1. A 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle that contains 50 Easter eggs and features a fun magic trick at the end for the coolest puzzle ever.
Promising review: "Just got this puzzle for something to do at home over the holidays. Seriously...I have never seen a puzzle quite like this! It’s very impressive and exceeded my expectations already. The packaging is beautiful inside and out. Everything about it shouts quality. I particularly liked the envelopes inside for the puzzle pieces and mystery. Heavy weight and substantial. The one holding the 1,000 puzzle pieces stays closed with Velcro! How cool! And the secret mystery envelope has a cool string loop tie. Makes you remember you can’t open it until the puzzle is done. The whole vibe of The Mystic Maze is quality and fun, and also looks like a challenging puzzle. Looking forward to getting started on this. Certainly a good stay-home fun activity. Highly recommend!" —Kyle Fletcher
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
2. A towel warmer they can use for more than just towels — robes, throw blankets, pajamas, sheets, pillowcases, etc. This is gonna be their new favorite toy.
Promising review: "Absolutely my favorite thing purchased from Amazon. You will never be able to take a shower without this once you have it. Just like right-out-of-the-dryer towels!" —Erin
Get it from Amazon for $145.26+ (available in seven colors).
3. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a v fun card game for making their next social gathering one filled with some exciting (and friendly) competition.
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.
Promising review: "Bought this by accident because I thought these were baby flash cards. Saw these were actually a card game and tried it with my husband and fell in love with this game. It's fun and competitive. :D" —ChocorateChippu
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
4. A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof, come with multiple silicone earbuds so they can find their perfect size, and happen to be just as good as more expensive headphones on the market at a fraction of the cost (*cough AirPods cough*).
Promising review: "These are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all. My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" —Ashley Haley
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A ridiculously soft blanket they're gonna want to snuggle up with ALL. SZN. LONG. This is what the coziest time of the year is all about, ppl!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 16 styles and 3 sizes).
6. A Taylor Swift picture book both little and big Swifties will get a kick out of. This adorable biography is a fun way to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce on the queen's iconic career thus far while also teaching the young ones a very important piece of history.
BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga is the proud owner of this book: "I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"
Get it from Amazon for $4.78.
7. A book-style box filled with cookies that's basically the definition of a foolproof gift. Sugary sweet goodness coming their way.
Promising review: "I bought these cookies for a gift. I love the presentation and read the reviews before placing my order. I'm sure the recipient will enjoy them. They look delicious! Have stored them in the freezer until it is time to give them away. All the products I have bought from Harry & David have been very good and the presentation is always top notch." —Annie
Shipping info: Orders generally take 4–7 business days to ship. Express shipping options are available at an additional cost.
Get it from Harry & David for $49.99.
8. A charcuterie board so they can entertain in style. Even if all they're doing is entertaining for one. (If the gift recipient is making a cheese board for just themselves, tell them they rock and I wanna be their bestie.)
This is a set that comes complete with four bowls (perfect for accompaniments like fruit, nuts, and jams) and a four-piece knife set.
Promising review: "It really is beautiful! The packaging is super elegant! The wood is nice and thick. The ceramic dishes are generous in size, and four was really enough for the kalamata olives, pickled onions, roasted peppers, and black olives. All three cheeses fit nicely in the center. The utensils worked very well, and storing them inside was a nice touch. The magnetic closure worked well. Overall, we really liked it, and will use it each time we have an 'appetizer meal.' It is beautiful as well as practical!" —Mona
Get it from Amazon for $71.99.
9. An innovative speaker that'll let them create their very own pixel art. Then they can watch as their creation comes to life by dancing along while their favorite songs play.
Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker
Get it from Amazon for $99.90 (available in five colors).
10. A darling little Hello Kitty fridge the beauty product connoisseur in your life is gonna adore. What an adorable way for them to chill their face masks, creams, jade rollers, and more!
11. A fan-favorite blender so they can whip up all the yummy smoothies, milkshakes, soups, or anything else their heart desires in a pinch. Plus, it's just about the most ~aesthetic~ blender ever.
Check out our colleague's review of the amazing Beast Blender!
Promising review: "Completely blends my frozen fruit smoothie without any chunks or hunks of fruit peel. Love it! It's very user-friendly and not as loud as other blenders." —Bobbie T.
Shipping info: Check the product listing for a delivery window.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $140.25 (originally $165; available in three colors).
12. A Kindle Paperwhite that'll basically serve as their own little on-the-go library. This lightweight e-reader is great for packing on their next vacay or bringing along on their morning train/bus commute. The glare-free display makes reading in the sun a squint-free experience, while night mode allows them to unwind before bed sans brightness. AND!!! This lovely device is ALSO waterproof!
I did it. I caved on October Prime Day and bought myself this Kindle Paperwhite, and boy am I glad I did. For starters, I always thought of myself as someone who preferred physical books over e-books. There's just something SO exciting to me about unboxing a book order or walking into a book store and spending way too much money. I even spent two years creating a rainbow library on my bookshelf in my apartment. BUT! After taking two vacations this year and realizing how annoying it is to pack physical books and moving somewhere that requires a long train ride to get to the city (aka increased boredom), I decided to just get myself a Kindle. For starters, I'm reading more on this Kindle in the past month than I have all year. It is incredibly lightweight (it fits into my small little BELT BAG WITH ROOM TO SPARE!!!), easy to use, and not to mention, a really great investment! I have three free months of Kindle Unlimited which means access to tons of great books for free, but the best is Libby! I just go on the Libby app from my phone, choose a Kindle book to check out through my local library, and boom, it's instantly delivered to my Amazon account to add to my Kindle library. It's safe to say I'm obsessed.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in two storage sizes and four colors).
13. Or a Book of the Month subscription if they prefer physical copies of books to digital. Each month, they'll choose from a selection of great books they want delivered. If nothing strikes their interest, they can save their credit and apply it towards a future month instead.
I initially joined Book of the Month two years ago because I wanted to read People We Meet on Vacation and my local library had a waitlist. I thought I'd sign up for one month and cancel my subscription right after, but I am here to say that was not the case. I'm obsessed with my BOTM subscription and can't recommend it enough.
At the start of each month, they add five new books to the app. These books span all sorts of genres, include reads from new authors and returning favorites, and some even have a theme (aka: spooky reads for October, holiday reads in December). You can choose up to three books per month. All three of your selections can be from that month's book picks or you can pick a book or two from that month's selections and choose add-on books — I've been doing this lately as I'm working on creating my own little ~home library bookshelf~. If you don't like any of their monthly selections that is A-OK! Simply skip that month and a credit will be applied towards future months.
It's such a fun thing to treat myself to each month and makes for a perfect gift (both to yourself and to loved ones). Happy reading!
Shipping info: You can send gift memberships via email immediately or print it out and pop it into a card!
Gift a three-month subscription from Book of the Month for $59.99.
14. A massage gun that'll finally allow them to call the personal masseuse they never had and tell them it's over.
Promising review: "I have other products by them that have worked well so I felt pretty good about it. I’m SO glad I did! It performs even better than I expected. It’s very powerful and adjusts on many levels with attachments for a wide variety of applications. The other night I used it before bed on my shoulders for a boxing workout the next morning. I can absolutely feel the difference! The pain was minimized to be able to perform much better. The convenience of having one around whenever I need it vs having to go to the gym to use one is definitely worth the price tag, even though it’s cheaper than its competitors! It even comes with a carrying case for travel. I am happy with my purchase and thank you, RENPHO, for another well-made product!" —Charming
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in four styles).