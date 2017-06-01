21 Dream Food Pyramids That Will Truly Inspire You

We recently asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to describe their dream food pyramids.
And btw, a dream food pyramid is how you wish you could structure your diet in a magical world where french fries are packed with nutrients and food with a ton of sugar isn't all that big of a deal.
Here's what they came up with:
1. This heavenly mix of fast food and snacks, to be washed down with flavored booze:
2. This savory dream come true:
3. This super simple homage to the Dorito:
4. This Elf-inspired dentist's nightmare:
5. This simple tribute to cake:
6. And this one-item pyramid:
7. And this salute to Chinese takeout:
8. This bi-level beauty that manages to capture the best things in life:
9. This smart, diversified selection:
10. This super English pyramid:
11. This impressively nutrient-dense collection of goodies:
12. This healthy, caffeine-forward vegan pyramid:
13. This delightful gathering of peanut butter, coffee, ice cream, and more:
14. This pyramid that was too enticing to resist:
15. And this one, that recognizes bedtime snacks and late-night pizza as the crucial food groups they are:
16. This beautiful mix of the savory and the sweet:
17. This totally honest pyramid:
18. And this super convenient and tasty one:
19. This Ron Swanson-inspired pyramid:
20. This brave commitment to the ultimate comfort food:
21. And this delightful mix:
Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
