Well, his bonkers workout routine, for starters. But what fuels him to exercise, recover from all that exercise, and get evermore swole? His diet, of course!

You might already know that The Rock follows a really specific diet. When Five Thirty Eight analyzed it, they determined that he consumes about 5,000 calories per day, about 1,000 of them from cod. His diet is about 45% carbs, 36% protein, and 19% fat.

(For contrast, according to the USDA, the average American man in his 40's (The Rock is 45), eats 2,520 calories per day, with roughly 47% of calories coming from carbs, 17% from protein, and 35% from fat.)

So, now that you have some context, the question is how would you eat the Rock's 5,000-calorie high-protein, low-fat diet? The choices below more or less follow The Rock's macronutrient ratio and will add up to just about 5,000 calories per day (give or take).