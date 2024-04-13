BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 27 Products That’ll Turn Your Home Into The Relaxing Haven Of Your Dreams

    Help transform your home into a calming oasis.

    by
    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    ,
    Felisha Rossi
    by Felisha Rossi

    BuzzFeed Contributor

      

    1. An incense holder for those who find it relaxing to burn incense. This piece can hold more than one stick at a time, and even has a walnut base to catch the ash. Zero cleanup = very relaxing!

    a reviewer photo of the incense holder next to books
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this, I used to light incense all the time but I could never find a holder that does not let the ash get all over the counter. This is aligned perfectly so the ash drops right into the little dip and I do not have to constantly wipe my counters down." —Holly

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    2. A moon lamp because every peaceful space can benefit from that warm, soothing glow. Equipped with 128 colors, as well as flash and fade modes, this lamp also has a timer so you can use it however (and whenever) you like.

    Moon lamp next to vase with flowers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This lamp/night-light is awesome!! It looks amazing and works perfectly. It charges easily and I leave it on all night. I love that there's a setting where it will smoothly transition from one color to the next. Now I want different sizes :)) I really love it!!" —M. Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three sizes).

    3. A rainfall showerhead to make every shower a spa-like experience. This fixture provides consistent high pressure and can be installed in less than a minute. Yes, really!

    a reviewer photo of the shower head
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it!!! Perfect: look, design, spray. Agreed by all family members! After many years of looking for shower heads that met all of our needs, while using 'fair' showerheads purchased from stores, we finally found it!! Thank you SparkPod!" —Kathy C.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in four sizes and multiple finishes).

    4. And a pack of shower steamers that offer instant stress relief. Each steamer has its own relaxing scent — just pop it on the shower floor (away from the flow of water) and wait for it to work its magic.

    a reviewer photo of the shower steamers in gift box
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these, my favorite is probably the lavender, you can feel your body relax after using the shower bombs and the best part is your feet feel so smooth and tingly. Highly recommend." —Sarah S

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.99.

    5. A stone-and-sand canvas print triptych that's proof art can be soothing. Each canvas is ready to hang and won't fade or crack over time.

    Canvas hanging on sea foam green wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Put these canvas art pieces in my newly renovated bathroom. Gives it a nice relaxing spa feel. Really like the sand since it gives off a natural color that is not overpowering to the space. And the canvas can wipe clean, if necessary, since it will be used in a bathroom." —Debbie K.

    Get a three-piece set from Amazon for $32.96.

    6. A beanbag chair so plush and comfortable that even horses love it. Suitable for humans as well, this '90s seating option is the perfect place to curl up with a book, take a nap, or simply unwind after a long day.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm 31-years-old and recently became obsessed with getting beanbags. After doing some internet sleuthing, I came across these, took an impulsive leap, and bought two of these for my husband and I. We can't stop sitting on them. They have rendered our living room couch completely useless. If we're sitting down at home, we're sitting in these. We move them from room to room when we want to relax, and that's no easy feat, because they're GINORMOUS. I've noticed that over time (and literal everyday use), they lose a bit of their initial plumpness, but we bought extra memory foam to stuff them over time. Still haven't felt the need to do that yet though! I 100,000% recommend these. Everyone who comes over leaves wanting one of their own. We fought with our families during Christmas over who was going to get to sit in them while opening presents. You NEED this beanbag. Also: Our dogs love them too. So, human bed and dog bed all in one!" —Abigail

    Get it from Amazon for $110.03+ (available in 32 colors).

    7. A bath caddy for those who love to do just about anything in the tub. This baby has room for books, snacks, devices, and even a glass of wine. The width is adjustable, and there’s an anti-slip mat underneath, so it can work with almost any tub setup.

    A reviewer photo of the bath caddy holding multiple items over a bathtub
    Darlene / Wayfair

    Promising review: “It’s perfect for my spa bathroom. I love the color and it’s perfect for my accessories. I will definitely spend a lot of time in the tub!!!” —Vivian

    Get it from Wayfair for $46.76+ (originally $52.99+; available in two finishes).

    8. A tree of life macrame wall hanging that exudes calming, serene vibes. Made from cotton rope, this macrame accent piece can be displayed virtually anywhere in your home.

    Dream catcher hanging on the wall next to home decor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very nice addition to a room making it more cozy, good quality and can be a perfect gift to someone. Really enjoying this purchase!" —Vesna

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two styles).

    9. A two-piece set of bath rugs that’ll prevent you from tracking water all over your bathroom every time you get out of the shower or bath. This chenille find boasts a moisture-wicking surface that’s soft to the touch and has a nonslip back to keep it safely in place.

    a reviewer photo of the cream colored bathroom mat set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these bath mats. They are plush and soft and very comfortable to step onto with bare feet. They do not have the rubber that does not do well in the wash and they cling to the floor very well." —Dag

    Get a two-piece set from Amazon for $9.79+ (available in 11 sizes and 17 colors).

