29 Finds That’ll Really Make Your Space Feel Less Like A Rental And More Like Home

1. A surface cover to revamp countertops, tables, and furniture into beautiful "marble" pieces.
Check out our marble adhesive surface cover writeup to learn more about this inexpensive and super cool product!
Promising review: "Looks AMAZING. Really easy to use, just make sure you measure and get a piece big enough for your item so you don’t have to line up multiple pieces. Took less than 30 minutes to re-do my buffet top from the dark brown granite it used to be." —Brittany renzoni
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six sizes).
2. Or check out this gorgeous dark marble surface cover that's similar to the one above just in a different color in case you could use one that better fits your kitchen aesthetic.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this contact paper. My countertops were stained when I bought my home. I couldn't afford new ones, so I covered them in contact paper, and honestly, from across the room, it looks like real marble! It has superior adhesion! Very happy!" —Barbara Weber
Get it from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in four sizes).
3. A privacy window film to help block up to 96% of UV rays and reduce up to 79% of glare, which may just help you save a little bit on energy bills! Plus, it looks a little like having your very own stained glass window and creates a beautiful rainbow effect on sunny days. So many reasons to buy this, so just do it already!
Promising review: "I have a large window in my bathroom and you can see in from the backyard, not very private. I like the light but needed privacy, sheer curtains were not enough. This product is very easy to install, and I love the rainbows. This is this cheapest rainbow window cling I could find and it exceeded my expectations. I will definitely be doing more windows." —Ashley Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
4. A portable washing machine because the old you signed an apartment lease and swore you'd be fine without an in-unit washer/dryer, but the current you is now salivating over the thought of being able to wash your clothes without having to scrounge up change or walk to the nearest laundromat.
It's got heavy, gentle, normal, rapid, and soak cycle options.
Promising review: "If it worked for me, I would say it will work for 99% of others. It didn't fit my kitchen faucet only because I would need an additional piece to make it fit the washer's attachment. It did fit my bathroom sink. The only additional item I've purchased is a water diverter so I can use whatever faucet I attach it to, and not have to disconnect the washer hose. The spin cycle works as well as a conventional/full size washer. It's really quiet. The way to move the unit (if you're without a dolly or other type of rolling mechanism) is you just grab the two handles at the top of the washer, and rotate it toward you a bit on one side, then rotate toward you on the other side. You can't really tilt the washer and roll on the wheels...it doesn't work even on linoleum because of the leverage issue. Anyway, buy it! This thing lets you wash a decent-size load (I would say at full capacity you get one-third of a full-size washer). It's pretty nice! I hate going to the laundromat, and was too lazy to even bring laundry to my parent's...so what kept happening is piles and piles of laundry to the last piece of clothing, then finally making the time. Then, you are washing clothes for hours on end. This breaks it up." —"bennryan"
Get it from Amazon for $243.63.
5. A set of velvet blackout curtains that'll help zhuzh up the windows of your apartment, all while helping to prevent the sun from rudely waking you up before your alarm does.
Promising review: "These curtains are perfect! The texture looks very high end, but for a great price! Was afraid they might have too much of a velvety appearance- not at all. Texture is like a muted softness. Not completely black out, but I suffer from chronic migraines and these (with apartment blinds) make my room very dark." —KWLFF
Get them on Amazon for $33.99+ (available in 25 colors and 5 sizes).
6. And a set of NoNo brackets to make putting up curtains over your windows a piece of cake. Who wants to deal with drill-in rods or risking damage to the walls? Not me!
Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.95 (available in a variety of colors).
7. A metal wall grid for displaying photos and fun memories with your loved ones. You can even use it to hang up important things like shopping lists and save the date cards.
You get two 16.5 x 12.2-inch wire panels, four S-hooks, five clips, and a hemp string with 10 mini clothespins on it.
Promising review: "This grid was exactly what I was looking for. I had seen similar products in stores, but they were usually more expensive than this. It's perfect for pinning up some postcards I wanted to display!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A little bottle of paint touch-up so you can quickly fix chips, cracks, and stains on your walls without having to redo the whole thing.
