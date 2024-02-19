Skip To Content
    If You Love Beautiful Decor, You Won’t Want To Scroll Past These 25 Target Products

    No unaesthetic pieces here.

    Samantha Leffler
    by Samantha Leffler

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A potted faux lavender plant because who can say no to such a bright, sweet, accent piece? This plant, which you obviously don’t need to worry about watering, will bring the perfect pop of color to a mantle, windowsill, or wherever else you wish to display it.

    The faux lavender plant in a white pot on a table
    Target

    Promising review: “These are one of the prettiest flowers and the planter is full and only $5. I’m going to get a couple more to set around and add some color here and there.” —Sue

    Price: $5

    2. A textured, faux fur throw that’ll add some coziness and color to your space. Pop this machine-washable, reversible blanket over the back of your couch or at the foot of your bed, and snuggle up with it the next time you’re watching TV or reading a book.

    light red textured faux fur throw
    Target

    Promising review: “I love this throw! Very chic. I fold it up and keep it on the end of my L couch. Does not loose its fuzziness after washing. It’s warm and comfortable. My dogs love to lay on it too!” —Jessica

    Price: $24.99 (available in four colors)

    3. A portable bluetooth speaker so you can easily liven up whatever room you’re in. In addition to supplying the music, this speaker’s bold yellow hue and funky floral pattern is an instant mood booster.

    the yellow portable speaker with a strap
    Target

    Price: $19.99

    4. A bright hexagon shelf to add a pop of color to a kid’s room or home office. The shelf is ideal for storing toys, books, and other knickknacks that you'd like to display, rather than stowing them away on a bookcase or in a drawer.

    The hexagon-shaped shelves in different colors hanging on a wall
    Target

    Promising review:These little shelves are incredibly cute, lightweight, and easy to hang. They have a sawtooth style hanging bracket on the back, so they only require one nail each! I bought the yellow, and it’s almost an autumnal gold shade. I would buy these again.” —Leona G.

    Price: $15 (available in two colors)

    5. A square throw pillow with a floral pattern in case you’re looking to brighten up your living room or bedroom. This colorful accent features a cotton exterior with plump filling that’s both easy to clean and comfortable to lie on.

    Target

    Promising review: “My home has a blue floral theme and I thought this would be the perfect addition, and it is!” —PineappleBath

    Price: $10

    6. A set of three vintage-style botanical drawings to add some vibrant hues to your living space. These blue-and-green prints have a hand-drawn look that adds character to a bathroom or entryway and work equally well whether they're grouped together or displayed on their own.

    The trio of floral prints hanging on a wall
    Target

    Promising review: “I was looking for botanical prints that looked high-end without the high-end price tag, and also wanted something that wasn't ‘too girly’ so that my husband would be onboard with flowers around the bed. We both LOVE these pieces — super easy to hang, I had them up on the wall within five minutes, and we've already had so many compliments on them. Target really nailed it with this set!” —Kristin

    Price: $75

    7. Or, a set of nine bold photographs so you can create your own colorful gallery wall at home. Each individual framed photo is 11x11 inches.

    The colorful nine photos arranged in a gallery wall formation
    Target

    Promising review: “Great value! I had been wanting a gallery wall for a hallway, but had been having the hardest time trying to find enough frames at once that wouldn’t break the bank. This set was perfect! The black frame gives a modern vibe, and the inner mat is a classy touch. I would suggest measuring everything out to get a clean, even display. A fantastic find! Plan to order more soon!” —TarynJeff

    Price: $40

    8. A lavender gingham storage bin, because who says storage solutions need to be neutral and boring? Each cube-shaped bin is lightweight and easy to grab, and has plenty of room for books, toys, and the like. Plus, these bins come in plenty of different colors and patterns, so it’s easy to mix and match ‘em.

    the lavender gingham storage bin above a cubby
    Target

    Promising review: “Good quality especially for the price. Great selection of colors and styles. The size is perfect.” —Gypsy

    Price: $5 (available in 17 colors and patterns)

    9. A succulent-print shower curtain that’s just too fun to ignore. While the bottom half of the shower curtain features vibrant orange, yellow, and green hues, the top half is mostly white, so it will still go with just about any bathroom decor style.

