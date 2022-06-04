I, A Brit, Went To Tokyo, And Here Are 17 Things I Noticed That Are Pretty Effing Different From The UK

Hi, I'm Sam, and I'm a Brit living in London. I love to travel, and I've ALWAYS wanted to go to Japan!
I've cast my mind back to my pre-Covid trip, and put together a list of casual observations about Japan/Tokyo that I thought were worth mentioning.
1.There are these lorries that drive around loudly playing music, presumably for promotional purposes.
2.There are certain restaurants where you can order via a vending machine!
3.You can buy sandwiches with the crusts already cut off!
4.You often get a little basket in a restaurant to store your belongings in while you sit and eat.
5.The traffic cones we saw were wayyy more exciting than ours.
6.Some places have special slippers to wear in the toilet for hygiene reasons. I'm told people also do the same at home!
7.People don't just take theirdogs for a walk!
8.Most stores in Tokyo will clip your shopping bag together with tape as a proof-of-purchase.
9.People cycle on the pavement as well as the road.
10.Convenience stores have a truly wild range of drinks, including this fluorescent green melon soda, which I became addicted to.
11.The whole country is obsessed with cute things e.g. kittens, puppies, rabbits, mice.
12.Train seats can be rotated in the direction of travel for your pleasure.
13.There are these flat wooden flip-flops called "geta" (similar to clogs), which Japanese people sometimes wear.
14.You can't smoke just anywhere – there are these designated cages on the street for smokers.
15.95% of the toilets are ~super~ fancy, with lots of buttons to enhance your toilet-going experience!
16.There are these "maid cafes" where young women dress up in maid outfits and serve you food and drink.
17.And finally, when a train pulls into a tube station, an adorable little jingle plays over the tannoy.
18.Bonus: I HAD to include this point about masks, which I wrote back in 2019... And of course, everyone wears face masks for reasons as diverse as wanting to avoid air pollution, allergens, or germs, or even wanting to cover up a spot or blemish!
Anyway, hope to see you again soon, Japan!!! 🇯🇵♥️🇯🇵♥️🇯🇵
Have you ever been to Tokyo or Japan and noticed anything unusual or amazing? Let us know in the comments below!
