How TF does The Rock do this?
Or this?
Well, his bonkers workout routine, for starters. But what fuels him to exercise, recover from all that exercise, and get evermore swole? His diet, of course!
You might already know that The Rock follows a really specific diet. When Five Thirty Eight analyzed it, they determined that he consumes about 5,000 calories per day, about 1,000 of them from cod. His diet is about 45% carbs, 36% protein, and 19% fat.
(For contrast, according to the USDA, the average American man in his 40's (The Rock is 45), eats 2,520 calories per day, with roughly 47% of calories coming from carbs, 17% from protein, and 35% from fat.)
So, now that you have some context, the question is how would you eat the Rock's 5,000-calorie high-protein, low-fat diet? The choices below more or less follow The Rock's macronutrient ratio and will add up to just about 5,000 calories per day (give or take).
What's for breakfast?5 oz. grilled steak, 1/2 avocado, 2 and 1/4 cups white rice, 3 cups scrambled egg whites (1,254 calories)4 waffles with 1/8 cup maple syrup, 8 slices of turkey bacon, 2 cups non-fat Greek yogurt, and a Starbucks grande vanilla latte (1,276 calories)12 oz. broiled cod, 2 and 1/2 cups oatmeal, 2 poached eggs (1,247calories)
And for lunch?5 oz. grilled chicken, 1/2 avocado, 2 cups quinoa (655 calories)7 oz. broiled cod, 1 and 3/4 cups quinoa, 1/2 tablespoon tahini (630 calories)8 slices turkey, 3 slices whole grain bread, 1/2 avocado, 1 medium apple (656 calories)
What about a mid-afternoon snack?7 oz. grilled chicken breast, 1 large baked potato, 1 zucchini sliced sautéed in 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil (674 calories)4 oz. steak, 1 and 1/2 cups scrambled egg whites, 1 large baked potato (644 calories)2 cups egg whites scrambled with 2 cup diced portabella, 1/2 cup chopped onion, and 3/4 tablespoon butter, plus 1 cup oatmeal (646 calories)
What's for dinner?3 oz. grilled beef patty with 1 slice cheddar cheese and 1 fried egg on a hamburger bun, 1 and 1/2 large baked sweet potatoes, 1 cup lowfat milk with 1 and 1/4 scoops of chocolate protein powder (916 calories)10 oz. broiled cod and 3 cups steamed chopped broccoli drizzled with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1 and 1/4 cups white rice, and 1 and 1/2 cups whole milk (1,089 calories)8 oz. grilled chicken breast, 1 and 3/4 cups white rice, 4 cups steamed cauliflower, 1 tablespoon butter (981 calories)
How about that midnight snack?3 oz. grilled steak, 2 and 1/4 cups quinoa, 1 scoop protein powder in 1/2 cup lowfat milk (830 calories)8 oz. broiled cod, 1 and 1/2 cups oatmeal with 1 tablespoon peanut butter, 2 cups steamed chopped kale with lemon juice (859 calories)7 oz. grilled chicken, 1 large baked sweet potato, 4 cups chopped broccoli and 30 spears asparagus sautéed in 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil (839 calories)
So, how long could you follow The Rock's diet?Um...forever? As The Rock goes, so goes my nation.Maybe a week or two if I had to, but I'd really miss processed carbs. And fat. And dessert. And alcohol.For zero seconds. This is way too restrictive.I could maintain this diet on and off if I had to, but I wouldn't want to do it full time/forever.If it was going to make me as swole as The Rock, I'd do it. Otherwise: No way.
All nutrition info taken from the USDA nutrient database and brand websites.
How about that mid-morning snack?1 cup tuna with 1 tablespoon mayonnaise on 2 slices whole grain bread, 1 large apple (570 calories)1 McDonald's Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich, 1 Cookies and Cream Quest bar (570 calories)6 oz. steamed cod, 1 1/4 large baked sweet potatoes, 2 cups steamed chopped broccoli, 1 tablespoon butter (591 calories)