    10. An ornate crystal candle holder to decorate your coffee table, mantle, or dining room. This accent piece is shaped like a lotus flower and easily fits a tealight, votive, or pillar candle. To add even more life to your space, group several candle holders together.

    Wayfair, Elizabeth / Wayfair

    Promising review: “Beautiful centerpiece for our dining table. Packaged very well too. We love the amber crystals. It’s well-made.” —Lucille

    Get it from Wayfair for $28.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors).

    11. A fuzzy, faux-fur throw blanket in case you need to add some coziness to your space. Pop this wonderfully fluffy blanket over the back of your couch or at the foot of your bed, and snuggle up with it the next time you're watching TV or reading a book.

    Blanket draped on couch
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "I am a self-proclaimed throw blanket freak! I have been buying them for my own house as well as for gifts for the past 20 years. I have purchased from all well-known stores and companies that sell throws and have been happy with most of them. But this blanket is a game changer! It is beautiful, plush, weighty, and might I even say decadent! The best blanket I have ever purchased thus far! I bought the honey color (beautiful!) but am hoping to buy another in the pearl color!" —Melissa856

    Get it from Anthropologie for $138 (available in four colors).

    12. A mini Japanese-inspired zen garden kit that's the perfect tranquil accessory for your home office. When you feel stressed, simply roll a ball (or two) through the sand to create an intricate design.

    Zen garden on art table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love this zen garden and it is the center of our living room table. Inevitably, we will sit and use it while gathering together and it truly brings peace and calm even if using it for a few minutes. A fun and calming addition to our home!" —The Big Indy

    Get it from Amazon for $55.75.

    13. A dried flower bouquet because caring for the real deal can be stressful, and who needs more stress in their lives? These dried arrangements don't need to be watered, trimmed, or fed, but they still add a pop of color to your space.

    Five dried flower arrangements
    DeLaTerreNaturals / Etsy

    Promising review: "I purchased a dried bouquet for my two year anniversary and was thrilled with my purchase! The bouquet was just as beautiful as pictured, and arrived promptly and safely packaged. We have it hanging on our wall now and will absolutely buy more in the future as it makes such a lovely decoration!" —Annamarie 

    Get it from DeLaTerreNaturals on Etsy for $26 (available in five styles).

    14. A star projector, because who doesn't want to transform their bedroom ceiling into a moving starry night sky? Use the included remote to pick the light effect of your choice and create the most relaxing atmosphere possible.

    Cat looking at star projector
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this and I love the lights, it illuminates the room beautifully. You can stare at your walls and ceiling forever! The benefit of this product is that it is less expensive than those laser projectors and this projects a nice and clear constellation. The best part about it is that it is good for relaxation and the lights help with melanopsin which is a sleep hormone. It really does help with falling asleep. This projector has 16 colors. It has Bluetooth, white noise machine, and the aurora projector. It has a built-in speaker and an auto timer to help turn it off whenever you want it to throughout your sleep. Remote control is provided to help change the settings. And I bought this for myself and I'm over 30-years-old, and I know if you have kids, they will love this product too. This is great for all ages." —Michael 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in six styles).

    15. A pair of noise-canceling headphones so you can drown out any unwanted sounds while you’re doing chores, trying to relax, or working from home. The 22-hour battery life means these headphones are also great for listening to music or even taking important work calls.

    a reviewer wearing the black JBL headphones around their neck with a button-up shirt and a bag strap
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have owned many different kinds of headphones over the years, and these JBLs have the same or better quality as my last pair of Beats. I'm sure there are better ones, but not at this price. Got mine on Black Friday and liked them so much I got my wife the same set in a different color." —Dan

    Get them from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in three colors and with or without a case or power bank).

    16. A rocking chair that's way more stylish than the rocking chairs of yore. Upholstered in a teddy bear-inspired fabric, this chair is comfy, cozy, and sturdy thanks to its solid wood and metal frame. You can rock all night in this guy!

    a reviewer photo of the white fuzzy rocking chair on carpet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This chair was everything I wanted it to be — was not too hard to assemble, very comfy, the material is soft and velvety and the color is like how it's pictured." —Trisha Buchanan

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in 17 colors).

    17. A bathtub pillow in case you need support for your neck and shoulders while you’re lounging among the bubbles. This spa-like pillow is made of machine-washable soft mesh for maximum comfort and has suction cups on the back that adhere to your bath to prevent slippage.

    a reviewer photo of the bath pillow in tub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this pillow! It's so comfy and it hits all the right spots. My bath time is way more enjoyable now. In fact, I'm writing this review in the bathtub — using the pillow right now! And I'll be here for a while. 🛀" —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99.

    18. A scalp massager that'll have you in a relaxed state within minutes, if not sooner. If you love going to get your hair cut or blown out because of that scalp massage as your tresses are washed, this thing is for you.

    Man using massager
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My first kiss, a night in Paris, warm puppy love... none come close to my first night with my USAGA head massager. You've changed my life, my love. Is that cardinal the reddest you've seen? Is the air suddenly more oxygenated? No, it's my USAGA." —kaisersuzuki

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors).

