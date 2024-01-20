I Love These 29 Products So Much That I Decided To Put Them All In This List, Because I Don’t Believe In Gatekeeping Around Here

This post features a mix of items that I purchased with my own money and those that were provided to me at no cost for the sake of review. (But! I'm under no obligation to write a review of those things, let alone a positive review.)
1. A powerwash dish spray capable of cutting through grease five times faster than regular dish soap. Now you can spend less time doing the dishes and more time watching Bravo shows as you digest your dinner.
I was fortunate enough to test this stuff out a little over a year ago and thank goodness, I did because it's truly magic in a spray bottle. When I moved into my last apartment, my dishwasher didn't work and it took a month for them to get me a replacement. This stuff was a LIFESAVER. It cleaned my dishes so fast and so efficiently, I was truly blown away.
2. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
As the daughter of someone who spent nearly 30 years working for a very well-known makeup brand, I've been able to try many top-notch, expensive cosmetic products for free (thank you, mom). But, I am a shopping editor, and this mascara that my team has put into a bajillion posts has a cult following, and I'm a very curious person, so I decided to test this out. It really is such a great mascara and truly just as good (if not better than some) as its mascara rivals at a higher price point. I don't use this daily, but this is my go-to when I'm out and about and need a touch-up or traveling and don't want to bring an expensive mascara.
3. A stainless steel tumbler for keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours!!! Not to mention it looks super sleek and comes in a bunch of great colors.
I truly have been consuming more water than usual since buying this! For starters, it's available in SO many gorgie colors and prints (which makes it so fun to use — I have the lavender mist color, pictured right). My cold water actually remains cold, so I don't dread sipping from it over the span of a few hours. Not to mention, it's also cheaper than more expensive brands (looking at you, Stanley/Yeti/Hydro Flask) — always a slay to score a bargain on an equally wonderful, if not better, version of a product!
4. An oral rinse that's loved by reviewers — and for good reason: This stuff provides 12 hours (yes, 12!!!!) of coverage from bad breath and the bacteria that leads to it. Bonus points: It's vegan and free of alcohol and artificial colors/flavors.
I've been a loyal Listerine (the zero alcohol kind) for many years now, but lately was feeling like it wasn't doing as much as it used to for me in the fresh breath department. I recently decided to try out TheraBreath because I had been seeing it EVERYWHERE and wanted to see what the hype was all about (if it was even worth it). The first night I used it, I was truly shocked. I literally felt like I had just left my dentist after a cleaning, that was how fresh my mouth felt. I've been using the mild mint flavor (although I'm debating trying the icy mint next), but the mint flavor is super subtle and the results are truly awesome. If you're a garlic/onion lover like me or just looking to elevate your fresh breath game, definitely consider TheraBreath or talk to your dentist about adding it to your routine!
5. A Kindle Paperwhite so you can easily dig into all those books you've had on your "to read" list for AGES, but haven't had the time to get around to yet.
I did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. I even spent two years creating a rainbow library on my bookshelf in my apartment. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kinde Unlimited which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
6. Home Chef, a meal delivery kit that'll take the guesswork out of figuring out what to cook each week and which ingredients to buy at the store. Just select the meals that sound the most delicious to you and wait for them to be delivered to your front door!
I subscribed to Home Chef for the first time during the pandemic and I absolutely loved it! The whole process from signing up, to picking my meals, to cooking them was seamless and fun. I got three meals (two servings per meal) that came out to be six nights worth of dinner. The ingredients were so fresh, the instructions were incredibly simple, and the finished product was DELICIOUS. I also found the portion sizes to be really generous! My favorite thing about Home Chef is the ability to customize your dish when selecting your meals. If a dish contains something like fish, beef, tofu, etc. that you don't like or can't eat, Home Chef gives you the flexibility to sub it out for another protein, usually at no extra cost. If you're looking for an accommodating, easy, and yummy meal kit, Home Chef is truly an excellent option!
7. A white noise sound machine for blocking out unwanted sounds when you're trying to fall asleep.
I'm used to falling asleep to noise at night. I grew up in a house located right next to a busy service road and highway (when I say right next to, I really mean right next to). But back in August, I went to Los Angeles for a week with some friends and one of them brought a white noise machine that she turned on every night in our hotel room before bed. I'm someone who can never manage a good night's rest when I'm on vacation, but that week...I got some of the best sleep I had EVER gotten. When I got home, I immediately ordered myself a white noise machine and now it's something that I need to have on all night. I just find it so soothing? I like that it prevents my room from being too quiet, while also preventing me hearing potential noises in my apartment hallway. And this one is small and so easy to bring on-the-go — I'll definitely bring this on any travels I have coming up in the next year.
8. A curling bar that'll literally vibrate when time is up each time you wrap a strand of hair around it to curl. Because counting seconds yourself? That's sooo 15 seconds ago.
