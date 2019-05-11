A Man Targeting Women In A "Killing Spree" Was Arrested After Two Were Found Dead, Sheriff Says

Michigan deputies pulled over a 26-year-old man early Friday after he allegedly knocked on a woman's door, sent her text messages telling her he loved her, and tried unsuccessfully to convince her to let him inside.
But when authorities caught up with him later, the man told deputies he wanted to show them some pictures on his phone.
"There were images of two females that appeared to be deceased," Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said at a press conference. "I don't think there's any doubt that the suspect was in a killing spree."
The Delta Township man, who was not publicly identified, is suspected of killing two women and intended to kill at least two more women in the area.
Eaton County Sheriff's Office officials were first alerted at 2:40 a.m. after a woman said the suspect, whom she had some type of romantic relationship with, was knocking at her door.
The man had been texting her through the night, telling her "he loved her so he spared her, and she would know what that meant soon," the sheriff said.
Before leaving, the man told the woman that he had been "ridding the demons of some dear friends of his."
The suspect left before authorities arrived, but deputies eventually caught up with him on Interstate 69, where he eventually showed them pictures of the two victims.
"There were other victims this guy intended to kill," Wrigglesworth said.
Officials said they are still investigating the sequence of events, but believe the suspect killed a 32-year-old woman in Williamston, a Lansing suburb, and a 26-year-old woman from nearby Holt. Both were found deceased by deputies with "multiple blunt force trauma."
After learning the suspect was targeting more victims, authorities made contact with two additional women, who were found safe.
All four women knew the suspect, but deputies are still investigating the nature of their relationship.
"A true bad guy was taken off the streets," Wrigglesworth said.
