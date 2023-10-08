They Say A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, And That Is Absolutely The Case With The Before And Afters For These 25 Hair Products

1. A Revlon hot air brush you can use to dry and style your hair at the same time! If you're someone who is often pressed for time when getting ready, this wonderful gadget is a true game-changer.
Promising review: "I have a lot of hair. A LOT. Like, 'Wow, is that Wookiee over there?' LOTS. I have looked into having a third arm surgically implanted. My shoulders are so tired holding up a dryer and a round brush for eternity. I almost have to wake up BEFORE I GO TO SLEEP in order to have enough time to dry my hair before work. This thing took me eight minutes. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp. I checked with my husband in the next room, and in fact, I did not go through a blowout wormhole. The silkier-than-silk style was accomplished by this miracle of a brush in eight minutes. Several more minutes were still lost to running my hands through my hair and flicking it over my shoulder while smiling coquettishly in the mirror. If you struggle with an overabundance of hair as I do, then seriously consider giving this amazing contraption a try." —Chris
Some reviewers with 4a–c hair like this brush but others didn't work — if you're looking for something that was designed with coilier hair in mind, you may wanna check out the Revlon One-Step paddle brush.
2. A sulfate-free shampoo bar containing shea butter, creatine, and hemisqualane for providing curly, coily locks with ample hydration frizz protection.
3. And a leave-in conditioning spray to help keep frizziness at bay. And if you're shaking your head in disbelief because humidity clings to your hair like a magnet, then at least try this stuff out for the fact that it works great as a detangling spray and may even add a little shine to your locks!
Briogeo is a Black woman-founded biz that sells hair care products!
Promising review: "Instantly, yes. I have struggled to find a leave-in that doesn't make my hair feel greasy afterwards, actually hydrates my hair, and is using effective ingredients. Smells amazing. I do appreciate that it is reasonably priced as well. Well done. 👏" —Chrispydao
4. A bottle of dandruff shampoo, because you deal with enough flaky people in your life, there's no reason you should have to deal with a flaky scalp, too.
Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four or five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —chris
5. A scalp shampoo brush that'll not only aid in giving you a deeper clean when shampooing your hair, but will also feel so relaxing and soothing on your scalp.
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and this was amazingly helpful in getting a great clean. I was concerned the bristles may either hurt or get easily tangled, but it glided through my hair easily and was great at getting my hair and scalp clean, while being gentle. I’d definitely recommend this." —Vanessa White
6. A hair finishing stick to help put fussy, flyaway hairs in their rightful place — neatly styled with the rest of your hair, of course!
Promising review: "I have super fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray." —Jill Stilfield
7. Or an edge control gel for a quick and easy way to help lay edges and baby hairs. Plus, it won't leave behind residue or flakes!
And of course, we want to note that no one should ever feel like they need to lay their edges! Check out, "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
Promising review: "Hands down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and non greasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Mrs.Washington
8. A leave-in hair mask to bring some serious softness to your locks. It's especially great on hair that's experienced damage from bleach, coloring, chemicals, and heat. This stuff is also vegan and recommended for all hair types and textures!
My colleague Melanie Aman swears by this hair mask! Here's what she has to say about it:
"I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every 6–8 weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a tester and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The full-size 50 mL bottle lasts me several months, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
9. A curl spray leave-in conditioner both kiddos and adults will like! Simply spray it on damp or dry hair and bask in the glory of soft, bouncy, defined curls.
This spray is ideal for all hair types and has tons of reviews from folks with 2a–4c curls who absolutely swear by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
10. A lightweight and argan oil-infused Moroccanoil treatment for helping out with "pesky" hair probz — ya know things like frizz, flyaways, dryness. Plus, it may also leave your hair looking shinier and feeling softer. Truly a win-win product.
Promising review: "I have 4a/b hair and my hair absolutely loves this stuff. I selected this as my birthday gift option just to finally try it without spending the coin. I honestly didn’t use it for a while and then I was in Tampa for work and the humidity did a NUMBER on my straightened curly hair. I happened to have had it in one of my bags and used it. I was shook. It calmed my frizz and I brushed it in to calm the hairs down really nicely. I then tried it on my next wash day and did a blowout. My hair was so soft and so bouncy. I am in LOVE. I have no idea where in the world I’ve been because this stuff is amazing." —stylenina
11. A heatless curling rod so you can achieve easy, breezy curls all without having to turn on hot styling tools.
This set comes with a curling rod, a claw hair clip, two duckbill hair clips, and two hair scrunchies. It works best when rolled with damp hair boasts being compatible with all hair types.
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
12. An Olaplex pre-shampoo treatment, an at-home treatment (free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates) that'll help hair damaged from chemicals and heat while strengthening it so your locks stay protected going forward.
This stuff claims to be good for all hair types.
Promising review: "I have 2a hair and it felt fuller, softer, and less frizzy after one use. I spent some time watching YouTube tutorials by Olaplex on how to use the product since anytime I read about it, there was some confusion on how to do the treatment. I used about 1/8 of the bottle, so I should get about seven more treatments out of it. It’s a small bottle and pretty pricey, but based on the results I got, I’d recommend it!" —spinnerspanner
13. And if you're looking for a cheaper alternative, this collagen hair protein treatment because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 collagen coating treatment review for more deets!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
14. A talc-free dry shampoo that'll keep your mane looking fresh and clean as you go a couple of days without washing your locks. No more greasy-looking scalp!
Promising review: "I received a trial size of this as a beauty offer I think, but didn't really use it. I didn't know much about dry shampoo, but I've been working on taking care of my curly hair and trying to wash it less. I have dark brown/almost black hair and I spray this generously without any residue or even chalkiness. It smells amazing, and my second day hair looks lovely and more voluminous. I sprung and bought the large can because I really like this product and plan to use it regularly!" —KTD2829
