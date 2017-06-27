Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Health

Can You Order Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner Without Eating A Shit Ton Of Sugar?

If added sugar is wrong, I don't wanna be right.

Posted on
Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The average American eats 82 grams of added sugar per day. That's three Snickers bars' worth of sugar.

The American Heart Association recommends having no more than 24–36 grams of added sugar a day, which means a lot of us are having more than twice the recommended max. And this is kind of a problem, because eating a lot of added sugar is associated with heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. The thing is, sugar is in sooo many packaged foods (sometimes in shocking amounts) that it's kind of difficult to avoid unless you're vigilant AF.(By the way, added sugar is any sugar that is added to food during processing or preparation, not the naturally occurring sugar in fruit and dairy.) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox / Via giphy.com

The American Heart Association recommends having no more than 24–36 grams of added sugar a day, which means a lot of us are having more than twice the recommended max.

And this is kind of a problem, because eating a lot of added sugar is associated with heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. The thing is, sugar is in sooo many packaged foods (sometimes in shocking amounts) that it's kind of difficult to avoid unless you're vigilant AF.

(By the way, added sugar is any sugar that is added to food during processing or preparation, not the naturally occurring sugar in fruit and dairy.)

So, let's see if you can order a day's worth of meals and snacks without going over the AHA's recommended daily max of 36 grams of added sugar.

Godspeed!

Note: All nutritional info has been taken from brand websites or product packages. Also, while the items in this quiz might contain some naturally occurring sugar, the vast majority of the sugar in each option is added during processing or preparation.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Health