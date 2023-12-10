42 Products So Genius, They’ll Make You Feel Like You Have An Advanced Degree In Smart Shopping

1. A heatless curling rod so you can achieve easy, breezy curls all without having to turn on hot styling tools.
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A microwave pasta maker for a super easy way to enjoy a big bowl o' carbs after a long day. No stove, no stress!
It yields up to four servings at a time, and is top-rack dishwasher safe. Check out our Fasta Pasta microwave pasta cooker review!
Promising reviews: "This little thing is great. I wish I'd bought it sooner. It's a very simple container with draining and measuring holes (for long pasta) in the lid. The container itself isn't anything special. Honestly, the part that makes it REALLY worth buying is the little instruction card. It accurately shows you how long to cook many different kinds of pasta, how much water to add, etc. It takes out all the guesswork, which saves SO much time. Every kind of pasta I've tried so far has come out perfectly al dente by strictly following the instructions." —T. B. H.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
3. A handy little car seat key that'll make unbuckling your little one's car seat a piece of cake. The brand boasts this is especially useful for those with acrylic nails, carpal tunnel, or arthritis, but those buckles can just be finicky sometimes so you may wanna keep this in your bag regardless!
Promising review: "After I had my first child almost a year ago, I stopped getting acrylic nails because I couldn't get him out of his car seat without struggling or breaking a nail. I’d have to get them as an overlay or extra short. But I saw this product on TikTok and had to try it out and omg!! It works! It took me a while to figure out the best angle to get him out with it but once I did I went to the nail shop expeditiously!! Lol If you’ve been thinking about this for a while, GET IT! It’s worth it!" —Tora318
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in six colors).
4. A pill tracker for attaching to any pill bottle or packets you may be taking so you can accurately keep track of your daily dosage. No more frantically trying to remember every single move you made that day or panicking because you forgot to set a reminder on your phone.
Take-n-Slide is a small biz that makes these helpful medication trackers and reminders.
Promising review: "I love this thing! Kept forgetting to take the one medication I had mid-day. Now I can look at the bottle and know for sure whether or not I took it. I just refill the bottle with this on it so I can reuse until it breaks. It’s working great so far!" —MarciNish
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
5. A dryer vent cleaning kit because be honest, when's the last time you checked and cleaned out all the lint accumulating in your machine? Don't worry, we're not here to judge; we're just here recommending that you buy this kit so your dryer can run more efficiently.
Promising review: "Honestly, we are speechless! We are excellent about cleaning the lint trap after every load of clothes. We even clean the lint vent outside. But nothing could have prepared us for the amount of lint and gunk trapped in the vent tubing! How we have never had a fire, we have no idea. We vacuumed forever all the way up the vent tube, which we could have in no way done without this item. The suction power was unbelievable! We could not believe how bad the tubing was clogged. Just look at the picture. We removed about 3/4 of a kitchen garbage bag size of lint and gunk! It was amazing and embarrassing! It’s SO inexpensive, but it could literally save you from a house fire! Anyway, just buy it. Excellent value! You won’t be sorry!" —Brian Mattix/Elizabeth Bodnam
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).
6. A bottle/jar opener to make quick work of unsealing sauces, jams, beverages, and so much more. The best part is it goes underneath your cabinets so it won't take up valuable kitchen space AND might even add an element of mystery as your guests watch you effortlessly pop off the tops of jars and bottles.
Read our full EZ Off jar opener deep dive.
Promising review: "Once in a while you stumble on a product that is better than advertised. This is one of them. Having arthritis in my hands, I struggle to open some large jars. This works like a charm and makes it a one-handed operation. Following the advice of another reviewer, we mounted it ‘backward’ so the point of the V is towards the front of the cupboard rather than the back. This allows us to pull the jar towards us, rather than pushing it away. It also means we can’t see the metal teeth from our sofa. Now I want to open every jar in the house. :-)" —Eric K.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. An auto shut-off outlet — simply plug it into an outlet, use the button to control how many hours before it automatically turns off after using, and uh yeah, it's literally THAT easy to give yourself some peace of mind.
Features a push button so you can set the hours for eight, four, two, one, or hold.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this. I use it mainly for at-home hair styling. I often like to leave my styling wand on for last-minute touch ups before leaving early in the morning but, in haste, I often get on the freeway and worry that I forgot to unplug it. No more worries with this attached to the plug. I wish I'd gotten it sooner." —JDubya
Get it from Amazon for $11.79.
8. A magnetic laundry pad to instantly transform the top of your washer/dryer into an ironing board. If you're someone who is lucky enough to live in an apartment with in-unit laundry but you're tight on space everywhere else, this thing is a MUST.
Promising review: "If you're like me and living in a space that doesn't have a ton of room let alone space for a big old ironing board, this is the perfect solution. This mat easily sticks with the magnets to the top of the dryer. It's a great space-saving solution. If you're looking to minimize, this is what you want!" —JD
Get it from Amazon for $13.87+ (available in two sizes).
9. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and after reading dozens of comments and reviews I purchased it. WOW! One use and our 1984 bathtub is looking at least as good as a 1997 bathtub! Can’t wait to do round two and bring it into this century. Very easy to use. I have tried everything including but not limited to steel wool and bleach. Sprayed this, let it set, and wiped it out with a Magic Eraser and could not believe my eyes." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
10. A citrus-scented urine remover, because in a perfect world, our pets would do their business where we trained them to, but sometimes accidents happen. Now you can clean it away fuss-free, and enjoy a fresh scent, too!
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
11. Wad-Free, a truly wonderful creation that'll stop bed sheets from getting all tangled and twisted in the washer and dryer. In turn, this will help ensure that your sheets, and the other items that frequently get caught in them, come out cleaner. I don't know about you, but I'm all too familiar with finding a soaking wet sock or shirt caught in the crevices of my bed sheets and having to put them back in the dryer and it's SO.VERY.ANNOYING!
If you watch Shark Tank, then this product may look familiar to you! Kevin and Lori both made offers, but the founder picked Mr. Wonderful. These are reusable and BPA-free! Wad-Free is a woman-owned small biz!
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).
13. A pair of stove gaps so you can finally put an end to the annoyance that is grains of rice, tiny produce seeds, and other crumbs falling into the space between your oven and your countertops. It's too small of a space to vacuum things that do fall there, but somehow plenty big enough for them to fall there in the first place. UGH!
Promising review: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." —JMom
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).