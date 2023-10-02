    From "Big Brother" To "Killers Of The Flower Moon", Here Is Absolutely Everything Coming To UK Screens This October

    Including Loki season two, Fraiser, and Pain Hustlers.

    Looking for a new TV show to binge or a movie to watch for a film night? Well, you've come to the right place! Here are 29 of the best TV shows and movies coming to the UK this month.

    Note: These release dates and streaming platforms only apply to viewers based in the UK, Ireland, and some European territories.

    1. Beckham

    Starring: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham

    Release date: 4 October

    Where to watch: Netflix

    2. Bargain

    Starring: Jin Sun-kyu, Jun Jong-seo, Chang Ryul

    Release date: 5 October

    Where to watch: Paramount+

    3. Everything Now

    Starring: Sophie Wilde, Vivienne Acheampong, Stephen Fry

    Release date: 5 October

    Where to watch: Netflix

    4. Loki – Season Two

    Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

    Release date: 6 October

    Where to watch: Disney+

    5. Godfather of Harlem – Season Three

    Starring: Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera

    Release date: 6 October

    Where to watch: Lionsgate+

    6. Fraiser

    Starring: Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst

    Release date: 6 October

    Where to watch: Paramount+

    7. Big Brother

    Starring: AJ Odudu, Will Best 

    Release date: 8 October

    Where to watch: ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX

    8. C*A*U*G*H*T

    Starring: Susan Sarandon, Matthew Fox, Kick Gurry

    Release date: 12 October

    Where to watch: ITVX

    9. Shining Vale – Season Three

    Starring: Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino

    Release date: 13 October 

    Where to watch: Lionsgate+

    10. Goosebumps

    Starring: Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna

    Release date: 13 October

    Where to watch: Disney+

    11. Lessons in Chemistry

    Starring: Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King

    Release date: 13 October

    Where to watch: Apple TV+

    12. Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

    Release date: 18 October

    Where to watch: Disney+

    13. Bodies

    View this video on YouTube
    Starring: Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor

    Release date: 19 October

    Where to watch: Netflix

    14. The Burning Girls

    Starring: Samantha Morton, Ruby Stokes, Conrad Khan

    Release date: 19 October

    Where to watch: Paramount+

    15. Life on Our Planet

    Starring: Morgan Freeman

    Release date: 25 October

    Where to watch: Netflix

    16. Fellow Travelers

    Starring: Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Allison Williams

    Release date: 28 October

    Where to watch: Paramount+

    17. Fair Play

    Starring: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

    Release date: 6 October

    Where to watch: Netflix

    18. The Great Escaper

    Starring: Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson, John Standing

    Release date: 6 October 

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    19. Totally Killer

    Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Randall Park

    Release date: 6 October

    Where to watch: Prime Video

    20. Golda

    Starring: Helen Mirren, Liev Schreiber, Camille Cottin

    Release date: 6 October

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    21. The Exorcist: Believer

    Starring: Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles

    Release date: 6 October

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Trailer is here.

    22. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

    Starring: Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern

    Release date: 7 October

    Where to watch: Paramount+

    23. Killers of the Flower Moon

    Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone

    Release date: 20 October

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    24. Foe

    Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, Aaron Pierre

    Release date: 20 October

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    25. It Lives Inside

    Starring: Megan Suri, Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan

    Release date: 20 October

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    26. Trolls Band Together

    Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila Cabello

    Release date: 20 October

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    27. Five Nights at Freddy's

    Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling

    Release date: 25 October

    Where to watch: Cinemas

    Trailer is here.

    28. Pain Hustlers

    Starring: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O'Hara

    Release date: 27 October

    Where to watch: Netflix

    29. The Killer

    Starring: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Tilda Swinton

    Release date: TBC October

    Where to watch: Cinemas (and on Netflix from 10 November)

    Which of these are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!