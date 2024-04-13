18 Products That Are Actually Genius Enough To Handle The Spring Tasks You Really Don’t Want To Do

1. A handy dandy weeding tool so you can easily pluck up those unsightly plants without having to bend, pull, or kneel.
Promising review: "This works so well in a lawn or garden. The trick is to make sure the soil isn't overly saturated but wet enough that you can easily sink in and pop weeds right out. I was so surprised at the larger weeds it could get out. However, sometimes, it cannot grab smaller weeds or pull them out entirely. Overall, very impressed and makes it fun to pull weeds." —lilo
Get it from Amazon for $42.79.
2. A dog spot repair solution made from a combo of mulch, seed, and soil amendment to help repair lawn damage caused by your furry monster friends in just THREE simple steps. You deserve to have a house surrounded by green grass and not patches of dirt.
First, prep the area by removing dead grass and loosening hard soil. Next, apply the EZ Seed so that the area is mostly covered, but bare ground is still visible. Step three is to water thoroughly!
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day, and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and four styles).
3. A gutter scoop for a quick way to clear out all of the dead leaves that have been accumulating on your gutters all fall and winter. Plus, it's a much better method than using your hands and risking scrapes and scratches.
4. A set of oil-absorbing sponges that suck up scum, grime, and other yuckiness that's accumulated in your pool with minimal effort required on your part. The season of backyard parties and intense games of pool volleyball will be here before we know it so use these to clean it and then maintain it!
Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub, and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better but smells better, too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie, because fun fact: Spring is actually shedding season. So, there's a good chance you'll find more pet fur in your home than usual. Thankfully, this remover saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "This hair roller works amazingly well! I'm impressed at how much hair it picked up that I couldn't even see on my soft surfaces. I've been recommending it to anyone with a shedding pet. My husky is in full bloom with spring trying to start in Arizona, and this picks up her hair like a breeze!" —aleif
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
6. Plus, a pet hair removal broom/squeegee because news flash: If you see shed fur on your surfaces, it's probably also living deep in your carpets (ew), even if it's not visible to the naked eye. Use this baby to lift it out and clean it away.
Promising review: "I bought this broom two years ago, and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs, and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up, even after I just ran the vacuum. If you remove the head from the handle you can use the head to do in all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." —Roseann
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
Check out our FURemover broom review for more satisfying photos of the hair it removed from one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's carpet.
7. And to try and get ahead of some of that shedding, a slicker brush that not only does an excellent job of detangling fur and grabbing dirt, debris, and more but is also ridiculously easy to clean afterward.
Lots of reviewer pets love being brushed by it, too!
Promising reviews: "A dog brush that I don't have to pick dog hair out of. At first, I thought this was some form of dark wizardry. But I don't care because this is awesome!" —MaddSweet
"I've spent hundreds of dollars on toys, treats, houses, scratchers, etc. for my cats. This is, hands down, not even close, the best money I've ever spent! I got so much fur off them, and they loved it! They look so sleek and shiny, and they are rolling around like kittens; they feel so fresh and happy. My cats are still young (all ages 4 and under) so they were pretty well groomed to begin with. I couldn't believe how many knots and snags were hiding in their fur. The whole time I was brushing them, they were purring and rubbing all over me, trying to get more. The self-cleaning feature is so easy!! A click of a button and all the hair falls off." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $12.74.
8. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner to revolutionize the way you see the chore that is "spring cleaning" forever. All you have to do is spray this in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day, and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that, no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda, would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits, dirt, and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents).
9. And because we're so here for the whole "not actually cleaning for spring cleaning" thing, an automatic toilet system for cleaning your porcelain throne with every flush — no scrubbing, no bleach, just go and flush! Each cartridge should last about three months so you won't have to worry about changing it often, either!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "Wife and I used chlorine tablets for years. It kept the bowl nice and clean. However, the chlorine eats away at tank components. After five years or so, while on vacation, we got a leak at the tank bolts. $10,000 in hardwood floor damage, and we decided no more chlorine. Until we found this product. No chlorine goes into the tank. Goes directly into the porcelain bowl, so no problems, just a clean bowl. Best of both worlds: clean bowl and zero chlorine in the tank. The tabs sit in this device and water breaks down the tabs. When you flush, the water inside the device transfers to the bowl directly. This product should last our four toilets a lifetime. Wish I'd found this product $10,000 ago." —whatever
Get it from Amazon for $19.78.
10. A multipurpose outdoor cleaner that'll help keep the outside of your home in tip-top shape. All you have to do is connect the sprayer on the bottle to your garden hose, spray, let it sit for 5–10 minutes, scrub as needed, and rinse! Easy peasy!
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning of my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works, and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
11. A FrogLog to help tiny creatures that accidentally land in your pool make an escape without having to scoop them up with a net or worse...fish them out of the filter.
Promising review: "We had been inundated with frogs last year, and I kept finding little frogs in the skimmers, many of which did not make it until I could rescue them. This product is doing EXACTLY as I had hoped! Since I purchased this, the frogs had not been getting in the skimmers, and my frog tally for this year is now 28 rescued, 14 fatalities." —Sandra J. Christian
Get it from Amazon for $17.41+ (available in two colors and a two-pack).
12. An electric mosquito repellent because bug bite szn seems to go from 0 to 100 REAL QUICK every year. This handy gadget creates a 15-foot zone of mosquito protection, so mosquito-proofing your yard is fast and simple. Let those little bloodsuckers know they are NOT welcome to your outdoor hangs.
Promising review: "I bought this because I was looking for an effective insect repellant for my patio this spring/summer. I didn't want a bulky candle or tiki torch that smelled like canola oil. I found the Thermacell. It looked modern and promising. We tried it and it works really well. It also produces no smell or sound. We live in the south where mosquitos are really awful and the Thermacell made sitting on our patio tolerable! Definitely recommend." —Trusted Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.42+ (available in 10 colors and packs of two).