From "Big Brother" To "Killers Of The Flower Moon", Here Is Absolutely Everything Coming To UK Screens This October

From "Big Brother" To "Killers Of The Flower Moon", Here Is Absolutely Everything Coming To UK Screens This OctoberIncluding Loki season two, Fraiser, and Pain Hustlers. Looking for a new TV show to binge or a movie to watch for a film night? Well, you've come to the right place! Here are 29 of the best TV shows and movies coming to the UK this month. BuzzFeed Note: These release dates and streaming platforms only apply to viewers based in the UK, Ireland, and some European territories. BuzzFeed 1. Beckham View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn BeckhamRelease date: 4 OctoberWhere to watch: Netflix 2. Bargain View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Jin Sun-kyu, Jun Jong-seo, Chang RyulRelease date: 5 OctoberWhere to watch: Paramount+ 3. Everything Now View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Sophie Wilde, Vivienne Acheampong, Stephen FryRelease date: 5 OctoberWhere to watch: Netflix 4. Loki – Season Two View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-RawRelease date: 6 OctoberWhere to watch: Disney+ 5. Godfather of Harlem – Season Three View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh HaderaRelease date: 6 OctoberWhere to watch: Lionsgate+ 6. Fraiser View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas LyndhurstRelease date: 6 OctoberWhere to watch: Paramount+ 7. Big Brother View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: AJ Odudu, Will Best Release date: 8 OctoberWhere to watch: ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX 8. C*A*U*G*H*T View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Susan Sarandon, Matthew Fox, Kick GurryRelease date: 12 OctoberWhere to watch: ITVX 9. Shining Vale – Season Three View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira SorvinoRelease date: 13 October Where to watch: Lionsgate+ 10. Goosebumps View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKennaRelease date: 13 OctoberWhere to watch: Disney+ 11. Lessons in Chemistry View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi KingRelease date: 13 OctoberWhere to watch: Apple TV+ 12. Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story View this video on YouTube youtube.com Release date: 18 OctoberWhere to watch: Disney+ 13. Bodies View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka OkaforRelease date: 19 OctoberWhere to watch: Netflix 14. The Burning Girls View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Samantha Morton, Ruby Stokes, Conrad KhanRelease date: 19 OctoberWhere to watch: Paramount+ 15. Life on Our Planet View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Morgan FreemanRelease date: 25 OctoberWhere to watch: Netflix 16. Fellow Travelers View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Allison WilliamsRelease date: 28 OctoberWhere to watch: Paramount+ BuzzFeed 17. Fair Play View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie MarsanRelease date: 6 OctoberWhere to watch: Netflix 18. The Great Escaper View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Michael Caine, Glenda Jackson, John StandingRelease date: 6 October Where to watch: Cinemas 19. Totally Killer View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Randall ParkRelease date: 6 OctoberWhere to watch: Prime Video 20. Golda View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Helen Mirren, Liev Schreiber, Camille CottinRelease date: 6 OctoberWhere to watch: Cinemas 21. The Exorcist: Believer Universal Pictures Starring: Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer NettlesRelease date: 6 OctoberWhere to watch: CinemasTrailer is here. 22. Pet Sematary: Bloodlines View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack MulhernRelease date: 7 OctoberWhere to watch: Paramount+ 23. Killers of the Flower Moon View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily GladstoneRelease date: 20 OctoberWhere to watch: Cinemas 24. Foe View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, Aaron PierreRelease date: 20 OctoberWhere to watch: Cinemas 25. It Lives Inside View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Megan Suri, Neeru Bajwa, Mohana KrishnanRelease date: 20 OctoberWhere to watch: Cinemas 26. Trolls Band Together View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Camila CabelloRelease date: 20 OctoberWhere to watch: Cinemas 27. Five Nights at Freddy's Universal Pictures Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner SterlingRelease date: 25 OctoberWhere to watch: CinemasTrailer is here. 28. Pain Hustlers View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O'HaraRelease date: 27 OctoberWhere to watch: Netflix 29. The Killer View this video on YouTube youtube.com Starring: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Tilda SwintonRelease date: TBC OctoberWhere to watch: Cinemas (and on Netflix from 10 November) Which of these are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!