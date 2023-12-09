29 Gifts Under $20 That Are Perfect For People You Barely Know, But Want To Impress

1. A book of NYT Monday-edition crossword puzzles — a perfect little challenge to keep the gift recipient entertained, but without too much difficulty. Sometimes a crossword should just be a relaxing little activity!
Promising review: "Best Christmas gift my dad ever received. About five years ago, my dad randomly asked if I could stop by the bookstore and see if there were any 'New York Times crossword books, but only the Mondays (because they're the easiest)!' My bookstore trip was unsuccessful, so imagine my surprise when I saw that this book DID exist! My dad, who is impossible to buy gifts for, is blowing through this book and back on his crossword game! He's already bought the Tuesday book." —Lauren
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.59 (also available for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — but they get harder as the week goes on, FYI).
2. A reviewer-loved knit beanie for keeping their head warm and toasty allllll season long. Plus, it comes in tons of cute colors!
Promising review: "Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." —MHF
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 36 colors).
3. A 1-pound (yes, you read that right) bag of cereal marshmallows — it's the best gift they'll ever receive — promise. Just buy it.
Medley Hills Farm is a family-owned small biz based in Ohio!
Promising review: "Amazing! I put them in hot chocolate, Rice Krispies treats, other cereals, or just eat then by the handful. Impulse buy that totally worked out." —Maddison Helsel
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A set of knit socks because the gift of toasty, warm feet is always an excellent choice.
These are made with 35% wool.
Promising review: "I love them. I waited to rate them until after I had washed a pair. There was very little shrinkage, and I absolutely love the patterns and colors. They would make really great stocking stuffers, though I am not willing to share." —ET
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 20 style combinations).
5. An extremely cool display shelf they're gonna love for displaying their favorite records!
Record Racks is a small biz based in Round Rock, Texas that sells vinyl record displays.
Promising review: "Such a cool little shelf! We are already getting compliments and it is a much better solution than putting the sleeve of the album that’s playing on top of the record player!" —Alex
Shipping info: Estimated delivery is 2–10 days after ordering, and shipping costs $4.50. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing. Expedited shipping is available.
Get it from Record Racks on Etsy for $17.99 (available in 14 colors).
6. A liquid lip tint so they can make their kisser pop with long-lasting, highly pigmented color. They're gonna wanna give the bottle a smooch.
Promising review: "Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it and looks good as new. Love it!" —Shawn
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 40 shades).
7. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a v fun card game for making their next social gathering one filled with some exciting (and friendly) competition.
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.
Promising review: "Oh my…super fun game. Laughter all around. Gave to my son as a little extra something in Christmas stocking, he’s 18. I could tell he was thinking, what is this? But when we played as a family over the holiday, we had so much fun and laughed a lot, great memories will be shared over this game for a long long time!! Later, same day after playing, he told me he thought it wasn’t going to be fun at all but now it was the best stocking stuffer ever ;-). He and college roommates have the best time with this game. My oldest daughter has since purchased the game as well. Great fun! Buy it!" —Horse Girl
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
8. A whipped shower icing that comes in a variety of yummy scents to leave their body feeling clean, moisturized, and pampered after they shower.
Indulgence Spa and Body Products is a Black woman-owned bath and body brand that sells an array of handcrafted soaps, lotions, hair care products, skin care products, and shower goodies.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I recently started using this myself in the Three Wishes Tea flavor (a combo of tea leaves, peaches, rosebuds, and marigolds) and the smell alone is swoon-worthy, but I love love love how it feels in the shower. It has a satisfying creamy whipped texture, but suds up when you use it so you get that nice satisfying squeaky clean feeling, too. It's lasting a long time, too (which is great, but means I have to wait a little longer to try the other flavors 😂)."
Shipping info: Estimated delivery is 7–13 days after ordering, and shipping costs $6.40. See the estimated arrival date range on the listing.
Get it from Indulgence Spa and Body Products on Etsy for $18.50 (available in many scents).
9. A mini heart-shaped waffle iron so they can whip up the best breakfast food with the most precious little gadget. Waffles for brekkie, lunch, AND dinner? Heck yeah.
Promising review: "I purchased this little waffle maker because 1, a friend shared a picture of the one they have and I was jealous, 2, we wanted another one so we are not just waiting on the one Belgium waffle maker, 3, I figured my son would love it! It takes about four mins to make one. It's so good! It's crispy on the outside and nice and soft on the inside. Even my picky husband said he really liked how it came out. My son ate five last weekend (and he normally only eats maybe half a waffle for breakfast). I ended up making an extra batch and keep them in the freezer for him for weekdays. We just pop them in the toaster oven for about five mins and they come out nice and yummy. It's small and portable. Overall I am very happy with the addition." —Penny
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10. A pair of fuzzy cross-band slippers they'll never wanna take off and we can't say we blame them. Just look at how comfy these babies look.
Promising review: "I’m 100% not gonna lie but I saw these on TikTok and was interested...needed new house slippers so I ordered. OMG! YES. YAAAAS. I recommend. So soft. So plush. I ordered them in black and a half size up based on other reviews...I just enjoy how they feel on my toes. 🖤🖤 buy! Do it now! Even if TikTok told you to!" —ashdav
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–10 and 13 colors).
11. A set of large claw clips for the person who's always putting their locks up. These chic pieces of hair candy make for a great white elephant gift!
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 color combos).
12. Mike's Hot Honey, a delicious spicy/sweet condiment that'll quickly become their new favorite thing in their pantry. It's delicious on spicy foods, savory foods, sweet foods, heck, they may even be tempted to hold it over their mouth and just eat it directly from the bottle.
Promising review: "I was a skeptic, but now I AM a believer. This mixed up honey is absolutely fabulous. I ordered three bottles more after my initial order. Why? Because it is really good on everything. And I mean EVERYTHING. Soft pretzels, toast, biscuits, waffles, cereal, yogurt, ice cream, and definitely pizza. Gives everything in your kitchen a small kick of sweet heat flavor without burning your mouth. I have told many of my friends about this magical elixir and they all agree — this is the BEST specialty honey any of us have ever had. Don’t hesitate to buy it. It is absolutely wonderful stuff. I most HIGHLY recommended!" —Jeff R. Clow
Check out our full Mike's Hot Honey review for more on why we (and reviewers) can't get enough of this stuff.
Get a 10-ounce bottle from Amazon for $9.99.