked up, or not on a level surface. I like that feature a lot, definitely recommend purchasing if you need a little heater at a decent price!" —Ta2dmom
6. A pair of blackout curtains to help block out light (and the early morning brightness that wakes you up when it's a winter wonderland outside your window), while also helping to prevent the heat you pay wayyyyy too much for each winter from getting out of the room.
Also, you know those first few late spring/early summer weekends when you have to adjust to the sun rising earlier yet again and you start to wonder why you ever wanted winter to end? Well, you'll be thankful these exist when that time of year comes around again.
Promising review: "We have a bank of seven windows, which makes the area cool in the fall and winter. Such a great help warming the area. Superb quality. Color is true to the picture. Extremely pleased with this purchase." —Jeanne
7. A pair of fleece-lined tights that'll make wearing a dress or skirt in the colder months something you actually...look forward to?! Groundbreaking!
Promising review: "I do not know how I managed to live 39 years before discovering fleece-lined tights. I purchased a pair of black and navy to take home to Wisconsin for the holidays. They are incredible. The fleece is beyond soft and it doesn't add any bulk to the tights (which I was concerned about). I was able to wear dresses in 20-degree weather without my legs turning into icicles, and they really helped keep my feet warm as well. I haven't washed them yet but I am confident that they will continue to wear beautifully." —Blondie, Esq.
8. And a pair of fleece-lined leggings you can bet you'll live in all season. Working from home? Wear these leggings. Going for a run? Wear these leggings. Being brave and going grocery shopping in negative wind chill? WEAR THESE LEGGINGS!!
Promising review: "These are by far my favorite legging that I own! I initially bought the unlined version about a year ago and decided to get these fleece-lined leggings to wear under dresses at work. They are thick enough to wear on their own without being see-through, and they are warm enough to wear as the weather gets cold. They are my go-to for running errands on the weekend and the material looks so nice. l wouldn't say that it's shiny, but the material looks more like a compression/athletic material than the thin, cottony leggings you get for cheap. Love, love, love them! I would absolutely buy again!" —Andrea
9. Or a pair of fleece-lined sweatpants that'll leave you wondering how you got through so many winters WITHOUT these genius bottoms! Well, no need to dwell on the past when these pants are your new future.
Promising review: "I love these pants! They are super warm and comfy. I live in the mountains where it’s really cold and snowy so I need sweats that’ll actually keep me warm. They were a decent price and so worth it!" —Isabela E.
10. A set of door strips to help prevent warm air in your room from escaping in the winter (because you deserve for your little haven to be niiiice and toasty). On top of that, they also help to keep sounds outside your door at a lower level because noisy family members and pets disrupting your holiday weekend slumber is soooo not the vibe.
Promising review: "Just received and installed. Quick and easy to install. One roll split in two covers one standard doorway. It works great at keeping the cold draft out. Stopped it completely. I’ll be using the other roll to fill gaps around a couple of window AC units. I would recommend this to friends and family." —Amazon Customer
11. A coffee-scented candle because if your home smells like the inside of the coziest coffee shop ever this winter, you'll be happy when a blizzard keeps you inside the house all day (or several days).
12. A pair of fuzzy cross-band slippers you'll never wanna take off and we can't say we blame you. Just look at how comfy these babies look.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! So soft and comfy. Great for the price. Thick sole so could be worn outside but they keep your feet surprisingly warm with them being open-toed. I went up a size and they fit perfect, so size up!" —theandyn
13. An ultra-hydrating lip balm rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, and green tea that your dry-as-heck lips are gonna be so very thankful for. Not to mention, will be great to have on hand as fall and winter bring about even MORE dry weather.
Promising review: "My lips usually crack and bleed in the winter no matter what I put on them. This is literally the first winter ever that my lips are perfect. This is the best product I've ever used! It's nice and soft, not greasy. I've bought it for several coworkers who also suffer like I do. I hope they never stop making this!" —Mel Belle
14. A portable electric hand warmer your hands would thank you for if they could speak.
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —RK
15. A fluffy comforter that'll pretty much transform your bedroom into the coziest, most luxurious suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
Promising review: "This comforter is awesome. The quality is great, especially for the price! It is warm so I probably wouldn't use it in the summer months but definitely perfect for fall and winter. It is so comfortable, cozy, and warm, yet breathable and lightweight at the same time. Perfect duvet insert." —Meghan O'Keefe
