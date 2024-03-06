39 Beauty Products That Cost Less Than $20 But Still Feel Luxurious

1. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration, and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
2. A hydrating eye stick because it may help reduce dark circles and puffiness — but let's be real, you're mainly gonna want to buy this for the satisfying cooling sensation it'll give your skin and the v cute polar bear.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
3. A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair damage from things like heat, sun, and dye, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
4. An exfoliating glove that'll help slough away dead skin so easily, you'll be confused as to how you made it this long without owning this genius product.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
5. Bio-Oil, a cult-favorite skincare oil to help reduce the appearance of scars left behind by acne, pregnancy, injuries, or surgeries thanks to a powerful (but gentle) combo of vitamin A, vitamin E, sunflower, lavender, and chamomile oils.
Promising review: "After just about three weeks of use I’ve seen such a positive change in both the evenness of time and of the texture of my skin. Melasma and acne scarring have faded pretty dramatically — I don’t even bother putting on foundation when I do my makeup in the morning. The oil is so lightweight and doesn’t exacerbate my already oily complexion." —L T C
6. A moisturizing hair treatment with a cult following that'll leave your locks looking shiny and silky in just eight seconds.
It's recommended to use this 2–3 times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!
Promising review: "I don’t put a lot of effort into my hair besides regular trims. However, I really like this! My hair (shoulder length, fine, wavy hair) dries really soft, and I can just brush it after air drying. Definitely recommend this product for lazy girls like me!" —Amazon Customer
7. A mascara for lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5, you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
8. A 10-ingredient cleansing balm whose buttery and silky texture will practically melt your makeup away minus the greasy/stripped feeling other makeup removers tend to leave behind. Reviewers also love this stuff for sunscreen removal! Basically, you're gonna wonder how you ever made it this far taking off your makeup at the end of a night without this amazing stuff.
Juno & Co. is a small biz that sells personal care and skincare products!
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
9. A dry shampoo powder that's so easy to use: Simply tap onto your roots, shake the excess powder out with your fingertips, style, and be on your merry way. Not to mention, thanks to the fact that it's small and a powder (vs. an aerosol), it's easy to pack on trips and bring through TSA or toss in your bag to keep on hand for daytime excursions.
Promising review: "I’ve tried a few dry shampoos, from the spray in a bottle to powder. And I’d have to say this one has been my favorite. My very first time using it, I didn’t know how much to put and ended up coating my hair by A LOT. It left my hair feeling very dry and straw-like. I almost returned and got a refund but decided to give it another chance. A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY. Trust me. You only need a few dabs on your head and that’s it. You can see the extra volume almost instantly. This stuff works sooo well that I wake up on my third unwashed hair day and it looks better than the second day when I used the dry shampoo. And let’s not forget to mention how convenient and compact the whole thing is. It’s so nice to just pat it on your head with no mess." —Thuy
10. An eye primer because you didn't spend time perfecting your smoky shadow look just for it to *poof* disappear come lunch time.
Promising review: "I have very oily skin and extremely oily eyelids. I'm not a big makeup person (oily skin, yo), but I picked up some pretty Urban Decay palettes on sale and wanted to give them a fighting chance. I came across this product, and with all the positive reviews, decided to give it a try. Where has this been all my life? It's lightweight, evens out the skin tone on my lids, and keeps my eye makeup looking great all day. Now I even wear the primer by itself with no makeup, because of the oil control. I'll be buying this stuff forever." —amarch99
11. A natural lip plumper made with vitamin E and collagen to help give your kisser a fuller look, not to mention an added boost of hydration.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
12. A set of matte liquid lipsticks boasting some seriously impressive pigmentation and even more impressive wear. This stuff will last all day without fading. Oh yeah, and the whole set costs less than $10. You can thank me later.
Promising review: "What can I say? I saw a TikTok about this lipstick, and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right: For some reason, this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but it dries in under a minute. It survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out with no smudging, and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
