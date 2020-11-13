No Pressure, But Can You Actually Tell These Incredibly Similar Looking Animals Apart?

Correct! Wrong! It's a seal!

Seals and seal lions are both pinnipeds – a suborder which includes species of true seals, fur seals, sea lions, and walruses – but they do belong to different families and therefore have different physical traits. Sea lions are usually brown in colour, and can walk on land using their large flippers. They also have visible ears unlike true seals which just have ear holes. True seals (like the above) also have smaller flippers and tend to wriggle on their bellies on land. Fur seals are much closer to sea lions in appearance, but they have much thicker fur, are slightly smaller, and have shorter noses than sea lions.