    19. A fairy garden kit that’ll surely delight any visitors (young or old!) in your yard. You can arrange and design this mini garden scene to your liking, though you will need to purchase a pot separately if that’s how you want to display it.

    Wayfair

    This set includes one acorn house, one fairy with an acorn hat, one acorn bench, three log fences, three birdhouse stakes, one squirrel, and one tree slab pathway.

    Promising review: “I really like the items that came in the fairy garden kit. I think it will be beautiful in my garden!” —Cristina

    Get it from Wayfair for $29.99.

    20. A crystal lamp that'll help cleanse the energy in your space if you believe in that sort of thing. At the very least, just look at this selenite accent piece as a calming and unique alternative to a typical table lamp.

    a reviewer photo of the white crystal lamp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It exceeds my expectations. It stands almost 9 inches on the base. Very bright, surprisingly bright! Gives off a beautiful glow in a darker room. Arrived in shipping box, intact with plenty of cushion. The lamp and base were in an additional box. That box looked like it has been kicked around and handlers a lot. I was preparing for the worst. Luckily the tower was wrapped with additional foam wrap inside the second box, so everything arrived in one piece. I will buy again from this seller. Definitely worth the price for the size and momentary suspense!" —Amazonian😍

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    21. A wineglass holder for your bath or shower. Need we say more? No, but for those of you who are curious, this lil' must-have has a grip that doesn't quit. In other words, your vino is safe here.

    Hand grabbing wine glass off holder hanging in the shower
    Target

    Promising review: "Great cup holder for your shower or bath. No adhesive needed, just sticks by itself. As long as your surface is smooth (or glossy tile) this should work great for you. It’s also easy to remove or move from place to place as needed." —MNmom4

    Get if from Target for $15.

    22. A foot spa because your feet deserve some R&R too! Sure, you can pay for a pedicure to pamper your hooves every so often, but owning one of these makes so much more sense. This gadget heats up the water to your desired temperature, has built-in massage rollers, and even boasts a pumice stone.

    Foot spa filled with water
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This foot massager is AMAZING! It is so easy to use and gives your feet and amazing massage! I could go on and on about it, but long story short, don’t hesitate to buy it!" —Caleb

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99.

    23. A plush, shaggy rug because rugs instantly soften a room and make spaces cozier. This particular rug is super soft and luxurious. It can also be vacuumed or cleaned in the washing machine, which means it’s very easy to care for.

    a reviewer photo of a dog sitting on the white rug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Rug is so soft and comfortable. It came shipped in an airtight bag and the instructions said to let it air out for two days. I placed it as soon as I took it out the bag and I do believe it got cozier after the two days. Happy with my purchase. It fit perfectly next to my daughter's twin bed." —KyraS.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.79+ (available in five sizes and 10 colors).

    24. A sound machine to make falling asleep at night easier than counting sheep. This puppy has everything you need to drift off to sleep peacefully, including 25 soothing sounds, a multicolored night-light with adjustable brightness, and five timer functions.

    a reviewer photo of the sound machine glowing teal
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this little portable and lightweight sound machine. The quality is very good, it has different sounds, beautiful colors and a timer, everything that you're looking for in a sound machine. I especially like the stargazing sound. It even relaxes my pets. You will not be disappointed." —Tiffany

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).

    25. A singing bowl because no relaxing home is complete without those peaceful, dulcet tones. Whether you're a meditation expert or just getting acquainted with the practice, this is a must-have.

    Hand holding singing bowl
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Omg this is the best thing I’ve ever purchased off of Amazon, I’ve always struggled with meditation due to my PTSD but I tell you, this little bowl has helped me control my thoughts on another level. From the first time I used this bowl, I became so at peace within my meditation that I got scared because I felt as if I was floating away lol in a good way tho, but I’m very satisfied with my purchase!!!" —Lisha D

    Get it from Amazon for $28.75+ (available in eight colors and configurations).

    26. Speaking of meditation, a meditation cushion is another essential purchase since being comfortable while meditating is key. Each one is filled with memory foam and boasts a colorful pattern on the outside.

    Meditation pillows on patio
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "There's not a single negative thing I can say about this product. It's absolutely gorgeous, bright vibrant colors. It expanded into a full firm yet pillowy soft cushion. My daughter uses it to sit on when she's meditating, reading, applying makeup, journaling, etc. I got the blue with turquoise in the center and I've had nothing but compliments. Very pleased with this product and I spent hours searching. So stop here and just order it. It's larger than I could've imagined and trust me, you will not be disappointed!" —N. Fuller 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five colors and in packages of one or two).

    27. A patio loveseat so you can relax and put your feet up while basking in the sun. Use this wicker piece to sip your morning coffee, enjoy an afternoon cocktail, or just catch some Zs.

    Target

    Promising review: "This loveseat is perfect for a porch, patio or balcony. Really well made and SO COMFORTABLE." —cpenn1787

    Get it from Target for $500 (available in two colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.