27 Products Self-Proclaimed Lazy People Swear By

1. A plant food spike to keep your plants fed for up to two months!
It's recommended to change the spikes every 60 days during the winter months!
Promising review: "I always realize I forgot to feed my plants when the plants have already gone bad. This is easy and lasts for a long time. Good for a lazy person like me." —happymom
Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $4.47.
2. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "I ordered this after reading reviews but only half expected it to work. I sprayed it on my dingy clear vinyl shower curtain liner. An hour later my husband showered and noticed the nasty brown sludge that had run off the curtain. He rinsed it off and the liner was clear again!!! Looked basically new. If you’re lazy about cleaning like I am but hate your dirty shower, BUY THIS STUFF! You won’t regret it." —Nicole I Gaylord
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents)
3. A microwave pasta maker for a super easy way to enjoy a big bowl o' carbs after a long day. No stove, no stress!
It yields up to four servings at a time, and is top-rack dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "Works great for a lazy cook like myself who prefers to put in as little effort as possible. Easy to use and doesn’t boil over and make a mess in the microwave. Have used it to make about four different types of pasta and all have turned out great using the times given in the easy guide." —michael lemke
Check out our Fasta Pasta microwave pasta cooker review!
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
4. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "Just used this on my couch. It worked super well getting orange dirt stains off. My dogs love to walk by and rub theirselves up against it and make it orange with dirt. Quick and easy way to get those stains out and easy to clean, which is good because I’m lazy." —Emilee Bennett
Get it from Amazon for $122.24.
5. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat shouldn't be gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
Promising review: "Easy to use with perfect results. I was lazy and hadn't cleaned the filter or run a cleaner in far too long...the filter was gross, the dishwasher walls were getting nasty, and the water was stinky. Everywhere inside is now clean and no more stinky water. Will remember to do this every month for the rest of my life." —Zanzibar
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.95.
6. And while you're at it, you'll want to add this pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to your cart as well!
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines.
Promising review: "I always leave the door of my front loader washer open to dry out so it doesn't get moldy or smelly but despite that it had a funky smell. Being lazy and not wanting to do much to fix it, I decided to buy these and give them a try. I was surprised and thrilled to find the smell completely gone after using it just once! I will definitely continue to buy these and start using on a regular basis." —Jen
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $11.95.
7. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel or bright lights required!
Promising review: "Exceptionally easy to use even for lazy people like me. I saw good gradual results despite only using once daily — very happy as I cannot tolerate trays and hate strips!" —belle rouge
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $18.95.
8. Nonstick oven liners to catch things like crumbs and other food particles/residue so all you have to do is clean these liners and not the oven itself.
These are PFOA-, and BPA-free, and works well in electric and gas ovens, microwaves, toasters, and can also be used as a grill or baking mat, or pan liner. They're nonstick, reusable, can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "What spurred me on to looking for these was after I tried a new recipe for oatmeal cookies. Even though I used vegetable spray on my cookie sheets, the cookies got stuck — not just a little — I had to chip the cookies off the sheets, hammer and chisel style! The next batches of these cookies I used parchment paper, which worked great, but I'm too lazy and cheap to keep cutting and throwing away the used parchment paper. I would reuse the paper for several batches, but they got to be kind of gross after a while. After cutting these (easily done with a pair of scissors), I have made several batches of the oatmeal and other kinds of cookies, including sticky meringue coconut chocolate chip cookies, and NOTHING has stuck to them! My cookie sheets have not touched water since I've started using them. I've also roasted vegetables on them." —sdjobes
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99.
9. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you may wanna part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
It shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical, because trends are often wrong, but I figured for under $10 I figured why not. Some of my pots and pans were suffering on the bottoms due to over use, and admittedly lazy cleaning (in my defense, it’s the bottom, not the insides, so it’s not like my food was going into uncleaned surfaces. And did I mention lazy?) I took a little bit out with a rag and just cleaned the bottoms and, OMG, what a difference with very little effort. It also cleaned the bit of rust around my sink drain super easy. A little goes a long way and I kind of want to scrub everything now." —Tabitha
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A veggie chopper for those who wanna cook homemade meals, but are so daunted by the thought of prepping the ingredients, they're already ordering Seamless a fourth night in a row.