This paint is nontoxic, zero VOC, low-odor, and solvent-free, so if you're sensitive to chemical smells, this stuff is A-OK!!
Promising review: "This product is excellent. It goes on easily and covers paint scrapes very well. I used it on a door frame that had been chipped. Now the chip is practically unnoticeable. I asked for a sample of colors before buying and received a color chart promptly. I appreciate the customer-friendly attitude of this company." —Educator
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in 24 shades as well as multi-packs).
9. An abstract shower curtain to bring a welcome element of fun to your new (well, old) rental bathroom.
Promising review: "Cute shower curtain to mix up the bathroom. The print is very cute and goes well with the light pink tiles in my bathroom. The print is very accurate to the picture, colors are just as vibrant, and the picture is clear. It is as good of a shower curtain as any; not particularly nice but it's not see-through and it dries quickly when it gets wet." —Nicole Adler
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. A bamboo burner cover perfect for anyone with a kitchen that's only really even considered a kitchen because it has a fridge and a stove. If you have ZERO room to prep anything, this little board will fit right over your stovetop and give you the prep table you've never had but always needed.
BuzzFeed's Jennifer Tonti credits this burner cover for helping her cook with ease: "OK so I just bought this for my own tiny apartment (pictured above) and OMG you guys. Life = changed. Food = chopped. Counter space = doubled. I mean the math is all there."
Promising review: "This is so perfect for extra space. It covers the top of my apartment-sized stove so I can then use my stove space for my Instant Pot and food prep. The best space-saving and cosmetic thing I have ever gotten for this tiny apartment." —Talyn Amber Skye
Get a 20" by 20" cover from Amazon for $69.95 (available in smaller and larger sizes).
11. Peel-and-stick backsplash tiles that'll make those otherwise boring bits of wall (like the space between the counters and cabinets) really pop.
Promising review: "This is perfect for an upgrade on a budget. These 'tiles' have given my dull kitchen new life and withstood extreme cold and humidity (electrical issues) with no problem. I receive compliments all the time!" —Deidre Dennis
Get a set of six from Amazon for $30.98+ (available in six colors).
12. A power scrubbing cleaning kit you can attach to your drill and get to work in making your living space look brand freakin' new.
Useful Products is a small business based in New York — its founder is a former technician living with carpal tunnel who started the company to create products that'll allow folks like him to clean pain-free.
It comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. The bristles won't scratch and are good to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain. BTW, the drill isn't included, but you can find a bunch of great ones on Amazon!
Promising review: "Bought these on a whim and was skeptical if they would really help, but man am I glad I did! They made cleaning our glass shower door and fiberglass shower a breeze! Don't really want to admit how long it had been between cleanings, but the shower shined like it never had before (even with using tough elbow grease and a standard bristle brush). No issues with the brushes leaving marks, but definitely want to err on the side of caution on how long you stay in a spot. Used the large flat circular brush for the door and walls, and the round toilet bowl type brush worked great in the corners and on fixtures." —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in several brush stiffness levels).
13. A fluffy comforter that'll pretty much turn your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
Promising review: "Can't say enough good things about this comforter! It is beautiful in color, as well as super soft and cozy! The price made it super affordable for anyone wanting a great piece of inexpensive bedding. I am so happy with this that I purchased a second one for my daughter, and I am considering a third one. Just love it!!" —Dedewi
Get it from Amazon for $39.90+ (available in four colors and seven sizes).
14. Plus, an elegant-looking bed skirt to help complete your hotelworthy lewk. This can also help you conceal the space underneath your bed so you can use it as a hidden storage spot.
Not that you need a bed skirt to store things under your bed! This will just help conceal any cluttered messes down there!
Promising review: "I could not get it to fit right at first for some reason. Probably because I was having a bad week and wanted something to be angry about. When I was in a better state of mind I got it and laughed at how simple it was. Fits well and covers the mess I am hiding now that I went up to a king." —Dennis E. Marquardt
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 12 colors and 5 sizes).