To start, my natural hair is close to 2a. It's thin and naturally wavy with some frizz. I was first introduced to this curling bar at my hair salon a couple of years ago, and instantly loved the way it kept the waviness I love about my hair, while giving it a beachy-like curl. I ordered it on Amazon the same day, got it two days later, and have been obsessed ever since. This is SO simple to use — easier than a regular curling iron, IMO. You just take a piece of hair (I usually divide my hair into six to eight sections), wrap it around the bar, press the button, and after 15 seconds, the timer goes off, the curling bar vibrates in your hand, and you have a beautiful, flow-y curl! To keep it looking good all day without giving it that stiff feeling hairspray gives it, I use KMS Hair Play Dry Wax!
9. An ice tray for making the perfect spherical ice balls your heart desires. Your next glass of Diet Coke is about to be sooooo good with these.
I think it's a scientifically proven fact that ice cubes just taste better (and make your drinks taste better) when they're little spheres vs. boring cubes. After moving to my apartment this year, I decided I deserved a little treat yourself gift amongst all of the important things I was ordering for my move, and this ice cube tray was that gift. I love it. The ice cubes are just so cute and I love the storage box/scooping tool this comes with to make quick work of getting out the ice cubes without having to actually touch them.
10. A useful, gorgeous, and AFFORDABLE duffel bag that'll make you wonder how you ever took weekend roadtrips or packed a carry-on for your flight without this baby. The interior features four compartments and the bag itself is made of water-resistant nylon because a little rain can't come between you and your much-needed rest and relaxation time.
I purchased this duffel as a personal item-sized bag for a weekend trip to Nashville back in May to see the Eras Tour. For starters, it's sleek and holds a nice amount of stuff. I used it for my laptop, a book, and some snacks for my flight. I also love that it's water-resistant. I flew to Nashville on a rainy day and didn't have any issues with the bag getting wet or anything of the sort. This is just a trusty duffel. I bought it in black, but I have some weekend trips already lined up for next year and want to purchase it in another (more fun) color soon, that's how much I love this bag.
11. Seche Vite — a quick-dry top coat with a cult following and for a good reason. This stuff will provide a beautiful glossy coat to your DIY manicure and help it dry in about 10 minutes.
I am incredibly impatient and truly hate waiting for my nails to dry. I have spent close to 30 minutes at times allowing my nails to dry (even at the salon) just to smudge them a few minutes later. This top coat must be formulated with pixie dust because my nails are legitimately dry in 10 minutes. I still try and be careful so I can avoid potential smudging, but I started using this about two years ago and it's a true miracle product. I even bring this with me to the nail salon now, it's THAT good.
12. A Snuggle Puppy that's basically a miracle solution to help ease your pup's loneliness and separation anxiety. It's especially perfect for those crate-training their furry bbs.
I singlehandedly credit this stuffed puppy with getting me through the first week we brought my dog, Bailey, home back in June 2020. My dog is 3 years old now but in the photo above (left), he was just 2 months (and had only been home for three days) and was nonstop crying in his crate all day and night, which, as a result made me cry and wonder if we made a horrible decision getting a dog.** The Snuggle Puppy immediately got Bailey to stop crying and now, three years later, it's his favorite toy (he constantly tries to bring it out on walks).
**= Getting a dog ended up being the best decision ever and Bailey is truly the best thing to have ever happened to our family. Save yourself some stress (and some sleepless nights) with this toy if you're bringing home a new furry friend anytime soon!
13. An air purifier to assist in reducing the level of allergens, bacteria, dust, odors, smoke, and pet dander in the air so you can breathe a sigh of (clean air) relief.
I got to try out this air purifier and I LOVE it! I had an air purifier from another brand two years ago and I honestly felt like it didn't do much — when it was time for a filter change, I didn't even bother because why spend money on a new filter when the purifier didn't function the way it should. I was a bit hesitant to test this out, but I'm a major year-round allergy sufferer and was desperate for relief. This thing is AWESOME. I have definitely noticed a difference since I've started using this a little over a month ago in the midst of fall allergy flare-ups.
Another thing I love about this is that it warns you when smoke levels are high. My Revlon hot air brush has definitely been known to set off the smoke alarm in my apartment and with this baby, I know when the air is getting too smoky before that horrible piercing alarm goes off, and can give the air some time to cool down between uses. Just buy it!!!!
14. A rapid egg cooker that'll prepare your favorite style of the yummy breakfast food EGGtra quick — hard-/medium-/soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, omelet — breakfast for every meal, anyone?
It also features an auto-shutoff function! It can boil up to six eggs at a time, poach up to two eggs at a time, or make an omelet! There's a poaching tray, omelet tray, a six-egg holder tray, a measuring cup, a recipe book, and access to a recipe database. All nonelectric parts are dishwasher-safe! To learn more about this EGGcellent product, check out our Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review!
I love cooking, I really do, but there are two very inconvenient times that my cooking laziness strikes, and that is first thing in the morning when I wake up, and at the end of the day when it's time for dinner. Thankfully, in the morning, I now have this rapid egg cooker which allows me to make soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, or an omelet, all without having to stand over the stove.
It's also a great way to whip up a high protein snack during the day when you're busy with work, school, or just in the middle of a very important Netflix binge. The egg maker will let out a sound when your eggs are cooked, and then all you have to do is enjoy them!
