Can You Order Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner Without Eating A Shit Ton Of Sugar?

The average American eats 82 grams of added sugar per day. That's three Snickers bars' worth of sugar.
So, let's see if you can order a day's worth of meals and snacks without going over the AHA's recommended daily max of 36 grams of added sugar.
Godspeed!
Note: All nutritional info has been taken from brand websites or product packages. Also, while the items in this quiz might contain some naturally occurring sugar, the vast majority of the sugar in each option is added during processing or preparation.