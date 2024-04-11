30 Problem-Solving Products With Glowing TikTok Reviews To Prove They’re Worth It

1. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype, and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin, but this was the first product that I didn't have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $17.
2. A genius sandwich bread dispenser reviewers say helps keep loaves of sandwich bread fresher longer (think: weeks) because it's 2024 and it's time we finally put an end to that annoying moment of discovering green spots a few days after grocery shopping and having to throw away half the loaf.
Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products.
Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer that would keep the bread from getting crushed by the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in two colors and three other styles).
3. The Pink Stuff, a cleaning product so good, you'll be tempted to part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don't think I've ever seen value like I do this product! Literally, use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-sized amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What's more? You need so LITTLE of this product that it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
4. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever, and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie; this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly, and everything he says is true: You do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout, and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
5. A DogBuddy leash attachment that doubles as a pooper scooper AND a poop bag holder. This thing is gonna be your new favorite companion while walking your dog.
DogBuddy is a small business specializing in pet care products including bowls, mats, and scoopers.
Promising review: "I normally don't leave reviews, but this is amazing! It's easy to use and saves so many dog bags if you're taking multiple dogs on a walk because you don't need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross. I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard. It holds a lot more than you'd think!" —Joslyn Cavitt
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
6. A cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives, and spoons into one fabulous little space-saving tool.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it's just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
Get it from Amazon for $7.91.
7. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting.
The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at grime and odor that cause buildup and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas. They come in pre-measured, drop-in packets and are recommended to use about once a week!
I moved into a new apartment in September, and one of my favorite things (that I didn't have in my previous apartments but had in my parents' house growing up) is a garbage disposal. Finally being free of having to clean out sink strainers of nasty little food bits has been quite the joyous occasion. But, with that comes the increase of not-so-yummy smells emanating from my sink area. I've put this foaming cleanser in so many posts I've written, so I decided to buy some to keep on hand when I moved, and my goodness...I LOVE THEM! They are seriously so quick and easy to use. And they actually work!!! I clean out my disposal on a weekly basis now with these. I highly recommend it if you also have a garbage disposal!!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don't judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you're left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
8. A rolling egg dispenser with a two-tier design that holds about a dozen eggs *and* helps free up some room in your fridge that bulky double-sided egg cartons occupy.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart, and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large-size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingan
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
9. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed ’til my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. Day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. Day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.