    The white shower curtain with colorful succulents on the bottom half
    Target

    Promising review: “This curtain is a nice weight and looks terrific! The colors are vivid and blend well with several different backdrops.” —None

    Price: $16

    10. A heathered curtain panel because sometimes you want a little bit of privacy. Each machine-washable panel is able to darken the room while adding style to your space, and comes with a rod pocket so you can hang it easily. Just note that you’ll need to purchase two panels if you want to cover both sides of a window.

    two of the heathered curtain panels hanging on either side of a window in a room
    Target

    Promising review: “These work so so great! I have them over each window in my home. And it has significantly reduced the amount of heat coming into each room. They are also great to keep the lights from outside coming in.” —Cody

    Price: $11 per panel (available in two sizes and four colors)

    11. A denim-inspired placemat to bring some blue hues to your dinner table. This textilene placemat helps protect your table from messes and is super easy to clean, in addition to being completely adorable.

    The blue placemats on a table underneath two place settings
    Target

    Promising review: “These are classic and beautiful. We look forward to using them both indoors and outdoors. Easy to clean. So happy with the color!!” —boymom2

    Price: $3

    12. A vibrant blue doormat that says “hello” in contrasting white cursive to immediately let your guests know exactly how welcome they are in your home.

    the doormat with &quot;hello&quot; written on it
    Target

    Promising review: “I really hate spending money on door mats that look awful really quickly. But this has been a good door mat to add a pop of color for the spring!” —Freedom1

    Price: $12

    13. A rattan rainbow storage basket to bring whimsy to a child’s room or play space (or even your room or play space). Use this mountable, playful piece to store books, stuffed animals, and toys (or scarves, belts, and accessories).

    The storage basket with a rainbow above it hanging on a wall
    Target

    Promising review: “I bought this for my child's room. Their favorite color is rainbow. It's larger than I pictured overall. The basket itself isn't too large, but it's a great size for a child's treasures. The colors in the picture are representative of the actual item. It feels very sturdy.” —Perfect for kids room

    Price: $49.99

    14. A brightly patterned striped bath rug that's a great way to add some color to your bathroom without going overboard. Reviews love that it is comfortable to step on and machine washable.

    The red, green, pink, and blue striped bath rug in front of a bathroom
    Target

    Promising review: “This bath rug is super cute and makes me smile every time I see it! The colors are great, and it feels well-made. It really brightens up the small half bath we have it in.” —MollyM

    Price: $20

    15. A turquoise electric tea kettle because white kitchens are basic and boring. This adorable appliance boasts an ergonomic grip handle, water level gauge, a light that indicates when water is boiling, and a spare filter. Keep it on the stove for a burst of color!

    The blue tea kettle with a round handle and small spout on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: “This electric kettle works great! It holds a lot of water so you don’t have to fill it up very often. The water gauge helps you track how much water is left. It heats the water up very quickly and efficiently. I think it looks nice on the countertop. It has a nice design. The color is also very nice. We use it pretty much every day. I also like that unlike a regular kettle, it doesn’t make a loud noise when it is ready. I would definitely recommend this kettle!” —Bhrgirl

    Price: $69.99+ (available in five colors)

    16. A vintage-inspired area rug in case you want to bring some more character to your space. This rug boasts a floral pattern and distressed detailing for a cozy boho feel. It's also fade-resistant and designed to withstand heavy foot traffic so you'll get plenty of use out of it.

    The green rug with a light floral pattern and distressed details in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "I originally bought the cream colored rug for my entryway and hallway, which is connected to my living room. After buying a couple of other rugs which did not look right, I bought another one of these and it matches perfectly. It also ages well, as the original rugs are over a year old but still look great despite heavy traffic." —JLee

    Price: $30+ (available in three colors and up to four sizes)

    17. Or, for something more modern, a diamond patterned shag rug that’ll add some texture to a room of your choosing, making the space infinitely more comfy and cozy. Reviewers love that this accent piece is fade-and-stain-resistant, and has minimal shedding.

