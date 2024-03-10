22 Products That’ll Make Sitting On A Long Flight So Much More Bearable

1. A genius airplane window tray (if you're a window seat kind of traveler) that you can use to hold your drinks, headphones, etc. if you hate keeping the seat back tray down or want to use it for something else like setting up your laptop and playing The Sims 4.
P.S. — This only works if you have full access to the window (rather than those seats where you get the weird halves of two windows between the rows in front and behind you).
Promising review: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seatmate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. An ultra-supportive neck pillow to make the whole "falling asleep while sitting upright" thing possible (and comfy). Is there any better way to pass the time on a plane than with a nice long nap? I don't think so.
Promising review: "I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer. The Velcro works wonderfully with regards to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." —S.Viruly
Get it from Amazon for $63.99+ (available in four colors and in a breathable style).
3. Or a twist memory foam travel pillow so you can doze off in the position of your choice. All travel pillows should be this adjustable to your personal preferences, TBH.
Promising review: "I’m a flight attendant and I travel with this pillow all the time! In hotel rooms, I use it to support my neck, on the plane I use it to support my lumbar area. When I drive it helps my lower back. I love that it has a liner that can be removed to wash. I bought my boyfriend one too and it goes everywhere we go!" —Debbie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
4. A Kindle Paperwhite to ensure your favorite reads and books on your TBR list are readily available midair without having to waste precious room in your carry-on/personal item lugging big novels.
I did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. I even spent two years creating a rainbow library on my bookshelf in my apartment. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kinde Unlimited which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in two storage sizes, three colors, and with or without lockscreen ads).
5. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband that claims to ward off motion sickness and nausea, minus the drowsiness side effect found in most nausea medications.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "These really work! I was skeptical, but they make a really big difference! I suddenly found myself getting really motion-sick on airplanes. Not wanting to medicate myself and be drowsy, I tried these and they work fabulously! No motion sickness, and I actually felt much more calm because the pressure point is also an anti-anxiety pressure point. I won't travel without these!" —Paws
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53 (available in adult and children's sizes).
6. A pair of wireless earbuds with a cult following to make listening to your music, audiobooks, shows, and movies nice and crisp.
Promising review: "Bought these to use on a flight to Hawaii, and I didn't want to spend a bundle on them. They worked great. They have a good sound to them, and did a fair job of knocking out the airplane noise. They made it the entire flight without recharging. I'm very happy with this purchase." —Dane Hewitt
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).
7. Or a pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones because this super comfy over-the-ear option delivers great sound AND may just help drown out the crying baby a few rows back.
Promising review: “Great sound and comfort! Comfortable fit, noise-canceling works great. Recommend for air travel or whenever you want to escape from outside interruptions. Just flew to Europe and was able to keep headphones on with very little discomfort for the entire 12-hour flight.” —joanne gentile
Get them from Amazon $39.99 (available in four colors).
8. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can connect your wireless earbuds to the airplane entertainment system. Watching your favorite shows/movies with clear sound is a heck of a lot better than the static that comes with the junk headphones the airline tries to sell you.
Promising review: "I loved being able to move around in my seat, eat, and stretch and not get bothered by a cord from my Bluetooth headphones to the video screen on the airplane. It's a game changer for sure. Battery lasted from Accra, Ghana all the way to Texas in the US — 18+ hours in the air! Buying a second one for my son for our next flight!" —Stephanie Schmidt
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles and two colors).
9. A pair of compression socks for potentially bringing sweet relief to feet that tend to swell during air travel.
Read more about compression socks and swelling on long flights at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "Game changer. I bought these to wear on the plane. Usually when I fly my ankles are swollen for days. These socks kept swelling to a minimum. So glad I bought them." —MeganLucey
Get them from Amazon for $14.45+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and 18 styles).
Check out my colleague's Physix Gear compression socks review for more deets!
10. A pack of EarPlanes — ear plugs designed to help ease the pain that comes with the sudden pressure change during takeoff. These are also great if you're driving to a destination at high altitude or if you're simply just trying to drown out the sound of a crying baby so you can sleep.
Promising review: "Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take two to three days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing, as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable, and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure in my sinus. NO PAIN. NO TEARS." —K. Tombrella
Get three pairs from Amazon for $19.49.
11. A seat-back organizer great if the thought of putting your personal belongings like glasses, drinking bottles, and tech items into the provided seat back pouch makes you squirm.
Promising review: "Definitely my new favorite purchase to make flying easier. Very easy to slip over the tray table, lots of pockets to keep things organized and at your fingertips. Material is stretchy but not thin, folds up very small, and can be stored in your backpack, purse, or briefcase without taking up a lot of space!! Great product to keep things handy mid-flight and you don't have to use that icky seat-back pocket anymore!!" —Shirley Kinyon
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
12. An ultra cozy hoodie you'll never ever wanna be without — especially when you're on a plane. This comes with eye covers so you can look forward to a comfy flight spent sleeping like a bb.
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz that sells luxury travel products!
Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flights. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over-ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush ones!" —Heather G.
Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $96+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and five colors).
13. Or a weighted eye mask that conforms to your face so you can step up the eye cover game. Finally! Sleeping on a plane IS possible!
Promising review: "I love this mask, and I wear it on planes or when I want to escape light from a migraine. It's weighted with beads inside but feels great. The mask is black cloth but doesn't get overly warm on my face (I prefer cold relief from migraines). It also blocks out ALL light which I love. I definitely recommend this mask!" —Alexandriabeth
Get one from Amazon for $14.99.
14. A Nintendo Switch Lite, because trust us when we say you'll get so invested in building your perfect Animal Crossing island and befriending all of the adorable villagers, will make you forget you're even on a plane until the wheels hit the tarmac at your final destination.
Promising review: “Awesome little system. I like the fact that it's smaller than my Switch so I prefer taking this one with me when I go places. If you can find one, get it. The yellow one looks much better in person.” —Vincent
Get it from Amazon for $197.99+ and Target for $199.99 or (available in three colors).