22 Products That’ll Make Sitting On A Long Flight So Much More Bearable

P.S. — This only works if you have full access to the window (rather than those seats where you get the weird halves of two windows between the rows in front and behind you).

Promising review: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seatmate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe



Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

