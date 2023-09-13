    People Are Sharing Their Theories On What Happened In The Last Few Minutes Of The "Top Boy" Finale

    It kicks off in the last ep, for real!

    This post contains MAJOR spoilers for Top Boy season three!!!

    The final season of the electrifying Top Boy is now out on Netflix, and people are ~reeling~ over the fallout from our final trip to Summerhouse.

    All six eps of the final season dropped on Netflix on 7 September, and follow the dramatic conclusion to season two, in which Micheal Ward's character, Jamie, was murdered in his own house by Kano's character, Sully.

    This season has been as dramatic and as ever, with many twists and turns including the addition of a rival Irish gang in East London (fronted by Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson) and by Dushane's (Ashley Walters) death.

    But the main question fans are asking as of the final episode is this – #whokilledsully??

    As a stalwart Top Boy character, Sully's death was not unexpected, but certainly a big plot point. In the last few minutes of the finale, Stef (Araloyin Oshunremi) points a gun at Sully, but chooses not to kill him in revenge for his brother Jamie's death. Sully gets in his car, seemingly safe, and is then killed by a shot from outside the car. It's A LOT.

    Now people all over social media are speculating who it could be! Here are some of the main fan theories we're backing...

    Jaq

    Many fans are suspecting Jaq (Jasmine Jobson) – a member of the Summerhouse crew – due to the fact that Sully had her best friend Kieron killed, and because she feared Sully would come for her and her family. This is because she stole a lot of gear from Sully, and Sully made it clear he didn't believe she deserved a pass. As highlighted in the below TikTok, she also wears clothes similar to the killer's in the final episode – a padded jacket and black gloves.

    Rafe

    Sully's cousin is also a suspect to some fans who once entertained the idea of killing Sully in season two of Top Boy: Summerhouse. In the below TikTok by user @thatguydiaby, Sully is shown saying that Rafe is one to "wait til everything is died down and sneak up on man", which is essentially what happened.

    The description for the final episode also mentions that "Sully is confronted by a ghost from his past", which could add up to Rafe being the killer.

    Mandy

    Mandy is Summerhouse member Dris' girlfriend who was previously sent to prison for manslaughter in Top Boy: Summerhouse. After she's released, Mandy cleans up her image, which the below TikTok believes provides the perfect cover for her to kill Sully and get away with it. After all, Sully did kill Dris – something Mandy doesn't know to be true, but strongly suspects happened.

    Becks

    As this TikTok explains, Jaq being the killer could be too obvious of a conclusion, and it's certainly possible that someone dressed up in Jaq's clothes to commit Sully's murder. Jaq's girlfriend Becks, who is looking after Jaq's sister Lauryn's newborn, coulllllld be a candidate for this. Becks is also pretty vocal about her dislike for Jaq's lifestyle, and could want Sully gone so that Jaq could be free.

    Diana

    One of the most convincing theories is that Diana, Keiron's mum, is behind Sully's death. After all, Sully did orchestrate the killing of her son in the final episode of this season as a punishment for Keiron lying to him about Jaq stealing his supply. Another reason for this theory is that Diana is often seen wearing a headwrap, which the killer is wearing in Sully's death scene 👀.

    Who do YOU think killed Sully? And what are your thoughts on the final season of Top Boy? Let us know in the comments below.