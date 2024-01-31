They Say A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, And That Is Absolutely The Case With The Before And Afters For These 31 Products Under $20

1. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than reapply throughout the day.
Promising review: "I've tried lots of mascara. Blown lots of money on different tubes that claim different things (i.e. length, volume, etc.). But my search has ended. I'll forever buy Lash Princess as long as they don't change the recipe. This is a fantastic product. You won't regret the purchase." —S. Anderson
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product so good, you may wanna part ways with every other cleaning product you own. Seriously, this amazing stuff can be used on a plethora of household items and surfaces (both indoors and outdoors).
Note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces. Plus, this is vegan!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.
3. A lightweight snail essence (no snails are harmed in the making of this product, promise) that'll deliver seriously good hydration and can help brighten your skin and reduce/prevent acne.
Promising review: "I swear by this! I use it everyday. Whatever other essence I use, I always go back to this. It's one of the biggest credits to brightening my skin, improving my texture, and keeping my acne at bay. I use it as the step before my serums and lotions. This is fragrance-free and great for all skin types." —Nusrat Sultana, former BuzzFeed writer
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
4. A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair hair that's damaged from heat, sun, and coloring, just to name a few, because we want you to be able to do all the cool, experimental things with your hair.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Treatment review!
Promising reviews: "I have wavy 2b hair that is very fine and prone to frizzing. I saw a huge difference in my hair after just one use of this stuff. The protein provides more definition for my waves, adds shine, and eliminates the frizz. Really amazing results and at a great price!" —Lisa LaPlaca
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product — it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone with naturally curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $8.90.
5. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $18.95.
6. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
7. A hydrating eye stick because it may help reduce dark circles and puffiness — but let's be real, you're mostly gonna want to buy this for the satisfying cooling sensation it'll give your skin and the v cute polar bear.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.85.
8. A carpet spot remover spray to clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles.
Good for removing spots and stains from colorfast carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing without leaving a sticky residue or needing to rinse or vacuum.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! And it's a good deal too! It works on your carpet, but also works on stains on other stuff like furniture, and linens. It's really a great product and does exactly what it says it will! Will buy again and again." —Andrea Hudson
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
9. A mold and mildew removal gel for making your bathroom surfaces look brand new. Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible and 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A wash-off face mask to wake up your face in about 15 minutes — which is ironic, because you'll look zombie-like while you use it. Get ready to take lots of before-during-after selfies!
Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of eight masks from Amazon for $16.99.
11. Bio-Oil, a skincare oil for aiding in reducing the appearance of scars left behind by acne, pregnancy, injuries, or surgeries thanks to a powerful (but gentle) combo of vitamin A oil, vitamin E oil, sunflower oil, lavender oil, and chamomile oil.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord is a big fan:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. Melamine cleaning sponges — extra thick, but gentle sponges ready to tackle all sorts of surfaces in and around your home. They're described as "magic" for a reason.
All you gotta do is wet and swipe!
Promising review: "I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty and these cut right through it. They work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.
13. Schick Silk touch-up tools perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face, and even clearing away dead skin. These little guys go a long way.
Promising review: "I regularly used the Tinkle facial razors which I thought worked well, but I just used one of these razors for the first time yesterday and OMG the amount of peach fuzz and to my surprise dead skin that came off was shocking and oh-so-satisfying. I will definitely be stocking up." —I & S. Stark
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.87.
14. Water bottle cleaning tablets to get your beloved drinking bottle back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it at the store. I, for one, don't feel like taking a brush and soap and scrubbing away, and I'm going to make the assumption that you don't want to either.
Tablets are biodegradable, chlorine-free, all-natural, and environmentally safe.
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.
15. A curl spray leave-in conditioner both kiddos and adults will like! Simply spray it on damp or dry hair and bask in the glory of soft, bouncy, defined curls.
This spray is ideal for all hair types and has tons of reviews from folks with 2a–4c curls who absolutely swear by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.63.