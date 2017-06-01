Sections

Health

21 Dream Food Pyramids That Will Truly Inspire You

If a pyramid made of pasta is wrong, then I don't wanna be right.

Sally Tamarkin
Sally Tamarkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter
lixiaguo
lixiaguo
BuzzFeed Contributor

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to describe their dream food pyramids.

And btw, a dream food pyramid is how you wish you could structure your diet in a magical world where french fries are packed with nutrients and food with a ton of sugar isn't all that big of a deal.

Here's what they came up with:

1. This heavenly mix of fast food and snacks, to be washed down with flavored booze:

"Copious amounts of Fireball, cheeseburgers, tacos, mini muffins, hot fries, and Slim Jims."—kdclives
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

"Copious amounts of Fireball, cheeseburgers, tacos, mini muffins, hot fries, and Slim Jims."

kdclives

2. This savory dream come true:

"My dream food pyramid:1st: Endless supplies of cheese pizza2nd: Flamin' Hot Cheetos 3rd: Chicken dumplings4th: Hot spicy chicken wings5th: Coca-Cola6th: Ramen noodles"—tanyam44ab2253d
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

"My dream food pyramid:

1st: Endless supplies of cheese pizza

2nd: Flamin' Hot Cheetos

3rd: Chicken dumplings

4th: Hot spicy chicken wings

5th: Coca-Cola

6th: Ramen noodles"

tanyam44ab2253d

3. This super simple homage to the Dorito:

"There ya go." —autumnj4e917a2b5
buzzfeed.com

"There ya go."

autumnj4e917a2b5

4. This Elf-inspired dentist's nightmare:

"I try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup."—Mariah Startzman, Facebook
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed

"I try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup."

—Mariah Startzman, Facebook

5. This simple tribute to cake:

"The best and only food pyramid is the one made of cake." —dareenae
buzzfeed.com / Via youtube.com

"The best and only food pyramid is the one made of cake."

dareenae

6. And this one-item pyramid:

"Sushi pyramid. Need I say more?"—thetoonpony
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed

"Sushi pyramid. Need I say more?"

thetoonpony

7. And this salute to Chinese takeout:

"[Chinese] takeout. All of it." —askabankitty
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

"[Chinese] takeout. All of it."

askabankitty

8. This bi-level beauty that manages to capture the best things in life:

"The bottom would consist of pizza, chocolate chip pancakes, and cereal. The rest of it? Ice cream, Jolly Ranchers, watermelon, bagels, and peanut butter."—BScorp13
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

"The bottom would consist of pizza, chocolate chip pancakes, and cereal. The rest of it? Ice cream, Jolly Ranchers, watermelon, bagels, and peanut butter."

BScorp13

9. This smart, diversified selection:

"From the bottom up: Rice and meat, dessert*, boba, and snacks.*Includes but not limited to: cake, ice cream, cookies, donuts." —elizabethn4f5003dde
buzzfeed.com

"From the bottom up: Rice and meat, dessert*, boba, and snacks.

*Includes but not limited to: cake, ice cream, cookies, donuts."

elizabethn4f5003dde

10. This super English pyramid:

"The English food pyramid: Yorkshire tea, full English breakfast, fish and chips, chicken Tikka Masala, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate."—hlctwh
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

"The English food pyramid: Yorkshire tea, full English breakfast, fish and chips, chicken Tikka Masala, Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate."

hlctwh

11. This impressively nutrient-dense collection of goodies:

"My five-layer pyramid — from bottom to top — would consist of: Sweet potato in every way, shape, and form; all the vegetables I love, like lotus root, kimchi, endive, and Brussels sprouts; fatty protein, including tuna steak and crispy chicken; Pasta Amatriciana <3; and at the top, all the dairy items (ice cream, cheez, thick-ass Greek yogurt) my body hates and my taste buds love." —michelleno
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

"My five-layer pyramid — from bottom to top — would consist of: Sweet potato in every way, shape, and form; all the vegetables I love, like lotus root, kimchi, endive, and Brussels sprouts; fatty protein, including tuna steak and crispy chicken; Pasta Amatriciana <3; and at the top, all the dairy items (ice cream, cheez, thick-ass Greek yogurt) my body hates and my taste buds love."

michelleno

12. This healthy, caffeine-forward vegan pyramid:

"My food pyramid would be vegan. Loads of fruit and veggies, nuts, and dried fruit, homemade bread and cakes, and of course coffee, because without it my life would crumble."—agloci99
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

"My food pyramid would be vegan. Loads of fruit and veggies, nuts, and dried fruit, homemade bread and cakes, and of course coffee, because without it my life would crumble."

agloci99

13. This delightful gathering of peanut butter, coffee, ice cream, and more:

—kategrace94
buzzfeed.com

kategrace94

14. This pyramid that was too enticing to resist:

"I MADE THIS MYSELF...WHILE I WAS EATING!" —DatGirl
buzzfeed.com

"I MADE THIS MYSELF...WHILE I WAS EATING!"

DatGirl

15. And this one, that recognizes bedtime snacks and late-night pizza as the crucial food groups they are:

—matthews90
buzzfeed.com

matthews90

16. This beautiful mix of the savory and the sweet:

—whirlwind2357
buzzfeed.com

whirlwind2357

17. This totally honest pyramid:

"Fun fact: about 80% of the fluid in my body is coffee." —rileyr419189549
buzzfeed.com

"Fun fact: about 80% of the fluid in my body is coffee."

rileyr419189549

18. And this super convenient and tasty one:

—kwilson22
buzzfeed.com

kwilson22

19. This Ron Swanson-inspired pyramid:

"Coffee base; I run on skinny lattes, steak/sushi, breakfast foods (all of them), peanut butter and bananas, and a tiny veggie top."—Kellie Jacobs, Facebook
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed

"Coffee base; I run on skinny lattes, steak/sushi, breakfast foods (all of them), peanut butter and bananas, and a tiny veggie top."

—Kellie Jacobs, Facebook

20. This brave commitment to the ultimate comfort food:

"Top: PastaNext: PastaNext: PastaNext: PastaBottom: Pasta"—Jenny Lola, Facebook
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed

"Top: Pasta

Next: Pasta

Next: Pasta

Next: Pasta

Bottom: Pasta"

—Jenny Lola, Facebook

21. And this delightful mix:

"Bottom level: all the sushi, next level: fritattas and everything that goes in them, next level: all the yummy stuff that grows on trees, next level: pickled everything, top of pyramid: breads and sweets."—Andrea Johnson, Facebook
Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed

"Bottom level: all the sushi, next level: fritattas and everything that goes in them,

next level: all the yummy stuff that grows on trees, next level: pickled everything, top of pyramid: breads and sweets."

—Andrea Johnson, Facebook

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Sally Tamarkin is a health editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Sally Tamarkin at sally.tamarkin@buzzfeed.com.

Contact lixiaguo at lixia.guo@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With Health