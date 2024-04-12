These 35 Beauty Products Are TikTok Famous And You Might Want To Sneak A Peek

Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom, one for my sister, and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it, people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I'm not usually a sucker for marketing, but this was so worth it." —Kristen



Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in two sizes).