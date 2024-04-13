18 Products That Are Actually Genius Enough To Handle The Spring Tasks You Really Don’t Want To Do

Lots of reviewer pets love being brushed by it, too!



Promising reviews: "A dog brush that I don't have to pick dog hair out of. At first, I thought this was some form of dark wizardry. But I don't care because this is awesome!" —MaddSweet

"I've spent hundreds of dollars on toys, treats, houses, scratchers, etc. for my cats. This is, hands down, not even close, the best money I've ever spent! I got so much fur off them, and they loved it! They look so sleek and shiny, and they are rolling around like kittens; they feel so fresh and happy. My cats are still young (all ages 4 and under) so they were pretty well groomed to begin with. I couldn't believe how many knots and snags were hiding in their fur. The whole time I was brushing them, they were purring and rubbing all over me, trying to get more. The self-cleaning feature is so easy!! A click of a button and all the hair falls off." —Samantha

Get it from Amazon for $12.74.