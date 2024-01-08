If Your New Year’s Resolution Is To Have A Cleaner Home, But You’re Too Lazy To Actually Clean, Here Are 22 Products That’ll Do Most Of The Work For You

1. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents).
2. Dishwasher cleaning tablets so the machine you rely on to clean the things you use to eat isn't gunking them up even more. These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral buildup that naturally occurs inside dishwashers.
The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.95.
3. And while you're at it, a pack of washing machine cleaning tablets to ensure your clothes are being washed in a machine that's shiny and clean.
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!
Promising review: "I always leave the door of my front loader washer open to dry out so it doesn't get moldy or smelly but despite that it had a funky smell. Being lazy and not wanting to do much to fix it, I decided to buy these and give them a try. I was surprised and thrilled to find the smell completely gone after using it just once! I will definitely continue to buy these and start using on a regular basis." —Jen
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $11.95.
4. A garbage disposal foaming cleaner that'll tackle built-up grime and those nasty smells you gag at every time you're near your kitchen sink. It's truly so...disgusting. The biodegradable packet cleans/scrubs away at gunk that causes buildup and yucky smells on sidewalls, blades, under the splashguard, and other hidden areas.
Promising review: "It actually worked! So my kitchen started smelling a bit and I figured it was my garbage disposal so I bought this and it was so easy to use. You just drop a packet inside the disposal, turn on your sink with a little bit of hot water, turn on your disposal, and after a couple of minutes it should be clean. My kitchen doesn't have that funky smell anymore." —Max Power
Get four packets from Amazon for $3.78.
5. A fabric defuzzer you simply glide over an area of furniture that's covered in unwanted fuzzies.
Check out our Conair fabric defuzzer deep dive! The battery-operated model requires two AA batteries that aren't included, but you can buy some right here!
Promising review: "OK, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in a last attempt to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed. I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled. I’m going to buy one of these for everyone in my life. Everyone needs to own this. Take it away from me." —Sydney Selmer
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in five colors)
6. An automatic cleaning system for cleaning your toilet with every flush — no scrubbing, no bleach, just go and flush! Each cartridge should last about three months so you won't have to worry about changing it often, either!
Promising review: "Super easy to set up, super easy to maintain. Keeps the toilet bowl cleaner than without it. Perfect for the lazy bachelor (like me)." —Prof_lefty
Get it from Amazon for $10.59.
7. And a toilet tank cleaner that'll leave that area you never even THINK about cleaning looking good as new. And the best part? You don't have to scrub. You can thank us later.
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
Get it from Amazon for $7.66.
8. Lifting pads you can just press down into rug stains — ya know, things from pets, spilled drinks, blood, dirt, and more. Keep it there for up to 24 hours and say, "Adios, stains!"
Promising review: "I am really impressed with these. I was shocked by how well they work. Just place the pad on the spot, step on it, and leave it alone for a while. It sucks up the stain all by itself, without any scrubbing." —John Murray
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.
9. A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless. Messes left behind by pets or small children shouldn't mean permanently ruined carpets, furniture, or car interiors.
Promising review: "Just used this on my couch. It worked super well getting orange dirt stains off. My dogs love to walk by and rub theirselves up against it and make it orange with dirt. Quick and easy way to get those stains out and easy to clean, which is good because I’m lazy." —Emilee Bennett
Get it from Amazon for $116.23.
10. A jetted bathtub cleaner — fill up your luxurious bath, add a quarter of the bottle, and watch it work its magic by removing gross residue from inside your tub's jets. It only takes about 15 minutes to clean and when you're done, you can look forward to taking the best bath EVER!
Each bottle cleans about four times, and it's septic-safe! Oh Yuk is a family-owned small biz based in Minnesota that sells home cleaning products
Promising review: "Works better than anything else we have tried on our 6-foot jetted hot tub. We have well water with lots of minerals. Oh Yuk gets the crud out fast and rinses easy. Been using it for three years and nothing else comes close." —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $17.84.
11. A chandelier cleaning spray for the easiest way to tend to that light fixture you know could use a refresh. Now, I know what you're thinking — there's now way spraying that thing can be considered "easy cleaning." Hear me out. You don't have to risk injury via ladder just to wipe it after spraying. No, really! Just let it drip dry. Yup, it's really that simple.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I am 80 years old and my days of getting on a ladder to clean this chandler are far behind me. Whatever is in this bottle is well worth the money." —Janice Hunt
Get it from Amazon for $22.89.
12. A robot mop because who really wants to deal with a bucket of sudsy water and an actual mop when you can have a robot you control from your phone do all the work for you?!
