29 Finds That’ll Really Make Your Space Feel Less Like A Rental And More Like Home

It's got heavy, gentle, normal, rapid, and soak cycle options.



Promising review: "If it worked for me, I would say it will work for 99% of others. It didn't fit my kitchen faucet only because I would need an additional piece to make it fit the washer's attachment. It did fit my bathroom sink. The only additional item I've purchased is a water diverter so I can use whatever faucet I attach it to, and not have to disconnect the washer hose. The spin cycle works as well as a conventional/full size washer. It's really quiet. The way to move the unit (if you're without a dolly or other type of rolling mechanism) is you just grab the two handles at the top of the washer, and rotate it toward you a bit on one side, then rotate toward you on the other side. You can't really tilt the washer and roll on the wheels...it doesn't work even on linoleum because of the leverage issue. Anyway, buy it! This thing lets you wash a decent-size load (I would say at full capacity you get one-third of a full-size washer). It's pretty nice! I hate going to the laundromat, and was too lazy to even bring laundry to my parent's...so what kept happening is piles and piles of laundry to the last piece of clothing, then finally making the time. Then, you are washing clothes for hours on end. This breaks it up." —"bennryan"

