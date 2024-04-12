These 35 Beauty Products Are TikTok Famous And You Might Want To Sneak A Peek

1. A fan-favorite lotion made with guarana and cupuaçu butter to bring smoothness and hydration to your skin. Best of all, it has a delish pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla scent and is gonna have everyone you talk to commenting on how darn good you smell.
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom, one for my sister, and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it, people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I'm not usually a sucker for marketing, but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).
2. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration and can help brighten your skin and potentially reduce/prevent acne.
3. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
4. A wondrously cool lip stain masque that might just make you want to launch your very own beauty influencer career, and here's why: When you first apply it to your lips, it starts off blue (and a quite beautiful blue, at that). After letting it set for 10–30 seconds, you simply wipe it away with a damp tissue or towel to reveal a BEAUTIFUL natural lip stain. How can you NOT want to document that process and share with your followers?!
Check out Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel Off Masque on TikTok!
Promising review: "I didn't know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute, and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It's true to its word about the 12-hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn't come off! If you like lip stains, get this product! It's a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 16 shades).
5. Bio-Oil, a skincare oil for aiding in reducing the appearance of scars left behind by acne, pregnancy, injuries, or surgeries thanks to a powerful (but gentle) combo of vitamin A oil, vitamin E oil, sunflower oil, lavender oil, and chamomile oil.
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I have used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years-old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it's hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I've been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
6. An exfoliating glove that'll help slough away dead skin so easily, you'll be confused as to how you made it this long without owning this genius product.
Promising review: "I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have super dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." —Ruth Bromberg
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in one-piece and two-piece options).
7. A winged eyeliner stamp so you can cut down time during your makeup routine trying to nail the perfect cat-eye. Just stamp it on and go, go, gooooo!
Lovoir Beauty is a small biz based in New Zealand that sells this genius winged eyeliner stamp known as The Flick Stick.
Promising review: "This eyeliner is so easy to use and makes a perfect winged eyeliner look every time! I saw it on TikTok, and I'm glad I tried; it saved me so much time rather than trying to make a winged one myself." —Linds
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes).
8. Schick Silk touch-up tools perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face, and even clearing away dead skin. These little guys go a long way.
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical, but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows, and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a nine-pack).
9. A foot file to leave your feet feeling like you just left the best pedicure of your life — silky smooth.
Promising review: "I heard about this from either BuzzFeed or TikTok and thought I might try it. I don't have terrible feet; I just wanted something a little more effective than a pumice stone. I soaked my feet for 10 minutes and gave this a shot, and it did not disappoint! I had no idea it could get so much dry skin and callus off, and my feet have not looked like this since I was a teen (I am in my 30s). This will eliminate the need to go get a pedicure regularly and save me a ton of money. Don't hesitate, just buy it." —KR
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A blackhead remover for scrubbing away sebum, blackheads, whiteheads, and other skin impurities. The little octopus is so cute, you may wanna buy it for that reason alone.
Check out the Tonymoly Black Head Scrub Stick on TikTok!
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me and smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt was visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, and then used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
11. A moisturizing hair treatment with a cult following that'll leave your locks looking shiny and silky in just eight seconds.
It's recommended to use this 2–3 times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!
Check out the L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Treatment on TikTok!
Promising review: "I don't usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn't take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing, and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.