It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant devices for voice control.
Promising review: "I was a little price-leery on this but I've just been struggling to mop as much as I need to. I have three cats and I already have a regular vacuum robot that is amazing, but the idea of a mopping robot seemed different, like it wouldn't be helpful. Then after falling behind on cleaning we finally decided to splurge and buy one and omg — it's amazing. I should have given in a long time ago. My floors are so much cleaner because of this little mop robot." —Christina H
Get it from Amazon for $249.
13. And an iRobot Roomba so you can ditch vacuuming your own floors and sit back on the couch while you watch your robot BFF get busy.
This vacuum uses iAdapt 2.0 Navigation and vSLAM technology so the robot can map its surroundings around your home. It has a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. It can clean under beds, sofas, and a variety of hard-to-reach areas. Its high-efficiency filter can catch about 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust. The vacuum can connect to Wi-Fi, and works well on both carpets and hard floors. Download the iRobot Home app here.
Promising review: "For lazy people! I love my Roomba! I work from home and have two cats that leave hair everywhere! I can start it and let it run on its own while I work. When it’s done, it parks itself and when I get off work I empty the trash bin. I can't say enough about how much I love this thing! Best purchase ever made by me!" —amanda
Get it from Amazon for $230.
14. A universal cleaning gel perfect for getting rid of dust, hairs, crumbs, and more. Just smush it into your keyboard or car cupholder and watch in amazement as a few presses of the gel collect little messes. Wiping these areas down with sponges and paper towels is time-consuming and can sometimes leave behind lint. ☹️
Promising review: "I purchased this product to clean those little spaces in my car filled with random crumbs from my husband and dog hair, and it works amazing. Picked up everything and didn’t leave a residue. The lemon scent was faint and didn’t overpower the vehicle while I was cleaning it. But this definitely got in all the little nooks and crannies." —Kimberly
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
15. A no-scrub mold and mildew removal gel to help make your bathroom surfaces look brand new. Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
16. A pet hair remover you simply swipe over surfaces covered in hair from your furry bestie. It saves more time (and is a heck of a lot easier) than fussing around with a vacuum and lint rollers!
Promising review: "I've purchased tons of different hair removers and so far? This is the ONLY one that works. I can be lazy and forget to clean my cat tower for a week or two at a time and this'll clean the hair off like a champ, no questions asked. It's been the best thing I've invested in and I'd DEFINITELY recommend it to anyone." —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
17. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that'll get mad at you like a mother would, because how in the heck did you let your microwave get to this point? But hey, she's a mama, and in the end she's gonna clean up the mess you made because she loves you too much to let you do it all on your own.
Promising review: "This Angry Mama microwave cleaner works great. It is super easy to fill up with water and vinegar. Then let it work its magic in the microwave! After it’s done, the 'gunk' is easy to wipe up — it comes right off! Definitely so much easier than scrubbing forever with a sponge." —Kaylee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
18. An oil stain remover you just stir up, apply to a stain, and let sit and dry for about 72 hours. Then you can do a little dance to celebrate your oil stain being gone.
Recommended for use on marble, granite, limestone, travertine, slate, sandstone, grout for ceramic and porcelain tile, masonry, and concrete!
Promising review: "Had an oil stain on my untreated West Elm marble top buffet from a kids toy. I purchased the oil stain remover and crossed my fingers that it would work. Followed the directions, waited 72 hours to let it dry completely, and then scraped it off with a credit card. It worked perfectly! I couldn't be happier with the results. I highly recommend this product!" —MKDJ
Get it from Amazon for $9.89.
19. Nonstick oven liners to catch things like crumbs and other food particles/residue so all you have to do is clean these liners and not the oven itself.
These are PFOA-, and BPA-free, and works well in electric and gas ovens, microwaves, toasters, and can also be used as a grill or baking mat, or pan liner. They're nonstick, reusable, can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "What spurred me on to looking for these was after I tried a new recipe for oatmeal cookies. Even though I used vegetable spray on my cookie sheets, the cookies got stuck — not just a little — I had to chip the cookies off the sheets, hammer and chisel style! The next batches of these cookies I used parchment paper, which worked great, but I'm too lazy and cheap to keep cutting and throwing away the used parchment paper. I would reuse the paper for several batches, but they got to be kind of gross after a while. After cutting these (easily done with a pair of scissors), I have made several batches of the oatmeal and other kinds of cookies, including sticky meringue coconut chocolate chip cookies, and NOTHING has stuck to them! My cookie sheets have not touched water since I've started using them. I've also roasted vegetables on them." —sdjobes
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99.