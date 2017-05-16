19 Things Funeral Directors Want You To Know

Fstop123 / Getty Images

Dying can be a pretty bureaucratic life event. It starts when someone dies and their loved one reaches out to Carvaly's funeral home. At that point she first must gather a bunch of information that's needed for the death certificate, as well as details about the deceased's body, where they are located, and anything else the person who is responsible for the transfer of the body would need to know. She then provides all that info to a driver. Then there's more work to be done to plan a burial or cremation and help the family navigate that process.

Carvaly says that her job "is about making sure the process goes as easily as possible for the people who are left behind." And that can mean taking on a lot of administrative work.

"Honestly, the majority is paperwork," she says. One reason for this is that getting a death certificate completed and filed is a highly bureaucratic process. Basically imagine having to go through an official process with a state office — like getting your driver's license renewed — all day every day. But because the body cannot be cremated or buried until the death certificate is filed, it's something Carvaly has to stay on top of constantly for every family she's working with.