Fullstar is a small biz that specializes in super useful kitchen gadgets!
Promising review: "When I purchased this I had modest expectations. I did not assume it could stand up to cutting through harder veggies, but it definitely does! I used to be one of those people who paid 3x the cost for cut veggies because I'm so lazy after a work day, but this thing makes dicing up veggies so easy, I now save a few bucks on paying for cut veggies. :)" —Sheri Costa
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and five sizes).
11. A winged eyeliner stamp so you can cut down time during your makeup routine trying to nail the perfect cat-eye. Just stamp it on and go, go, gooooo!
Lovoir Beauty is a small biz based in New Zealand that sells this genius winged eyeliner stamp known as The Flick Stick.
Promising review: "I'm lazy and I'm also horrible at making each side the same size. This made it so easy to have the perfect looking 'cat' eyes. Easy to use and I can wear it all day without it feeling too heavy on my eyes." —Rachel Brewer
Get it from Amazon $14.98 (available in three sizes).
12. A rapid egg cooker that'll prepare your favorite style of the yummy breakfast food EGGtra quick — hard-/medium-/soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, omelet — breakfast for every meal, anyone?
It also features an auto-shutoff function! It can boil up to six eggs at a time, poach up to two eggs at a time, or make an omelet! There's a poaching tray, omelet tray, a six-egg holder tray, a measuring cup, a recipe book, and access to a recipe database. All nonelectric parts are dishwasher-safe! To learn more about this EGGcellent product, check out our Dash Rapid Egg Cooker review!
I love cooking, I really do, but there are two very inconvenient times that my cooking laziness strikes, and that is first thing in the morning when I wake up, and at the end of the day when it's time for dinner. Thankfully, in the morning, I now have this rapid egg cooker which allows me to make soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, or an omelet, all without having to stand over the stove.
It's also a great way to whip up a high-protein snack during the day when you're busy with work, school, or just in the middle of a very important Netflix marathon. The egg maker will let out a sound when your eggs are cooked, and then all you have to do is enjoy them!
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven colors).
13. A handy dandy weeding tool so you can easily pluck up those unsightly plants without having to bend, pull, or kneel.
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small biz that sells tools to make weeding easier!
Promising review: "Buy it now. This is the best tool for dandelions! Not only is it effective, but it is also highly satisfying to use. It saves your back (no bending over!) and fast (no laboring to dig!). If you are lazy and let your dandelions get away from you and grow into dinosaurs like I do, it doesn’t always get the entirety of the whole root since they can be upwards of 6–8 inches, but it still gets most of it and eliminates them with ease. If you have middle school–grade dandelions or baby ones it will get the whole root. Again, highly satisfying! I did a whole section of our yard border yesterday in about 15 minutes. So great! Forget digging them out by hand or using a hula hoe! Get it now." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
14. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby soft feet you not only want, but truly deserve.
Promising review: "I am super lazy with nail and foot care and would much prefer to go to the nail salon on a regular basis. However, my wallet does not always agree with my desire to be pampered. So, I thought I would try this product based upon the reviews. The results are great and I think I can stretch out my salon visits a little more!" —S. Antwine
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
15. A dog spot repair solution made from a combo of mulch, seed, and soil amendment to help repair lawn damage caused by your furry monster friends. You deserve to have a house surrounded by green grass and not patches of dirt.
Promising review: "I'm lazy, meaning I'm not going to buy top soil, peat moss, and seed. This works for me. The fast food of grass seed planting. Most of the grass come up after 1.5–2 weeks. Have to keep on watering." —Andrew Cox
Get it from Amazon for $11.35 (available in five sizes).