Can You Guess These 14 Famous Films From Their Foreign Titles?

Queen of Destruction might be a better title IMO.

Sam Cleal
Sam Cleal
BuzzFeed Staff

I'm sure you know that a blockbuster movie doesn't always have the same English language name around the world – it gets translated into different languages and sometimes changes drastically.

Well, to test your knowledge and detective skills, I've taken those translations and switched them back into English to see if you can guess the original title of the movie. Good luck!

    It's The Sound of Music!

    Or as Austrians call it, Meine Lieder, meine Träume.

    It's Grease!

    Or as the Mexicans call it, Vaselina.

    It's Jaws!

    Also known in France as Les dents de la mer.

    It's To All the Boys I've Loved Before!

    Or as it's known in Italy, Tutte le volte che ho scritto ti amo.

    It's The Terminator!

    Or as Poland call it, Elektroniczny Morderca.

    It's The Sixth Sense!

    Or as China call it, He's A Ghost! Huge spoiler, right?

    It's Inception!

    AKA El origen, in many Spanish speaking countries.

    It's Avatar!

    Or as it's known in Lithuania, Isikunijimas.

    It's Knocked Up!

    Or as China call it, One Night Big Belly.

    It's Ratatouille!

    Or as it's known in Hindi, Bindaas Baavarchi.

    It's Little Miss Sunshine!

    Or as Portugal refers to it, Uma Família à Beira de um Ataque de Nervos.

    It's Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs!

    Or as it's known in Israel, Geshem Shel Falafel.

    It's Never Been Kissed!

    Or as it's known in the Philippines, Dahil Siya ay Pangit.

    It's Easy A!

    Or as Taiwan refers to it, Queen of Destruction.

