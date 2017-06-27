Can You Order Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner Without Eating A Shit Ton Of Sugar?

The American Heart Association recommends having no more than 24–36 grams of added sugar a day, which means a lot of us are having more than twice the recommended max.

And this is kind of a problem, because eating a lot of added sugar is associated with heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. The thing is, sugar is in sooo many packaged foods (sometimes in shocking amounts) that it's kind of difficult to avoid unless you're vigilant AF.

(By the way, added sugar is any sugar that is added to food during processing or preparation, not the naturally occurring sugar in fruit and dairy.)