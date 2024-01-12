20 Affordable Things From Target That'll Make Your Home Look Like Something From A Magazine

1. An over-door shoe organizer with 24 pockets to keep your sandals, sneakers, and slippers in one place. This organizer features a mix of solid and mesh panels in front of each pocket, and can hold various accessories as well. You can even use it in your pantry for snacks or in your hall closet for cleaning supplies!
2. A textured, faux fur throw that’ll add some coziness to your space. Pop this machine-washable, reversible blanket over the back of your couch or at the foot of your bed, and snuggle up with it the next time you’re watching TV or reading a book.
3. A cast aluminum wok from our Goodful collection so you can whip up an array of restaurant-quality meals with ease. This dishwasher- and oven-safe pan is ideal for stir fries, steaming vegetables, and more, and costs significantly less than similar options from other brands. Plus, shoppers are seriously impressed with this pan’s nonstick surface.
4. A bright hexagon shelf to add a pop of color to a kid’s room or home office. The shelf is ideal for storing toys, books, and other knickknacks that you'd like to display, rather than stowing them away on a bookcase or in a drawer.
5. A square throw pillow with a floral pattern in case you’re looking to bring a pop of color to your living room or bedroom. This colorful accent features a cotton exterior with plump filling that’s both easy to clean and comfortable to lie on.
6. A set of three vintage-style botanical drawings to add some vibrant hues to your living space. These blue-and-green prints have a hand-drawn look that adds character to a bathroom or entryway and work equally well whether they're grouped together, part of a gallery wall, or displayed on their own.
7. A chalkboard calendar because organizing your life is important, especially if you can do it in a stylish way. The calendar is magnet compatible and includes two white chalk pencils with magnetic clips and a gold magnet.
8. A hanging mirror with a light wood frame in case you’re looking to add depth to your space. This round mirror has a built-in strap for easy mounting wherever you like, and goes with any decor style.
9. A sturdy coir doormat that says “Yay! You’re here!” to immediately let your guests know exactly how welcome they are in your home.
10. A wood towel ladder so your bathroom can be chic and mess-free. This piece features four rungs for towels, robes, and more, not to mention its stunning good looks.
11. A succulent-print shower curtain that’s just too fun to ignore. While the bottom half of the shower curtain features vibrant orange, yellow, and green hues, the top half is mostly white, so it will still go with just about any bathroom decor style.
12. A denim-inspired placemat to bring some color to your dinner table. This textilene placemat helps protect your table from messes and is super easy to clean, in addition to being completely adorable.
13. A natural-finish wooden picture frame so you can show off your fave pics while also making a style statement. This neutral frame features a debossed pattern all around and can be displayed vertically or horizontally.
14. A heathered curtain panel because sometimes you want a little bit of privacy. Each machine-washable panel is able to darken the room while adding style to your space, and comes with a rod pocket so you can hang it easily. Just note that you’ll need to purchase two panels if you want to cover both sides of a window.
15. A coiled rope storage basket that provides a creative way to store toys, extra pillows, and more. With 13 inches of storage space and contrasting handles that make transportation from room to room ridiculously easy, you can’t go wrong with this purchase.
16. A round faux shearling ottoman so you can finally put your feet up and relax. This chic piece has contrasting wood legs and is sturdy enough to be used as an extra seat when you have company.
17. A large double-burner griddle from our Goodful collection that’ll have people calling you ‘chef’ all day long. This cast aluminum pan features a nonstick surface that can’t be beat, making it ideal for batch cooking and larger meals. It can even go in the dishwasher if you don’t feel like cleaning it by hand.
18. A neutral five-piece bedding set to freshen up your bedroom style and revamp your room. This durable cotton set boasts a gray woven stripe pattern with geometric shapes and goes with just about anything.
19. A three-wick candle with a wooded sage scent to fill your home with the aroma of the outdoors without having to set foot outside. This elegant soy candle boasts notes of sage intermingled with pine-like cypress, woodsy olive leaf, fruity rosewood, and smoky charcoal.
20. A diamond patterned shag rug that’ll add some texture to a room of your choosing, making the space infinitely more comfy and cozy. Reviewers love that this accent piece is fade- and stain-resistant, and has minimal shedding.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.