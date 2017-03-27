21 Coffee Hacks To Step Your Game Up Immensely

20. Choose just one part of your home brewing process to improve.

You can get better or fresher coffee, or start grinding your beans at home, or try a different brew method to see if you like the taste better. You can try different roasts. Shit, you can really lean in and roast your own beans. BUT: you don’t have to do all this stuff all at once. Choose one part of the process to hack and go from there.

To get started, here is a really great (if dense) explainer on all the factors that affect the quality of your brew. Here’s a bunch of top notch coffee accessories (along with more affordable alternatives). And you can learn about brewing methods here. Read up on the difference between light and dark roasts here.