    Target

    Promising review: “Absolutely love how cozy and fluffy this rug is! The color is beautiful, and it is thick enough to sit on without a pillow. The price is so amazing for this size and thickness.” —Beautybybergie

    Price: $100+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    18. A small ceramic table lamp to illuminate your space in an instant. The base of the lamp features an intricate blue and white abstract pattern that adds color and a contemporary touch.

    The lamp with a white shade and an intricate white and blue base on a table
    Target

    Promising review: “Very cute! It worked perfectly with my new denim upholstered platform bed. Not too small and not too big. Perfect size for nightstands.” —Treyceme

    Price: $34 (includes 1 LED bulb; also sold without a bulb)

    19. A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper in a Mediterranean tile pattern so you can transform your bathroom into an Italian oasis. This blue and white pattern also works great above a fireplace or as a vibrant kitchen backsplash. Each roll is about 28 square feet.

    The blue and white wallpaper in a bathroom
    Target

    Promising review: “Exactly what I expected! Looks great around my fireplace to cover old ugly tiles in my rental!” —HW

    Price: $33.99 for a 28.18 sq ft roll

    20. A faux-eucalyptus wreath that’ll look great hanging on your door or over a mantle. This lush, full wreath is packed with green leaves and white accents, and even has a blue ribbon hanging from it for some added charm and color. Whether you celebrate Easter or just want to usher in spring a tad early, this is the perfect accent piece to display.

    the faux wreath hanging on a door
    Target

    Promising review: “Another beautiful wreath by Studio McGee…it’s large, full, and well-made. Love it!” —K Reid

    Price: $50

    21. A gold drum accent table to help you add a gilded touch to your space. The table's surface features hammered accents, which make it look even more luxe, and its raised edges make it perfect for holding plants or small knickknacks.

    A cylindric gold accent table in a living room with a hammered exterior
    Target

    Promising review: “What a value for the price! The quality and the color is exceptional. It is a great addition to my eclectic/ rustic decor.” —beautiful table

    Price: $90 (available in two colors)

    22. A 10-piece set of decorative lemons for an easy update — just toss them in a bowl or vase and display them around your home. These yellow faux fruits will add bold hues to any space, and will instantly brighten your day and mood. Trust us!

    the lemons on display in a decorative bowl
    Target

    Promising review: “I purchased these lemons to use as vase filler in my living area. The color is so lifelike, vibrant, and cheery. My kids thought they were real lemons and didn't believe me until they picked them up and felt for themselves that they're more lightweight than real lemons. Such a nice pick-me-up decorative piece for the spring/summer seasons.” —Sara

    Price: $10

    23. A brass desktop calendar so you can add a gilded touch to your desk that’s also practical and filled with character. This fun and functional piece boasts an antique finish, and can be reused year after year.

    the brass manual calendar on a pile of books
    Target

    Promising review: “I fell in love with this piece as soon as I saw it. Bought it for my writer’s station. Such a vintage looking touch. I thought it would update the days on its own, but it’s all manual. Still nice and adds that vintage touch. Like most things at Target, I wish it was cheaper. But I don’t regret it nonetheless.” —Lily

    Price: $16.99

    24. A sage green glass vase in case you want to display a bouquet of flowers, faux or fresh. This tinted glass accent piece features a flared design on top, and comes in different sizes to accommodate different arrangements.

    the green vase with flowers on a table
    Target

    Promising review: “Soft green glass vase. Wide open top so there is room for a full bouquet of flowers. Easily fit a dozen roses with greens. Bought it for my kitchen and I love that it is low but wide.” —Mimzysmom

    Price: $19.99+ (available in three sizes)

    25. A chalkboard calendar because organizing your life is important, especially if you can do it in a stylish way. The calendar is magnet compatible and includes two white chalk pencils with magnetic clips and a gold magnet. To add more color, use brightly colored chalk.

    The calendar with its pens hanging on a wall
    Target

    Promising review: “I love this calendar more than I could put into words! When I moved into my new house, I wanted a new calendar (I was using a whiteboard). This just adds something more! It’s more sophisticated than a whiteboard, and it looks so good my sister asked for one for Christmas! It’s easy to clean and the chalkboard pencils and markers from the same brand work like an absolute dream!” —cfumerola

    Price: $15.99

