A Man Targeting Women In A "Killing Spree" Was Arrested After Two Were Found Dead, Sheriff Says

Michigan deputies pulled over a 26-year-old man early Friday after he allegedly knocked on a woman's door, sent her text messages telling her he loved her, and tried unsuccessfully to convince her to let him inside.



But when authorities caught up with him later, the man told deputies he wanted to show them some pictures on his phone.

"There were images of two females that appeared to be deceased," Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said at a press conference. "I don't think there's any doubt that the suspect was in a killing spree."

The Delta Township man, who was not publicly identified, is suspected of killing two women and intended to kill at least two more women in the area.