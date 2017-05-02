Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link General Mills / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Even though it turns out that there's not much hard evidence that everyone must eat breakfast in order to reach their health and fitness goals, for some people — anyone who, say, wakes up hangry, works out in the morning and doesn't want to do it fasted, or simply just needs calories in them to function — breakfast is in fact non-negotiable and can help set you up for a day of healthy choices. But eating healthy while keeping your meals relatively simple and delicious can feel like a tall order, especially first thing in the morning.So BuzzFeed Health reached out to personal trainers asked them to share their favorite quick, healthy, and delicious go-to breakfasts. Here's what they shared. 1. Soft-boiled eggs, avocado, rice, and greens "This is literally my favorite go-to breakfast. If I don't have a lot of time, I'll put the eggs in a ziplock and just take those on my way out the door, or put the eggs and avocado in a Tupperware. If I have more time and am at home (or dining out), eggs with avocado, some greens, and some rice or quinoa is bliss after a hard training session. Add some green tea and I'm in heaven." —Shauna Harrison, Bay area Under Armour® Trainer, Barry's Bootcamp, Vibe Yoga 2. Flourless peanut butter and banana pancakes "These delicious flourless peanut butter and banana pancakes are protein-packed to keep you fuller and energized longer. They make a healthier alternative to morning pancakes!"Get the recipe here.—Idalis Velazquez, founder of IV Fitness 3. Oatmeal with chia seeds, unsweetened coconut milk, mulberries, blackberries, and cashew butter "My choice for breakfast is a smooth oatmeal packed with lots of nutrients to start off the day. This particular recipe is mixed with unsweetened coconut milk and topped with chia seeds, mulberries, blackberries and a hint of cashew butter. By having a mix of healthy fats and protein, this simple yet delicious oatmeal gives me the extra boost needed to start my day."—Massy Arias, massyarias.com 4. Scrambled egg and black bean chipotle tacos "This is one of my favorite breakfasts: Corn tortillas + eggs (and sometimes extra egg whites) + chipotle black bean dip + hot sauce. They're quick and easy to make, give you some good protein, fat, and carbs, and it is way less boring than just cooking a couple eggs in the skillet."—Erica Giovinazzo, registered dietitian, CrossFit Coach and Manager of BRICK Los Angeles 5. Creamy butter coffee "I brew eight ounces of La Colombe Bleu Coffee, add two pumps of Promix Coconut MCT Oil, 1-2 tablespoons of Trickling Springs Butter, and two scoops of Promix Collagen Peptides. Blend (or stir aggressively) and that's it! You get the great flavor of La Colombe coffee but with a creamy richness from the butter and coconut MCTs. It's fast, easy, portable, and gives me consistent energy."(Learn more about butter coffee and its health benefits here.)—Albert Matheny, registered dietitian, co-founder of SoHo Strength Lab and advisor to Promix Nutrition 6. Banana, almond butter, and honey on toast "Getting ready to push yourself hard in the gym today? This breakfast is sure to keep you optimally fueled to push harder, lift more and do the extra rep or two!"—David Kirsch, celebrity trainer and author of Ultimate Family Wellness 7. Acai bowl with granola and coconut "I blend one frozen acai packet from Trader Joe's, frozen fruit, protein powder, almond butter, honey, and almond milk to make a protein- and fiber-rich breakfast. The fun part is being creative with whatever toppings you want to add — I personally like adding a crunch element by incorporating toasted coconut and/or granola." —Katie Yip, New York City-based Pilates teacher 8. Cheese and spinach omelet, oatmeal with protein powder, and fruit "This is a five-egg omelet with cheese and spinach and seasoned with oregano, turmeric, and pepper, along with one cup of oatmeal made with a scoop of protein powder and 1/2 cup blueberries. And to drink, a scoop of Athletic Greens in eight ounces of water. Breakfast is generally my largest meal of day. I am almost always starving when I wake up and am excited each and every morning to devour this breakfast. It takes less than 10 minutes to prepare and is chock full of ample protein and complex carbohydrates. I tend to head to the gym around 10-11 a.m., so this breakfast sets me up for a good workout each day. (A meal like that is going to fuel a hefty workout. I'll usually head to the gym 3-4 hours after this meal and combine some heavy deadlifts or squats with a bunch of accessory work to complement each lift)."—Tony Gentilcore, Boston-based personal trainer and fitness coach 9. Omelet with chicken, spinach, and black beans, with avocado and a side of fruit "My morning omelet has a lot of protein and helps to sustain energy levels. The omelet includes: eggs, chicken, spinach, black beans, and onions, and it's paired with cantaloupe, orange slices, and avocado. This meal combination contains vitamins and healthy fats to help start your day off strong."—Granville Mayers, certified personal trainer and owner of Athletic Leaders Fitness 10. Salad with steak, farro, and sautéed vegetables "This Big Warm Salad from Concord Hill in Brooklyn has steak, sautéed seasonal vegetables, farro, and arugula. It's one of my favorite breakfasts! My workouts these days usually last 2-3 hours per session. I am usually famished after such a long session, so I have my largest meals within an hour after I finish. These meals contain the most carbs of any meal I will have that day as well as some lean protein."—Noelle Nieva, CrossFit coach and licensed massage therapist, Brooklyn Body Shop 11. Two eggs and two egg whites scrambled with mushrooms, Ezekiel toast, and two veggie sausage patties "I love this healthy meal because it's loaded with tons of protein for muscle recovery, plus fiber for easier digestion and to help you feel fuller longer. The entire meal takes less than 10 minutes to make."—Anowa Adjah, owner and CEO of Anowa Adjah Works 12. Magic morning coffee "I'm fortunate that I often get to work out mid-morning, so I usually don't eat my first meal until lunch. That means I wake up with a strong cup of my magic morning coffee that includes a generous serving of coconut oil (or grass-fed butter), a dash of cinnamon, and a sprinkle of stevia. I'll do branch chain amino acids during my workout, train hard, and then come home and feast."—Rob Sulaver, founder & CEO of Bandana Training and Founding Trainer of Rumble Boxing 13. Protein Perfect Breakfast Cake "I'm OBSESSED with this cake recipe. It is gluten-free, sugar-free, high in protein, and so easy to make ahead for busy mornings. It's really high in fiber with perfectly balanced macronutrients. You can substitute any fruit that you like!" Get the recipe here.—Holly Perkins, author of Lift to Get Lean and founder of Women's Strength Nation 14. Egg white, tomato, bell pepper omelet with avocado and a side salad "This egg white omelet with 20g of protein has Eggology egg whites, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, and grape tomatoes, plus a side salad and avocado. The additional protein comes the mushrooms and vegetables."Get the recipe here.—Jeanette Jenkins, The Hollywood Trainer 15. Guacamole with cilantro and Kalamata olives on pumpernickel toast "Who doesn't love the rich, satisfying taste of avocado, especially because they're full of heart-healthy, vitamins, potassium, and fiber? Woo! Woot! This recipe is delicious because the smooth creaminess of the fruit is balanced beautifully with salty and pungent Kalamata olives and the bright fresh taste of cilantro. Roughly chop enough cilantro and pitted Kalamata olives (or throw them into to a food processor) for your taste; a little can go a long way with this recipe. Add them to one peeled and mashed avocado, then mix. Bon appétit!"—Crystal McCreary, vinyasa yoga instructor at Harlem Yoga Studio and in NYC public schools. 