From Amandla Stenberg To Jonathan Bailey – Here Are 15 Openly Gay And Queer Actors Who Have Played Straight Characters On Screen

It's been an ~interesting~ journey for queer people in the movie and television industry. Once upon a time, gay and lesbian actors, specifically, had to stay in the closet, and there were next-to-no gay parts on screen.
The idea that openly gay actors can play het characters is a relatively new phenomenon. Previously, out gay actors could only really work when roles for them a) existed, and b) weren't being given to heterosexual actors.
Now it seems much more acceptable for an openly gay actor play a straight character. In fact, here are 18 times an actor has played a straight character on screen, despite being openly gay or queer in real life...
5.Amandla Stenberg as Ruby Daly in The Darkest Minds
6.Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton
7.B.D. Wong as Wally Lin in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens
8.Portia de Rossi as Lindsay Bluth Funke in Arrested Development
9.Ben Platt as Evan Hansen in the Dear Evan Hansen movie
10.Justice Smith as Simon Aumar in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
11.Luke Evans as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast
Here's Luke's full acceptance speech, in which he talks about his career and being gay in Hollywood:
12.Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks in Mary Poppins Returns
13.Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer
14.Tyler Alvarez as Dillon in Crush
15.Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story
The debate around whether gay characters should be played by actors who share the same identity is ongoing, but it's certainly true that casting gay people in ANY and ALL roles is sure to even the playing field of the entertainment industry, and lead to a future where it doesn't matter who plays who!
