Tons* Of Amazon Customers Have These 27 Products For Spring On Their Wish Lists, So You’ll Probably Want 'Em Too

Hello there! Did you know that Amazon has a neat little section called "Most Wished For" where you can see which products your fellow Amazon shoppers are currently adding to their wishlists? From TikTok-popular beauty finds to innovative kitchen gadgets and stylish (and comfy) clothing items, here are some products you'll want to add to your wishlist (or cart) this spring!
1. A handy dandy weeding tool so you can easily pluck up those unsightly plants without having to bend, pull, or kneel.
Grampa's Weeder is a family-owned small biz that sells tools to make weeding easier!
Promising review: "I saw this tool used on TikTok, so we decided to try it out. It works really well — it is not difficult to get to the root of the weed and is fairly simple to use, as well. We would recommend this tool to anyone who finds it difficult to do the crouching required to pull weeds." —Mary
Price: $44.99
2. An electric mosquito repellent because bug bite szn seems to go from 0 to 100 REAL QUICK every year. This handy gadget creates a 20-foot zone of mosquito protection, so get ahead of the curve this year and let those little bloodsuckers know they are NOT welcome to your outdoor hangs.
Promising review: "This is a great little gadget. I do many outdoor vendor events and have tried everything to get rid of mosquitos. I purchased this, and out of the past four events that I have used it at, I only saw one mosquito, and it did not stick around. I recommend this to anyone having any outdoor activities." —Customer
Price: $39.95 (available in three colors)
3. A hair and body fragrance mist that'll have you wondering if it's considered proper etiquette to sniff yourself in public. Not to see if you smell bad, but because you'll smell so yummy, you won't be able to resist taking in your delicious aroma.
4. And, if you're a fan of the Sol de Janeiro brand (which we're certain you will be), a deodorant for making your pits smells SO good, you'll wonder how you've lived so long without it.
This awesome deodorant doesn't leave behind white residue or oil stains on clothing, boasts a fragrance that lasts all day, and may leave your underarms feeling softer, smoother, and more moisturized.
Promising review: "Sol de Janeiro deodorant is my absolute favorite! Paired with the matching body spray, it's a dreamy combo. The deodorant glides on smoothly and stays on all day. The scent is MY FAVE OUT OF ALL SCENTS! It is expensive but worth it!!" —YahighnessX
Price: $16 (available in three scents)
5. An electric pressure washer to give your house, yard, and outdoor furniture the post-winter clean they deserve.
Promising review: "Incredible value for the money. I've washed everything worth washing at my house — my deck, stone walls, concrete, etc. The product works and outputs the ideal pressure for household jobs. I can't imagine how much scrubbing I would have had to do if I did not have this amazing machine." —Surgeon Rick
Price: $129
6. A baggy jumper that'll become your new springtime uniform. Actually, it'll become your new year-round uniform. Wear it as is or pair it with a tee or long-sleeve shirt underneath. Style it with sandals or sneakers — there's really no wrong way to wear it.
Promising review: "I was skeptical of this, but I love it. It is a nice, thick material but still lightweight and not hot. The fit is oversized. I sized up, but I didn’t have to, as it would have fit well anyway. I will be ordering another one in another color in my regular size. Overall, a great jumpsuit that I will have on repeat this spring/summer." —Dani R.
Price: $29.99 (available in 24 colors and women's sizes XS–3XL)
7. A bird feeding house because there is only one thing better than the sounds of sweet little birdies chirping away again in your yard to mark their seasonal return, and that is getting to leave feed out for them so they keep coming back to visit — the cutest and most welcome yard guests.
8. A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles that might make you question whether you'll ever want to eat the non-freeze-dried version again; that's how much you'll love them.
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small-batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up, knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Price: $9.99 (and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options)
9. A box of Skittles zero sugar drink mix packets if you're looking for a way to boost your water intake as the temps outside start to climb. Sometimes you just need a little extra flavor boost, and what better way to do that with water that tastes like the rainbow?!
Promising review: "These taste just like you're eating the candy, but you're actually drinking water instead. I wasn't expecting it to taste so good. I thought for sure they would taste chalky, but to my surprise, they tasted amazing. I highly recommend you get these especially if you are trying to drink more water — it's perfect for that. Tastes so so so good!!!" —BRANDI STARKEY
Price: a pack of 30 for $4.78 (also available in tropical and wild berry flavor packs)
10. A curved chaise lounger with a built-in pillow and a removable canopy you can bet your butt you'll be parked in all season long. Sorry, can't hang out, too busy having enrichment time in my enclosure, aka reading a book in my new lounger.
Promising review: "This is the most comfortable chair ever!! I put it together in my garage. I almost got my blanket and slept on it in the garage. If I had a basement or enough room inside, I would have two. I can't wait until spring when I can enjoy it every day! The customer service I received from Amazon and Best Choice was top-notch! I will continue to do business with both any chance I get!" —Patti B
Price: $199.99 (available in nine colors)
11. A KitchenAid stand mixer that'll fuel your baking endeavors. Whipping up your ingredients is about to become faster and easier, not to mention this thing is WORTH the investment because it will last you for many years.
The 10-speed mixer has a flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, a bowl and bowl lid, and a pouring shield. The 5-quart stainless-steel bowl can mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch! That stunning floral mixing bowl doesn't come with the standard mixer, but you can buy a similar one here!
Promising review: "I have owned a KitchenAid mixer for well over 20 years and just upgraded to this one. We redid the kitchen, and my accent color is aqua, so this looks spectacular sitting on my counter. I wanted a little more power, and this is perfect for me. I do a lot of baking, so I couldn't live without a KitchenAid mixer. I also have the spiralizer and pasta-making attachments. This is a workhorse! I will never use anything but a KitchenAid." —T Jaye Brand
Price: $449.95+ (available in 22 colors)
12. A pair of printed waterproof rain boots because there's no better way to prep for showers than with a stylish pair of shoes that'll have you happily splashing your way through alllll the puddles.
These are available on Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you're a Prime member!
Promising review: "Just as the reviews promised! Good fit, perfect for the spring rain and mud season. Well made and comfortable. Can't say I'm looking forward to more wetness, but I'll be ready when it comes." —Susan W.
Price: $50 (available in 42 styles and women's sizes 6–11)
13. A stainless-steel water bottle you can bet will put any other water bottle on the market to shame. You may be asking why and the first reason is because it comes with a double-spout built-in straw (a smaller opening for sipping and a large one for swigging). Unlike other popular bottles, this one allows you to cover the straw when you're not drinking from it thanks to the leak-proof push button opening! Did I mention it'll keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and features a carry loop for easy transport?
Promising review: "I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered. If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." —Amazon Customer
Price: $18.79+ (available in 22 colors and 4 sizes)